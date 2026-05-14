Full Transcript: Logistic Properties Q1 2026 Earnings Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Welcome to LPA's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Camilo Ojoa with LPA's Investor Relations team. Joining me on today's call are Esteban Salderiaga, our Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Smith, Chief Financial Officer. Before we proceed with our review of LPA's financial and operating results, please note that information presented during this call is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities. Forward looking statements made during this call are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which are discussed in LPA's filings with the SEC. Our actual results, performance and prospective opportunities may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements after this call. We have prepared supplemental materials that we may reference during the call. We encourage you to Visit our website, ir.lpamericas.com to download these materials. Please also note that all comparisons that we will discuss during today's call are year over year. Unless we note otherwise, Esteban will begin today's review.

Esteban, please go ahead. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. We're off to a powerful start to 2026. We delivered a standout quarter with last year's momentum accelerating into 2026. Revenue jumped 21.6% and NOI grew even faster at 28.6%, reflecting the operating leverage that we've been building up as we scale our cross border logistics platform which remained 100% occupied in the first quarter. This growth wasn't just about portfolio expansion. Same property NOI growth was 10.9% and average rent per square foot climbed 9.8%, a direct result of the pricing power that we command in the underserved markets where we invest and operate. These numbers underscore the strength of our business model. Disciplined execution advantaged market positioning and a diverse high quality customer base. They also reflect sustained demand for modern class A facilities like ours which remains scarce in our chosen markets. Additionally, the local economies we serve continue to benefit from resilient domestic consumption, e commerce growth and the ongoing regionalization of supply chains. Of course, we still face challenges including the one time emergency tax levied by the Colombian government at the beginning of the year this quarter Peru led the way with revenue surging nearly 40% as new buildings stabilized in our prime location Callao Logistics park in Lima, including the LEED Gold facility we delivered late last year to PepsiCo, one of many global brands we serve in the four countries where we operate. Colombia was another strong contributor with revenue up nearly 25%, helped in part by favorable Notably, some of that growth came from PriceSmart, a major US listed retailer that also leases one of our Costa Rica buildings, making it one of several cross border customers on our roster. Other examples are Kuehne + Nagel, which occupies LPA facilities in both Colombia and Peru, and Natura, which operates in our Peruvian and Costa Rican properties. It is worth emphasizing here that our unique ability to offer multi market solutions to international companies like these is the backbone of our business model and is integral to our growth strategy. In Costa rica, revenue grew 3.3% driven by Re leasing renewals and higher rental rates. Mexico also contributed this quarter with the two logistics facilities we acquired in Puebla. This marked our first investment in the country, a key growth market and essential to delivering a seamless cross border solution for our customers. By extending our logistics platform to Mexico, we can further monetize our customer base by cross selling to them in addition to accessing new customers and the considerable growth potential of this large and dynamic market. Through a recent agreement with Fordham Capital, one of Mexico's leading institutional real estate investors, we will acquire over time approximately 200 million of stabilized dollar denominated Class A assets within Central Park 57 beginning in the second and third quarters of this year. This is a modern large scale industrial and logistics park that Fordham has been developing within a key logistics corridor and submarket of the greater Mexico city area and three economically dynamic states, an area that's home to 35% of Mexico's population and that has an even higher proportion of spending power. Importantly, beyond accelerating LPA's expansion in Mexico, our strategic partnership with Fordham mitigates the risks normally associated with building and stabilizing a multi phase project like this one. Taken as a whole, Central Park 57 represents the equivalent of 36% of our current operating GLA. As we've previously communicated, we will fund the purchases of the Central Park 57 facilities through a combination of debt, local equity partners as well as funds derived from recycling capital from the sale of certain assets within our existing property portfolio through an ever expanding network of local relationships in Mexico. Our team there continues locating and assessing similar assets to acquire in strategic locations within other resilient submarkets of the country, the local economies of which are also primarily consumer driven as opposed to being export oriented. The team is also looking at opportunities to selectively develop properties where there is strong demand for facilities that meet the exacting standards of global and regional companies operating in Mexico, particularly as we observe heightened interest, both direct and indirect, tied to products along the AI infrastructure supply chain, aerospace, defense and broader electronics manufacturing. Although USMCA negotiations are expected to begin near the end of this month, and while the eventual outcome can't be predicted, Mexico's industrial and logistics market remains the lynchpin of many US supply chains that are critical especially to curb inflationary pressures in the U.S. for now, we observe that Mexico's industrial and logistics real estate market remains resilient, albeit with corrections in certain northern markets where we have yet to deploy any capital. Rents continue to trend upward, net absorption is stabilizing and new supply remains limited. Occupancy has softened modestly, but that's against the backdrop of exceptionally strong years of demand. We continue closely monitoring market data and benefiting from the intelligence that we gather through our local team and network within Mexico. Also, we are mindful of the potential economic fallout of the current situation in the Middle east, specifically its impact on interest rates. Therefore, we will remain disciplined with capital, only investing where we see clear opportunities to earn attractive risk adjusted returns. We have the ability to look through economic cycles, recognizing that Mexico will remain strategically vital to the US on the global economic stage. Turning to the development front, we continue expanding the GLA of LPA's regional platform with the construction of two facilities in our Cujo Logistics Park in Peru. Importantly, 92% of their combined 440,000 square feet is already pre leased, effectively de risking development. Both buildings remain on schedule for completion in the second and third quarters and together they will generate roughly $3.2 million in annualized revenue, fueling additional growth this year. Looking ahead within this park we have just one remaining shovel ready pad to develop a fifth building. It represents another 210,000 square feet of space which we expect to pre lease this year at yields of approximately 13% thanks to ongoing supply constraints for facilities like ours. Before Paul covers the financials, I'd like to take a brief moment to discuss LPA's share price performance. We share our fellow shareholders frustration with the acute dislocation that remains between our market price and LPA's book value, which was roughly $8 per share at quarter end, particularly given our consistently strong financial performance. Among other initiatives to address the valuation gap, we continue engaging equity research analysts to initiate coverage with the goal of reaching the investors they serve and broadening the market's understanding of our differentiated business and its strong growth potential. As part of this effort, we are already working with two specialized firms that provide equity research, one of which has already initiated coverage of LPA through the Reach with institutional investors. We expect this to raise LPA's market visibility and help drive demand for our shares. I'll now turn the call over to Paul who will discuss our first quarter results in more detail.

