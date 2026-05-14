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May 14, 2026 10:26 AM 26 min read

Full Transcript: Logistic Properties Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Logistic Properties (AMEX:LPA) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/975311127

Summary

Logistic Properties of The Americas reported a strong start to 2026 with a 21.6% increase in revenue and a 28.6% rise in NOI, driven by full occupancy and pricing power in underserved markets.

Strategically, the company is expanding into Mexico, acquiring logistics facilities and partnering with Fordham Capital to capitalize on growth opportunities in key markets like Central Park 57.

Challenges include an emergency tax in Colombia and a valuation loss due to changing economic conditions, but the company remains optimistic, focusing on its multi-market solutions and capital recycling to invest in higher-return areas.

Peru led revenue growth with a nearly 40% increase, while Colombia's revenue increased by 25%, driven by favorable market conditions and strategic leasing activities.

The company is actively engaging with equity research firms to address the market valuation gap and enhance share visibility, aiming to improve liquidity and close the gap to book value.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to LPA's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Ellie and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode and please note that this call is being recorded. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Camilo Ojoa, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Sir.

Camilo Ojoa (Investor Relations)

Esteban Salderiaga (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Smith (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Eric Goldstein (Equity Analyst)

Good morning guys. Very nice job in the quarter. I just had a few questions. I guess the first one is just around how do we think about Mexico in the near to medium term in terms of growth between asset acquisitions and development? And are there some particular parts of the country that you find more attractive?

Esteban Salderiaga (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Goldstein (Equity Analyst)

Just as just a follow up to that, I know we've talked about some, about the idea of recycling assets, maybe divesting assets and reinvesting the capital into some higher return areas. So I'm just curious, how do you go about choosing which assets to divest and is there any thoughts or guidance you might have on the spread that you're looking to achieve in terms of the returns?

Esteban Salderiaga (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Goldstein (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Just the last question. So you recorded a valuation loss in the first quarter, which I think is a little bit unusual for you guys. And it just seems like there were a few unusual, you know, you know, one time items. Is there any way, how are we thinking about that going forward through the balance of the year?

Paul Smith (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Thank you, guys. Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. That star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Brendan McCarthy of C DOTY. Your line is now open, sir. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Smith (Chief Financial Officer)

Brendan McCarthy (Equity Analyst)

Understood. I really appreciate the detail there, Paul. And turning to the Costa Rican portfolio, I think I saw revenue was right around. Revenue growth is right around 3% year over year. I believe that portfolio is at 100% occupancy as well. Can you kind of touch on the growth prospects for Costa Rica? Is there any substantial or notable lease renewal activity coming up and how you kind of weigh that growth versus the rest of the portfolio?

Paul Smith (Chief Financial Officer)

Esteban Salderiaga (Chief Executive Officer)

Brendan McCarthy (Equity Analyst)

Understood. And that makes a lot of sense. Thanks everybody. That's all for me.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Elisa Gomez of BTG Pascual. Your line is now open. Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. And regarding your expansion in Mexico, are you looking on any of the assets of TE Rafina that are in sale and if any of the fiber EME coup assets came into the market. Will you be interested in those ones?

Elisa Gomez (Equity Analyst)

Esteban Salderiaga (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Perfect. Very clear. Thank. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, there are no more questions from the phone lines, so we will now proceed with questions from the webcast platform. We will pause for a brief moment to wait for the question to come in. Thank you. The question comes from Bruce Wolfson. Isn't LPA one of many companies whose share price is impacted by the liquidity and lack of equity?

Esteban Salderiaga (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, there are no further webcast questions. With that, we will be concluding today's question and answer session. I would like to turn the call over to Esteban for closing remarks.

Esteban Salderiaga (Chief Executive Officer)

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