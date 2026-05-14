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May 14, 2026 10:31 AM 21 min read

WildBrain Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, WildBrain (TSX:WILD) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/wildbrain/2026/05/14/fiscal-2026-q3-earnings/play

Summary

WildBrain completed the sale of its interest in Peanuts and used the proceeds to repay corporate term debt, strengthening its financial position.

The company continues to expand key franchises like Strawberry Shortcake and Teletubbies, with notable retail and licensing successes.

Revenue for continuing operations was $61 million, down 16% year over year, with global licensing revenue up 35% but content creation revenue down 33%.

WildBrain initiated an NCIB program and repurchased over 600,000 shares, reflecting confidence in long-term value and future cash generation.

The company is focusing on franchise-led growth, aligning its operations around core pillars and investing in infrastructure to drive efficiency and scalability.

Management expressed optimism about fiscal 2027, highlighting strong growth prospects in content and licensing, although guidance for fiscal 2026 remains paused.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kathleen Persaud (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Josh Erba (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Gaughan (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Erba (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad, you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, Press Star then two. Our first question is from Drew McReynolds with RBC. Please go ahead.

Drew McReynolds (Equity Analyst)

Nick Gaughan (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Erba (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Drew McReynolds (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's great detail. Thanks for all that.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you have a question, please press star then 1. This concludes the question and answer session and today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

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