Thank you Esteban and good morning everyone. I'll begin my review by providing a closer look at the acceleration of revenue growth in Peru and Colombia in the first quarter. The 39.9% increase in Peru's top line was primarily driven by incremental leasing activity and the higher level of stabilized occupancy. As the Esteban pointed out, this included PepsiCo's occupancy of the new building in our Callao Logistics Park. In it, the rapid absorption and large lease spreads we are achieving continue to reflect deep tenant demand for Class A facilities that remain in short supply in strategic locations like ours. As a more recent example, our team in Peru released a soon to be vacated space just ahead of lease expiration while securing a positive lease spread of 25% and without incurring any capex spend. The 24.8% revenue increase in Colombia's rental revenue was mainly due to re leasing at higher mark to market rents and to contractual CPI linked rent escalations. It's important to note however, that the appreciation of the Colombian peso accounted for a large part of the revenue increase in the first quarter. When excluding the positive FX impact, Colombia's revenue increased 8.3% to 2.6 million. In Costa Rica, re leasing and renewals primarily accounted for the 3.3% revenue revenue increase there, both of which benefited from higher rental rates. In the aggregate, the rental increases across our cross border platform resulted in 9.8% increase in average rent per square foot which was $8.74 for the quarter. Turning to Mexico, it should be noted that with the acquisitions of the Central Park 57 facility that we expect to make this year, Mexico will become an increasingly stronger contributor to both revenue and NOI growth. Along with the two new facilities that we will bring online this year improve, our first quarter operating expenses decreased 4.1% to 2.2 million mainly reflecting collection recoveries and a reduction in property taxes after a one time adjustment in Peru last year. Driving the 28.6% increase in our net operating income in the quarter were higher levels of operating leverage in both Peru and Colombia. When excluding the positive FX impact on Colombia's revenue, NOI would have increased 24.4% to 11.7 million. Same property cash NOI increased 10.9% to 9.8 million primarily due to the growth in rental rates that I explained earlier and also to the expiration of rent abatements at certain properties. The addition of three properties since Q1 2025 increased operating GLA of our platform by 9.7% to a total of 5.8 million square feet, 100% of which remained occupied during the first quarter. Lease GLA increased 6.9% to 6.2 million square feet while our development GLA was slightly lower at 440,000 square feet. As Steven noted, 92% of the development portfolio is pre leased. Our general and Administrative expenses increased 13.3% to 4 million primarily due to the one time emergency tax levied by the Colombian government in the first quarter. LPA's investment property valuation gain decreased from a positive 1.9 million in the first quarter 2025 to a 9.2 million loss in the first quarter 2026. The change was primarily due to the assumption driven valuation adjustments and the effect of project normalization across our platform. This included the following four elements. Number one a 7.2 million reduction in our Colombian assets reflecting changes in underwriting assumptions used in the first quarter 2026 due to evolving market conditions 2 A 2.3 million decrease in our Callao park in Peru as the majority of development related appreciation was recognized last year given that asset was largely stabilized in the first quarter 2026. Number three a 1.1 million reduction at our Colloquium Park in Costa Rica due to an updated leasing assessment and number four a 0.6 million negative impact related to capital expenditures during the first during our financing costs increased 12% to $5.9 million in the quarter. The increase was mainly due to higher interest expenses related to new financing activities which included a bridge loan received in the fourth quarter 2025, additional financing for a new building within our Callao park in Peru and to incremental interest related to a new loan that finances the development of a new facility at Arcallio Centa Park in Colombia. The higher financing costs were partially offset in the quarter mainly by lower interest rates and scheduled loan amortization lastly, at the end of the quarter, LP maintained its healthy debt profile with largely dollar denominated debt, no significant debt maturing in the near term, and net debt to investment properties standing at 42.1%. That concludes the review of the quarter Operator. Please open the call for any questions

