Ideal Power Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2987/53961

Summary

Ideal Power's sales opportunity funnel increased to over $300 million, driven by diverse projects across AI data centers, automotive, and industrial applications.

The company is progressing with prototype developments for high voltage DC systems, targeting AI data centers and energy grids, with prototypes expected by Q4 2026.

Cash burn for Q1 2026 was $2.3 million, below guidance, with a full year expectation of $10 to $10.5 million due to increased hiring.

No revenue was recorded in Q1 2026, but initial orders are expected as customers complete design cycles.

Operating expenses increased to $3.7 million in Q1 2026, primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and personnel costs.

The company is focused on converting its growing sales funnel into production orders and revenue, leveraging the industry's shift to high voltage DC architectures.

Strategic investment discussions continue with global market leaders as part of the company's commercial strategy.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Burns (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. We've gotten questions submitted, so please continue to click that button. Ask a Question. We look forward to answering your questions. The next minute question is Please discuss where the company stands today in terms of manufacturing readiness.

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, so we're ready. We have relationships with multiple foundries and packaging firms. They'll be able to handle our sales ramp here over the next couple of years. We also have a roadmap to support business over the long term, supporting our forecasted capacity requirements while also providing significant cost reduction. So from a manufacturing perspective, we're in good shape.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. Any additional color on the Incremental improvements in the quality and quantity of the sales funnel. Additionally, what initiatives is Ideal Power undertaking to expand its sales funnel?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. Does Ideal Power still expect to complete the automotive qualification reliability testing this summer?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, we continue to make progress towards completing automotive reliability testing this summer.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. And the other next question on the same what is the importance of the automotive qualification to Ideal Power?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, so it's a requirement by automotive customers to deploy BTRAN in their vehicles so customers can proceed with product development while the qualification is taking place. But to put the products into vehicles, to begin their field testing on the road and then to release in series models they need to have the components automotive qualified.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. You mentioned the automotive qualification completion this summer. The other submitted question was what other near term catalyst that the market should be looking out for in the next three to six months?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. Who is the main competition for btran?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So if we look at for the applications we're Targeting it would primarily be silicon carbide MOSFETs. IGBTs really aren't considered in the space because of the losses associated with them. And when you're conducting the vast majority of the time, you want to minimize those losses.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. And then any other. So let me look here, the timeline for revenue. Any other comments about the timeline for meaningful revenue?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So we're still on track with what we said in the business update call. Obviously, the projects we discussed on the call today, we're expecting to contribute to that, but there's no change in our expectation.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Okay, thank you. Are there any key hires planned in sales and engineering in the coming quarters?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So we've already actually added to the team this year. We added a sales director in Europe, applications engineering, engineering support in Asia. We've actually added someone in the quality team that's assisting with our automotive qualification. But the team's largely intact. We'll probably add just maybe a couple more positions over the balance of the year, but we have the core team in place to commercialize the technology.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. Did. How are things going with. You mentioned Stellantis? Any. Any other comment about other automakers as

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

part of the funnel? If I look at over 300 billion opportunities that we have, it's roughly split about 50, 50 on a percentage basis between automotive and then general data center, general industrial applications. So we do have other projects that are under consideration or evaluation by either automotive tier 1s or OEMs, specifically around EV contactors, battery disconnect units.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. Any other. Can you elaborate? Can you provide any other color on the strategic partner investment possibilities?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Not much more depth that I can go into at this time other than I have ongoing discussions, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks from potential strategic investors. I have continued those discussions at a high level in some of the companies and working to expand that to other areas to consider what may be the best fit for our company and a strong validation of BTRAN in the market based on investment of somebody who has interest in adopting our products.

Jeff Christensen (Moderator)

Thank you. That concludes our question and answer session. David, do you have any closing remarks?

David Somo (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I just want to thank everyone who joined the call today along with our sales team. I'll be attending PCIM Europe in Europe next month and I look forward to sharing updates with you in August regarding our progress as we execute on our plan to commercialize btran. In closing, I want to recognize the company's employees for their innovation and continued hard work and thank them for their efforts. Operator, you may end the call.