Innovative Solns Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Innovative Solns reported strong second-quarter results with significant organic growth in commercial and business aviation markets, despite a $7 million year-over-year decline in F16 revenues.
The company completed three acquisitions in the quarter, projected to add $10 million in annual revenue with a 50% gross margin, enhancing its avionics solutions portfolio.
Guidance for the third quarter anticipates revenues between $24 to $26 million, with an expectation of flat year-over-year organic revenue growth for fiscal 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Paul Bardolais (Partner)
Sharah Mash Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff DiGiovanni (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Robert Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Jeff DiGiovanni (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Sharah Mash Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Brooks (Equity Analyst)
That's very exciting to hear. And just last one for me is could you compare, could you compare your acquisition pipeline today comparatively to when you reported one key result? And then could you just speak towards your appetite for more? Obviously, 33 million acquisitions over the past few months is a healthy chunk. Do you want to get those integrated first before looking for more? Just thoughts there.
Jeff DiGiovanni (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next questions are from the line of Greg Palm with Craig Hallam. Please proceed with your questions.
Greg Palm (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning, everybody. I'm curious, Sherm. You talked a little bit about the defense market and some of the opportunities that, you know, may or may not be emerging. You know, in light of the positive backdrop, maybe you can expand a little bit on kind of what you're seeing, you know, pipeline and kind of what you're excited about, you know, over the next couple of years.
Sharah Mash Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer)
Greg Palm (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, okay, that sounds good. And as it relates to F16 and maybe you can tie this out to what's baked into the guide for the current quarter, but does it assume, you know, I assume it probably some sequential improvement in F16, but does it imply kind of a normalization of revenues or are we still in a ramp up phase? And if that's not the case, when does F16 get to more of a normalized run rate?
Sharah Mash Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer)
I think we're there now moving forward, like I said, we're looking at about nominally three to $5 million F16 business a quarter. It's again, there's so much you can produce on that product line in a quarter because of the, because of the amount of time it takes to put these boxes through the required testing. And once that, you know, we are up and running now, that's kind of going to be the run rate for it.
Greg Palm (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I guess last one. In light of kind of a pickup in some recent acquisition activity, you know, what's your appetite going forward and you know, how does the pipeline specifically look versus maybe previous quarters?
Sharah Mash Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next questions are from the line of Sergey Gilinov with Freedom Brokers. Please receive your questions.
Sergey Gilinov (Equity Analyst)
Jeff DiGiovanni (Chief Financial Officer)
Sergey Gilinov (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Maybe I missed some point about your recent acquisitions. So maybe you can put some colors on what portion of revenue will bring this new acquisitions.
Jeff DiGiovanni (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, as we said, it's about $10 million year in revenue for the, for the acquisitions that we just did.
Sergey Gilinov (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Okay, thank you. And the last one is, you know, in terms of your acquisition pipeline or recent acquisitions on your commercial side, do you expect your revenue mix will shift toward products rather than services in the long term?
Sharah Mash Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer)
Sergey Gilinov (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, I got it. Thank you. That's all from me. Thank you for taking my question.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you at this time. This concludes our question and answer session. I'll turn the floor back to management for closing comments. Thank you, operator, and thank you all for your time interest in Innovative Aerosystems. Have a great day. Thanks.
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