at this time. We will open the floor for your questions. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, you can also submit your questions online by using the Q and A function of the webcast platform. We will pause for a brief moment to wait for the questions to come in. The first question comes from the line of Eric Goldstein of Water Tower Research. Sir, your line is now open. Please proceed with your question.

Good morning Eric. Thank you for your questions. Look fascinating. Look Mexico. We see the enormous growth potential and it has been a recurring theme of ours more recently how we have pushed into the market. It's turned in its early stages but it is showing already it's bearing great fruit. So we're seeing that as a major market for us. So what we're expecting as we go forward is to make relevant deployments in acquisitions before year end. So we're working on that front. Much of that can be seen through the lens of the Fordham forward purchase agreement that we have signed. But we're also selectively looking for new operating asset acquisitions that can enhance and accelerate that deployment into Mexico. As we seeing a relatively interesting entry point given the, I would say the noise around the market, but the long term, the mid and long term potential for Mexico. So that's how we're framing Mexico and that's why we also see that the capital reallocation that we are thinking about in our portfolio is going to be a catalyst. So that's on your first point. The second aspect, what markets are we seeing more with higher interest opportunities are coming our way. I would say along the 57 corridor, we're looking at Mexico City outskirts. We like that. We're sticking to our knitting on dollar denominated assets. We're sticking to our knitting in prioritizing global blue chip customers who we want to continually serve across the platform. And for that reason we're right now mostly focused towards, I would say the center of the market, you know, the central region of the country. But selectively looking at other northern markets where there might be, I would say a dislocation and for us, we could come in and deploy capital there. We still want to be, I would say, more cautious because a lot of things need to still be defined through the USMCA renegotiations. But we see that especially after the recent market moves with the tender occurring for Fibra Macquarie and all of the movement in the market that will bode well for our acquisition activity going forward. Okay, great.

Wonderful question. We, when, when we look at how to process which assets, we think which are already stabilized, mature and have benefited from our development activity. Many of 90% of our portfolio in what we call our foundational markets has been developed by LPA from the ground up and therefore we have already accreted value within them and think it could be a great moment to reallocate that capital towards Mexico. We think Colombia, Peru might be up next for that recycling process. And eventually the spread that we can be seeing is a full on compression because we developed those assets at 11% yield, 12% yields, and now once they have, you know, they have grown, we can monetize them, you know, in the 7 to 8% range. It's hard to still see how those processes will come about. We are aware of the fact that we have election cycles in Colombia and Peru, but we feel highly confident in one. The fact that we have great track record in terms of occupancy rental growth and that these assets have been highly optimized during our holding period and that capital can now be reallocated towards Mexico where we are seeing better opportunities to be deployed at higher returns and again to enhance the profile and diversification of our platform as a whole. Okay, great.

Thank you. Let me take that one, Steven. And this is Paul Smith. Good morning. The largest impact we faced this quarter was in Colombia, and it's basically reflecting the evolution of the fiscal and economic landscape in that country. The changes they've made recently had an impact on the valuation of all assets within Colombia, and we're simply reflecting those impacts as well. That's basically explaining, I would say, the largest components, the other items in the variance essentially result from the process of stabilizing assets in Peru. As you know, we have been very active, particularly within our Callao development. And essentially what it's reflecting is we had very powerful quarters last year when the park started to stabilize, and we simply don't have the same dynamic this quarter. So that essentially captures it. But if you look at the balance sheet from an, I would say, aggregated perspective, you will see that net. Net. The effect was muted. So essentially, we basically maintain the same asset valuation as last year.

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions here. I just wanted to start off on the emergency wealth tax, I think, that you highlighted impacting Colombia, I guess. Is there a way for you to structure new leases or anything along those lines to protect the bottom line or how can investors really think about that tax impact in the quarter? Thank you very much for that thoughtful question. That tax, as you know, it's not necessarily a wealth tax. It was an emergency tax that was justified given certain meteorological conditions that happened within the country. Needless to say, we were not, and the rest of the country was not prepared for something of that nature. So it did have a sizable impact. It was about 400k on our results for the quarter, and it's predicated on the value of the assets. So essentially what it's doing, it's based on your IFRS reporting. And there's really few things that you can do in terms of structuring leases to prevent it, because it's not necessarily derived on anything other than the value you created within the country. We remain constructive on the landscape, as you know, or I don't know if you know that, but this tax was actually challenge, and it's currently being reviewed by the Colombian Supreme Court. And we remain constructive that the Supreme Court will review and see that perhaps this is not the best way to proceed. Fiscally moving forward and things will normalize ahead.

Thank you. Thank you. That's actually a wonderful question as well. Give me one second. Yeah, thank you. We were getting some echo here. What we're seeing in terms of. You're absolutely right, that portfolio is 100% occupied. And in terms of the releases, we are seeing some increases on the mark to market releases. I would say the spreads are being closer to double digits in terms of respreads and we will announce obviously as they come due and as they happen. So yeah, that's the status of our portfolio and Stefan maybe would like to compliment it as well.

Thank you for that, Paul. As we look forward to Costa Rica, it is already a significant portion of our portfolio. So we are guiding the majority of new capital investment towards Mexico. We are seeing growth opportunities in Costa Rica. What I would say is we're being much more selective. It's a market we have come to appreciate and we have a very relevant and dominant positioning. And for that reason we see that the majority of the growth potential will likely be with third party joint ventures and we're trying to arrange for that as we go forward. So we preserve capital mostly to be deployed into Mexico. So in a way we think about it, it is already relevant. It's around 45% of our, of our, of our company. We want to rather balance that out over time and shift our center of gravity, if you will, towards Mexico. And that's why we want to prioritize allocation into. Into Mexico where we're seeing a better risk adjusted opportunity set, by the way. And that's the way we're thinking about it. So there are interesting opportunities. I think we're just being more selective in guiding ourselves into Mexico with a more important tilt.

Thank you for that. We're constantly canvassing the market and yeah, there are acquisition opportunities that are very interesting for us where we have dialogue with relevant parties in multiple circumstances. That's one of the things that Mexico has, is a deep opportunity set. So to answer your question, yes, we would definitely look at them. We have looked at them in other contexts in the past. We want to just continue canvassing because we see that there will be, you know, there could be even richer opportunities for us as these moves come along.

But yeah, there's a lot still to be done. We're trying to look for off market proprietary deals that we're working through our local relationship network and we want to stay away from, you know, competing or very tightly managed processes. We rather be in off market transactions where we can get a more interesting opportunity for us. As you know, we like partnering and that's I think, where we can get, we can offer more value and eventually get more value for our platform. That's the way we think about acquisition. But for sure, after these consolidation efforts take place, we do expect more assets to be, you know, to be available for us to consider.

Thank you for that question, Bruce. Yes, that surely is something we're trying to enhance. Liquidity and tradability of our shares is something we want to enhance. That's, that's why we're having what we would call an awareness push. It comes not only with the way we revamped our website, our communications, but also our engagement to the investor community. And that's something we're working towards. That's why we're working with equity research analyst firms. We welcome that. We benefit from that and it is part of the reason why we're seeing our share price performance, you know, suffer the way it has. But that's precisely why there's so much room to improvement. Because it doesn't speak, excuse me, doesn't speak necessarily to value, but rather on, on technicals that we expect to Correct. Correct as time progresses. And yeah, that, that might be one of the reasons that why we might be affected at the moment. And we're trying to address that head on with these communication efforts to make sure that we try to bring and restore balance, if you will, to to to how we are understood in our markets.

Thank you operator. I would like to end today's review with a few takeaways from the quarter. First, we continue to deliver quarter after quarter with revenue growth and profitability accelerating as our portfolio captures rising market rates and our development investments come online. Second, the fundamentals of our cross border platform are very strong. They're backed by contracted, predominantly dollar denominated revenues, superior occupancy, observable pricing power and a high quality tenant base and we expect to build on this momentum throughout the rest of the year. As rental growth materializes, additional development properties come online the third point is that while the macro backdrop across both developed and emerging economies continues to evolve, navigating shifting political and economic conditions is one of our core competencies and our track record demonstrates that Behind LPA is a talented, deeply experienced team that bridges local insight with global impact, making us a partner of choice for multinationals for strategic partners and real estate investors alike. Finally, while we continue to monitor developments in the Middle east and the upcoming electoral cycle in Peru and Colombia, our conviction in Mexico and our foundational markets is stronger than ever given the clear structural scarcity of institutional quality logistics facilities across the region. As an internally managed real estate company, you can't count on us to invest thoughtfully and selectively with capital efficiency top of mind. We are well positioned to further scale and diversify LPA's vertically integrated platform, capture rising demand for institutional quality, well located facilities, and continue driving earning power over time. As we continue to execute consistently. We are confident the public markets will increasingly recognize LPA's robust financial performance and long Runway for growth and reward our shareholders by closing the gap to fundamental value. We're energized by the start we've had to 2026 and are confident in the path ahead. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you on our next call.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.