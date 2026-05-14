Urban One Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Urban One reported a tough first quarter with consolidated net revenue of $77.7 million, down 15.8% year-over-year, and a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, down 63.8%.
The company focused on balance sheet management, reducing long-term debt by $60.2 million and aiming for year-end leverage below five times.
Strategic initiatives included the acquisition of Service Broadcasting in Dallas for $22 million and selling stations in Dallas and Charlotte to optimize market presence and improve EBITDA.
Management updated 2026 guidance, projecting approximately $60 million in EBITDA and $40 million in free cash flow for the year.
Despite challenges, the company made significant strides in digital revenue, which is expected to improve in Q2, and continued efforts to manage costs and reduce operating expenses across segments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Peter. Operator, could you please open up the lines for questions?
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Again, for questions simply press Star followed by the number one on your telephone Keypad. Our first question will come from the line of Ben Briggs with Stonex Financial. Please go ahead.
Ben Briggs
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Briggs
Okay, that's great color and I appreciate the information about the land that some AM towers are on that that frees up. Can you give any more clarity on the monetization process?
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Is it going to be. Are you going to lease, you're going to sell? Are you not sure yet? Yes, we're. The land is listed with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) right now and there's a process going on to bring in offers and to evaluate and to eventually just sell it. Yeah.
Ben Briggs
Okay, great. That's a very helpful caller. I appreciate it. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you again. For questions, press Star 1 and our next question will come from the line of Dennis Pannullo with Lapan Partners. Please go ahead.
Dennis Pannullo
Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, Dennis.
Dennis Pannullo
Hey. I know the first quarter, you know, seasonality is the weakest quarter of the year, but man, to see TV revenue down double digits. And did I hear Mr. Thompson write, did you say digital? Your digital broadcasting was up.
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
Q2, Q2, yes. No, look, so extremely soft Q1, but a bunch of campaigns got pushed into Q2 and the back half. So Q2 and digital revenue is actually up. Yeah, because digital is actually. Yeah, sorry. Of all of the divisions, I think that the digital folks are optimistic and confident about making their numbers for the year. Right. So a weak Q1, but a weak Q1. But a stronger Q2.
Dennis Pannullo
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
And Dennis, on the local, to Alfred's point, on local digital revenue, I mentioned in my prepared remarks, which we were up 10.9% for the quarter, the marketplace was up 20%. So local digital is where the growth is in radio and we're sort of trailing that curve, but we're working hard to catch up.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
More scale in our markets will help us be a better local digital marketing partner for our advertisers. So we're focused on that.
Dennis Pannullo
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's the complexity of having to amortize the premium and it reduces the effective interest rate. I think the way to think about the interest burden going forward is the cash interest expense. Yes. So 24.8 is the pro forma cash interest expense moving forward, which is obviously way down on where we've been historically and to your point, helps us generate more free Cash flow, right.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Dennis Pannullo
Well, even looking at January of 2024, you had 725 million. So in just a few years, you guys took off over $400 million in debt without diluting shareholders a single share.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Dennis Pannullo
Well, even your free cash flow that you just mentioned, you're going to do $40 million. Your current market cap is 26 million this morning. I mean, how many companies are trading under 1 times free cash flow? I don't know any. I mean, I don't know what your peers typically trade at, but when I took a look, they typically traded five to eight times free cash flow. You guys are less than 1.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Look, I think the market's got to get comfortable that, you know, our company, these companies are gonna make it through the curve. Right. Like, you know, because a number of folks have not made it. You know, Cumulus is in, you know, bankruptcy again, Spanish broadcasting just went to Bankruptcy, you know, and so, you know, they got to believe that you're going to make it and then they'll buy your argument.
Dennis Pannullo
Well, and you don't have any liquidity issues either. And near term debt issues, you just pushed them out till 2030 and 2031 and you're eradicated and you're eliminating that debt at a rapid pace. So how do you not get re rated and have your stock trading at literally bankruptcy prices?
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
S and P are on the call. I'm sure they make exactly. I hope you're making notes.
Dennis Pannullo
Thank you guys. Thank you for taking my questions. I appreciate your time and your hard work and I hope you guys get rewarded share price wise very soon.
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
So do we. Yeah. Thank you, Dennis.
OPERATOR
And once again, for questions, please press Star 1 on your telephone keypad. This concludes our question and answer session. I'll hand the call back to Alfred for any closing comments.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator, thank you very much. And also thank you everybody for your support. And again, I often say this, it sounds like a broken record, but Peter and I pride ourselves on being accessible. And so if there are any follow up questions, please feel free to reach out to us. Thank you very much.
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