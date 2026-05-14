Northland Power Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8huqntmu
Summary
Northland Power reported strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2026, with adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow per share increasing by 18% and 17% respectively, driven by favorable wind conditions in Northern Europe.
The company is advancing several key construction projects, including the Hailong offshore wind project in Taiwan and the Baltic Power project in Poland, which are on track for commercial operations in 2027 and the second half of 2026, respectively.
Northland Power discontinued its High Bridge onshore wind project in New York and paused other projects in South Korea due to regulatory uncertainties, focusing instead on disciplined growth and high-return projects.
The company secured a new 30-year corporate power purchase agreement for the Hailong project, enhancing its contract portfolio and creating opportunities for financial optimization.
Management reaffirmed 2026 financial guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA between $1.45 to $1.65 billion, supported by strong liquidity and strategic capital allocation.
Full Transcript
Operator
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Operator
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster and our first question comes from Melissa Dean of National Bank of Canada. Your line is Open.
Melissa Dean (Equity Analyst)
Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. So during the quarter you made strong progress on both Baltic Power and Hailong. On Baltic Power specifically are your expectations for pre completion revenue contribution beginning in Q2 26 still intact? It looks like you reported a positive approximate 9 million share of profit contribution in Q1 for Baltic despite that Q2 expectation. Could you help us understand the primary drivers of that this quarter?
Melissa Dean (Equity Analyst)
Was it entirely FX or hedging related accounting impacts? Just wanted to clarify that.
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Melissa Dean (Equity Analyst)
Okay, perfect. That's really helpful. And so on High long progress appears to have accelerated relative to expectations. What drove that improvement in now that the in water installation window has opened up, how should we think about the cadence of turbine energization through the balance of 2026?
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Melissa Dean (Equity Analyst)
Perfect, that's helpful. And just one more follow up on that as a reminder how much capital remains to be spent for both Baltic Tower and Highlong.
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no, thanks for that. Is, you know, obviously with foreign exchange and different things, but it's be in and around or slightly under around $3 billion left to go on the two projects. Canadian dollars.
Melissa Dean (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. And maybe one on a different note, just the Polish batteries. We saw some incremental progress during the quarter. Have you begun evaluating procurement optionality for those projects? And can you just remind us of the key differences you expect in both building and operating battery storage assets in Poland relative to Ontario, for example?
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Melissa Dean (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you. I'll get back in the queue.
Operator
Thank you. And our next question comes from Sean Stewart of TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Jeff, a question on the incremental PPA at Hailong with your corporate off taker. Can you give some context on I guess up financing opportunities associated with that if you're going to be able to pull more liquidity out of that asset and you know how that could help bridge the pre completion gap that you cited previously?
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's good to hear. And broader thoughts on potential asset sales to fund earlier stage development opportunities. How has that market evolved whether it's sell downs of minority stakes in existing assets or outright exit from operating platforms. Any comments on potential there?
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's great context. Thanks. That's all I have for now.
Operator
Thank you. And our next question comes from Nelson Ng of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. And good morning everyone. Just quick follow up on the Hailong corporate ppa. I think when you guys initially reached financial close back in 2023, the guidance was for roughly 230 to 250 million of EBITDA for the first five years on average. Roughly. Is that number going to change and is that part of the update that you're looking to give mid or late this year?
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then on the Polish battery projects, in terms of the I think the number was about 200 million euros is the total cost. Can you give a bit of color in terms of how much of that would be funded by project level debt?
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then just one last question. In terms of hybrid, you guys are no longer pursuing that due to economic reasons and you mentioned regulatory risk. So I think there's a provision for another, I think $9 million. Is that like will that project be required to pay any penalties to nyserda or is that just the cost of winding down that development?
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, there's a couple things in there. Is the overall P&L impact for that? I'm just going to round close to 35 million, 25 million is historical cost write off and then you have circa 10 million in relation to close out penalties and the like on LCS etc. So that's what that relates to and that's the way to broadly think of the high bridge impacts. So 25 million circa historical costs and about 10 million closeout.
Operator
Great, thanks a lot. I'll leave it there, thank you. And our next question comes from Mark Jarvie of cibc. Your line is open.
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
So just in terms of opportunities, then even it's greenfield or something where you actually have to install a new gas turbine, does that mean that you'd be more focused on bilateral where you can come in and, and line up the cost when you sign the actual contract terms as opposed to trying to put your neck out of line a little bit on contract terms, capacity pricing before you have all the equipment costs locked in.
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
Sounds good. And then you brought up, Christine, the potential for some acquisitions, not just necessarily selling assets, potentially acquiring some. Can you share anything else on that? Whether that includes operating and development assets, anything in terms of regional focus or technology that you're seeing as better opportunities today,
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
we are looking and evaluating and that's all I'll say about that.
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
Operator
Thank you. And our next question comes from Benjamin Pham of bmo. Your line is open.
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Maybe related question to this, like when you think about the Northland Enterprise today, over two gigs, you're adding more megawatts as well come 2027, what is the ideal size for development pipeline for you? When you think about the offices you have, the staff you have, where EBITDA is going, how you think about just replenishing that over time.
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understood. Thanks for the caller.
Operator
Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn it back to Christine Healy for closing remarks.
Christine Healey (President and CEO)
Thank you everyone for joining us today and thank you for your continued support.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.