PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

PRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX:PRV) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Xl25OyXpxbe
Summary
PRV.UN reported an increase in revenue, NOI, and AFFO despite owning 8 fewer properties than the previous year, driven by a 6.8% growth in the industrial segment.
The company completed key transactions, including the sale of a 50% interest in an industrial property and the acquisition of a new industrial building in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Portfolio occupancy was 96% at quarter end, with significant lease renewals at positive spreads and notable increases in rent for new leases.
Management highlighted a focus on reducing leverage, with adjusted debt to gross book value improving to 47.8%, and discussed securing financing commitments to address 2026 mortgage maturities.
Future outlook remains positive with plans to scale the industrial platform, supported by strong demand in targeted markets and ongoing evaluation of acquisition opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Allison, over to you.
Allison Schaefer (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary)
Allison Schaefer (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary)
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one on a touch-tone phone. Should you wish to cancel your request, you may press Star two. Once again, that is Star one. Should you wish to ask a question, Your first question is from Sam Damiani from TD Cowan. Your line is now open.
Sam Damiani (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Thank you and good morning everyone. Congrats again on the good quarter. So you've got a lot of leases either coming online or renewing at significant steps in around middle of the year into September. Are there any known pending move outs over the course of 2026 that could offset that step up in rent that the REIT's set to receive?
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Sam Damiani (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay. And so there was a small drop in in-place occupancy in the quarter from Q4. Is there any notable or trend or color to share on that movement?
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I'll turn it over to Zach who manages the multiple multitudes of leasing there and you can probably quite a bit of color.
Zach Aaron (Vice President of Investments and Asset Management)
Sam Damiani (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay, I'll turn it back. Thanks very much guys. Thanks Sam.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is from Kyle Stanley from dayjardhome. Your line is now open.
Kyle Stanley
Thanks. Morning everyone. Just going back to the post quarter financing activity. Alison, are you able to disclose the
Allison Schaefer (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary)
Kyle Stanley
Okay, perfect. That's good color.
Allison Schaefer (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary)
Kyle Stanley
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kyle Stanley
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you for that. I will turn it back. Thank you. Once again, that is Star One, should you wish to ask a question. And your next question is from Brad Sturges, from Raymond James. Your line is now open.
Brad Sturges
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Zach Aaron (Vice President of Investments and Asset Management)
Brad Sturges
At this point, are you mainly looking at existing markets or have you changed your strategy a bit and kind of looking at new markets, you know, Alberta being an example?
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brad Sturges
Gotcha. Last question. Just to go back to the financing activity on the 108 million that's being refinanced, what's the expiring, the average expiring rate on that
Allison Schaefer (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary)
Allison? Like 3.8 or something like that? Yeah, approximately 3.8%.
Brad Sturges
Okay, thank you. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. The next question is from Sam Damiani from JD Cowan. Your line is now open.
Sam Damiani (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Thanks. Thanks for the second chance here. I did notice that the walt on the government of Canada tenancy did increase by about a year from Q4, but it's still less than three years. Can you. Is there any color to share there in terms of, you know, why didn't it go longer or what sort of is going on there?
Zach Aaron (Vice President of Investments and Asset Management)
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
That is, we haven't. We haven't done like less than five year deals or anything like that. Right, Zach?
Zach Aaron (Vice President of Investments and Asset Management)
Like, it's just like on Burnside. They're all. They're all standard term, if not longer term deals.
Sam Damiani (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay, well, that's helpful. And just finally, I guess, you know, the lease rule does take higher in 2027. Is there anything in that year that is, I guess, more concerning than the rest?
Zach Aaron (Vice President of Investments and Asset Management)
As of right now, I have nothing to speak to in terms of any known coming vacancies. We're just starting to engage some of the larger 2027 expiries. From the few conversations I've had so far, all very preliminary, more positive than negative, but again, still very preliminary. No paper has been traded yet, but I expect and hope that we'll start to get some action on some of these groups in the next quarter or two.
Gordon Moeller (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Zach, a lot of that's Winnipeg, right?
Zach Aaron (Vice President of Investments and Asset Management)
Yes, there's a decent chunk coming due in Winnipeg. Some of it from the latest acquisition we did last summer and then some just in our historic portfolio. Yeah, all those rents too are as you can kind of expect, you know, still below market with healthy upsides.
Sam Damiani (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay, that's all helpful, thank you. And just last one, on the interest expense, was there anything unusual in there that might have offset the reported sort of net expense number? It just seemed to have dropped a bit versus the Q4 run rate.
Allison Schaefer (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary)
We did have a small correction in the quarter. It was about 80,000. That reduced our interest expense. That was overstated in the. In the last quarter.
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