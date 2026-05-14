Full Transcript: Sunrise Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ac6mv2pv/

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust reported distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, surpassing the dividend of $0.30 per share, driven by a short-term loan and loan payoff in Dallas.

The company completed foreclosure on a hotel in Texas and received multiple offers for its sale, indicating optimistic prospects for resolving the investment.

Sunrise Realty Trust expanded its senior secured revolving facility to $165 million, enhancing its financial flexibility.

The company originated $91 million in loans this quarter, with a focus on transitional real estate projects in growing southern markets.

Overall, management remains positive about the investment pipeline, emphasizing opportunities in acquisition financing over refinancing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gabriel Katz (Chief Legal Officer)

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

Brian Sedrish (Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Hetzel (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. One moment for first question. Our first question will come from the line of Garameta from Alliance Global Partners. Your line is open.

Garameta

Yeah, thank you. Good morning. I wanted to go back to your comments around the pipeline and wanted to get some more color on what you guys were seeing for acquisition financing versus refinancing and within the current pipeline, what's the sort of mix between different kind of property types?

Brian Sedrish (Chief Executive Officer)

Garameta

Brian Sedrish (Chief Executive Officer)

Garameta

Okay, thanks. Last question on the reo, is that asset currently being marketed for sale? I know earlier you said that you guys received few offers and it could be all cash sales or you could do some lower leverage financing. But have you accepted offer or is it still in the market?

Brian Sedrish (Chief Executive Officer)

Good question. It's still in the market with Eastil. We haven't accepted an offer. We're evaluating a number of opportunities and we will tell you as soon as we accept an offer.

Garameta

Okay. And maybe lastly on the balance sheet, the investment in real estate jv, that's the REU asset that you talked about.

Brian Sedrish (Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, Correct.

Garameta

Okay, thank you. That's all I had. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Jade Rahmani from kbw. Your line is open.

Jason Sapshot

Hi, it's Jason Sapshot on for Jade. Thanks for taking the question. So to start, do you expect to generate any near term income from the San Antonio jv? You mentioned a few possible outcomes, but is there one that you see is most likely and what would the timeline to exit be?

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

Jason Sapshot

Got it, thanks. Separately you touched on it, but could we just have some more color on what drove up interest income during the quarter? I know you mentioned $400,000 fee in a short term loan and $1.2 million prepay fee and there was also the new hospitality loan, but was there anything else? It was up 3.1 million quarter over quarter. So just curious.

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

Jason Sapshot

Got it, thanks. And then on the short term loan, just curious, how large was that loan?

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

The entire loan was approximately $21 million. Son's portion was about $14 million and that loan was outstanding for about one week.

Jason Sapshot

Got it, thanks. And then lastly, just on forward originations, what would be the target mix of senior and subordinate going forward? Currently you're around 75% senior, so just curious.

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Sure, thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Timothy d' Agostino from B. Riley securities. Your line is open.

Timothy d' Agostino

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

Timothy d' Agostino

Okay, great. That's super helpful. And I guess just across the markets you're in, I know you also speak to making opportunistic investment investments. I guess. Have there been any new markets that stand out to you all? Just trying to get a better sense of what you're looking at and what's interesting and what's out there. Thank you.

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

Timothy d' Agostino

Okay, that's great commentary. Thank you so much and congrats to the quarter again.

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. That's Star one one for questions. Our next question comes from Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Tyler Batory

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions here. Just first one for me on the outlook this year there were some one time items obviously positively impacting Q1 contributing to that 35 cent distributable EPS. What's a good run rate to think about in terms of distributable earnings this year? You still think in line with the dividend or covering the dividend. Is that a good way to think about things?

Brendan

Tyler Batory

Okay, appreciate that.

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

And in terms of repayments, 70 million this quarter. A couple of those were well before maturity too. Just trying to understand why that's maybe a bigger trend that might be going on or playing out in the portfolio in terms of some loans being repaid earlier than expected.

Brendan

Yeah, sure. So it's actually only one that was repaid early, the Bohem loan. The rest of the 70 million was 1. The short term loan that was in and out during the period, as well as repayments and draws around the Panther National Loan. So that's a revolving loan where they'll draw and repay and that gets grossed up into to those repayment numbers.

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

In other words, we're not seeing anything abnormal.

Tyler Batory

Okay. Okay. That's what I was trying to get at. Thank you. And then just the last one for me. So the San Antonio issue, I think it stuck up on us. So I just wanted to be sure when you look across the rest of the portfolio that there's nothing that is concerning nothing. That's that you're watching closely in terms of a potential negative outcome similar to what happened in San Antonio.

Leonard Tannenbaum (Executive Chairman)

Yeah. And I get that it did sneak up on some people. It did happen relatively quickly as well. And we do expect a resolution in the coming quarters and not too bad a resolution. So I don't think there is right now. There's nothing else on watch list. Not one other thing on watch list. So, you know, things are obviously doing a little bit better, a little bit worse, but everything is right within the. Within the tolerances of our plan.

Tyler Batory

Very helpful. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn it back over to Ryan Cedric for closing remarks.

Ryan Cedric

Thank you all for joining our Q1 call today. We are excited about the opportunity set ahead of us and look forward to sharing our progress with you over the coming quarters. Have a good rest of your week.