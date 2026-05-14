Full Transcript: Galiano Gold Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/galiano-gold/2026/05/14/first-quarter-results-conference-call/play
Summary
Galiano Gold reported a solid first quarter with no lost time injuries, maintaining a strong safety record for over 12 months.
The Sanco Gold Mine marked its 10th year of operations, producing 34,500 ounces of gold in Q1 2026, aligning with full-year production guidance of 140,000 to 160,000 ounces.
The company extended its mining contract with Rabotec, enhancing local content compliance in Ghana, and ended the quarter with $115 million in cash, positioning well for future operations.
Exploration activities progressed, with significant steps towards expanding reserves at Asasi and underground resources at Abore, supported by an increased exploration budget from $17 million to $25 million.
Financial results were impacted by losses on hedges, but the company generated record revenues of $166 million, with an adjusted net income of $0.11 per share.
Future outlook remains positive with anticipated cash flow growth in 2027 as hedges roll off and production increases, leveraging high gold prices for shareholder value.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Matt Badlock (CEO)
Mick
Matt Freeman (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Peppman (Vice President, Exploration)
Matt Badlock (CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you have a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to join the queue. If you wish to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star one again. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from the line of Heiko Ilei of HC Rain White. Your line is open.
Heiko Ilei (Equity Analyst)
Hey Matt and team. I assume you guys can hear me. All right, I'm traveling so there's a little bit of background noise. My apologies.
Matt Badlock (CEO)
Yeah, we can hear you, Heiko. No problem, go ahead.
Heiko Ilei (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. Cop three at Nkran. I mean, obviously, you know, almost 5 million tons of waste. Big, big operation. You mentioned that there is additional mining equipment that's coming. I mean we're halfway through Q2 tomorrow. What kind of equipment has already shown up? What else is coming? And we'll just maybe give a bit of an overview on what you see with, you know, efficiency gains that site, given that this thing is getting bigger and bigger.
Michael Cardinals (Chief Operating Officer)
Heiko Ilei (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. Again, as I mentioned, we're going to be halfway through Q2 tomorrow. And building on that last question a little bit, anything at site that should surprise us, or even better phrase, anything that has surprised you in the last 45 days that may or may not be incorporated our models quite yet.
Nick
Heiko Ilei (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then just one quick clarification on the press release. It says there's 4 drill rigs operational at the end of Q1 26. Did I hear you guys correctly that you guys have five rigs operational right now? So one was added between the end of the quarter and today.
Chris Peppman (Vice President, Exploration)
Yeah, hi Heiko, it's Chris. Yeah, that's right. So when at the end of Q1 we had four rigs of assassi and we actually had three operating in a bore and we've since moved one of those rigs from Abore to A Sase. So we have five running at Asasi and two at Abore.
Heiko Ilei (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. That's why I thought. Just, just double checking. I'll get back in queue. Thank.
OPERATOR
You. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference back over to Matt Batylak for closing remarks.
Matt Badlock (CEO)
And thanks again to everyone who dialled in today and your continued interest at Galliano, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in subsequent quarters.
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