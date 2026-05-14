Urban One Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Urban One reported a tough first quarter with consolidated net revenue of $77.7 million, down 15.8% year over year.
The company focused on balance sheet management, reducing debt by $60 million, resulting in a current long-term debt balance of $326.7 million.
Urban One announced an acquisition of Service Broadcasting in Dallas, Texas for $22 million, offset by dispositions in Dallas and Charlotte, with a net investment of $11 million.
The company updated its guidance for 2026 to approximately $60 million of EBITDA and expects year-end leverage to be below five times.
Operational highlights include a decrease in operating expenses, with significant reductions in sales and marketing expenses across segments, and a focus on expanding local digital sales.
Management expressed confidence in generating about $40 million of free cash flow for the year and emphasized ongoing efforts to deleverage and improve profitability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Again, for questions simply press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad Our first question will come from the line of Ben Briggs with Stonex Financial. Please go ahead.
Ben Briggs
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Briggs
Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you again. For questions, press star one and our next question will come from the line of Dennis Pannullo with Lapan Partners. Please go ahead.
Dennis Pannullo
Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Hey, Dennis. Hey. I know the first quarter, you know, seasonality is the weakest quarter of the year, but man, to see TV down double digits. And did I hear Mr. Thompson write, did you say digital? Your digital broadcasting was up.
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
Q2, Q2, yes. I'm sorry, no. So super soft Q1, but a bunch of campaigns got pushed into Q2 and the back half. So Q2 and digital is actually up.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
So. Yeah, because digital is actually. Yeah, sorry. Of all of the divisions, I think that the digital folks are optimistic and confident about making their numbers for the year. Right. So a weak Q2, but. A weak Q1. But a stronger Q2.
Dennis Pannullo
Yeah. Because a lot of your peers are transitioning to digital and digital sales have been pretty strong. So I'm sure that we're probably trying to head in that same direction. I would imagine margins are better. You know, sales numbers are better. Division.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
Dennis Pannullo
Peter Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's the weirdness of having to amortize the premium and it reduces the effective interest rate. I think the way to think about the interest burden going forward is the cash interest expense. Yes. So 24.8 is the pro forma cash interest expense moving forward, which is obviously way down on where we've been historically and to your point, helps us Generate more free cash flow.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Dennis Pannullo
Well, even looking at January of 2024, you had 725 million. So in just a few years, you guys took off over $400 million in debt without diluting shareholders a single share.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Dennis Pannullo
Well, even your free cash flow that you just mentioned, you're going to do $40 million. Your current market cap is 26 million this morning. I mean, how many companies are trading under 1 times free cash flow? I don't know any. I mean, I don't know what your peers typically trade at, but when I took a look, they typically traded five to eight times free cash flow, you guys are less than 1.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Look, I think the market's got to get comfortable that, you know, our company, these companies are gonna make it through the curve. Right. Like, you know, because a number of folks have not made it. You know, Cumulus is in, you know, BK again. Spanish broadcasting just went to bk, you know, and so, you know, they got to believe that you're going to make it and then they'll buy your argument.
Dennis Pannullo
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Thank you, Dennis.
OPERATOR
And once again, for questions, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. This concludes our question and answer session. I'll hand the call back to Alfred for any closing comments.
Alfred C. Liggins (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator, thank you very much. And also thank you everybody for your support. And again, I always say this, it sounds like a broken record, but Peter and I pride ourselves on being accessible. And so if there are any follow up questions, please feel free to reach out to us. Thank you very much.
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