Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 10:43 AM 19 min read

NanoXplore Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

NanoXplore (TSX:GRA) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7uqzfzsw

Summary

NanoXplore reported $32.3 million in revenue, a 6% increase year-over-year, with an adjusted gross margin of 22.9% and adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million, reflecting improvements over Q2 2026.

The company continues to focus on four strategic priorities: executing with discipline, expanding into new markets, converting pipeline into revenue, and driving shareholder value.

NanoXplore has the largest graphene production capacity globally and introduced the XGMP D500 GP product for conductive carbon additives, aiming to capture market share from carbon black and carbon nanotubes.

Growth initiatives include the operationalization of the dry graphene manufacturing process and expansion into graphene-enhanced materials, with commercial material expected by fiscal 2027.

The company expects fiscal year 2026 revenues to be between $115 and $120 million, with incremental improvements in gross margins anticipated as new products and contracts ramp up.

Key partnerships, such as with Chevron Phillips Chemical, are progressing, with Tribograf reducing drilling times by up to 20% in challenging environments.

NanoXplore's leadership and board have made insider share purchases, indicating confidence in the company's strategic direction and market potential.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rocco Marinacchio (President and CEO)

Pedro Azevedo (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

James McGarragol (Equity Analyst)

Pedro Azevedo (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now we're going to take our next question. And the question comes line of Michael Glenn from Raymond. James, your line is open. Please ask your question.

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst)

Pedro Azevedo (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for taking the questions. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Dear participants, as a reminder, if you wish to ask a question, please press 11 on your telephone keypad. Dear speakers are under further questions for today. I would now like to hand the conference over to the management team for any closing remarks.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved