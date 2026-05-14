Transcript: AUTOMOTIVE PPTYS REAL EST INVT TR Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AUTOMOTIVE PPTYS REAL EST INVT TR (TSX:APR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
APR.UN reported a strong first quarter, with property rental revenue up 21.7%, cash NOI up 19%, and AFFO per unit diluted increasing to 26.2 cents, reflecting the positive impact of recent acquisitions.
The company completed two property acquisitions during the quarter, including a Hyundai dealership in Quebec City and a Rivian facility in California, with plans for further growth supported by strategic acquisitions.
APR.UN has a debt to GBV ratio of 46.3%, with 77% of its debt fixed at an average interest rate of 4.48%, providing financial flexibility for future acquisitions.
The company has expanded its presence in the U.S. market, now owning properties in Ohio, Florida, and California, and continues to target high-quality tenants and prime metropolitan locations for growth.
Management expressed confidence in the company's ability to build momentum and achieve its objectives, including driving AFFO per unit and enhancing unitholder value.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
Andrew Kalra (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Kalra (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Kalra (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Kalra (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Kalra (Chief Financial Officer)
I'd like to turn the call back to Milton for closing remarks. Thank you very much.
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. Thank you. Our first question comes from Jonathan Kelcher from TE Cowan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Jonathan Kelcher
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Siram Srinivas from ACB Cormark. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Siram Srinivas
Thank you, Alberto. Guys, obviously by the question on the US acquisitions, when you kind of put that in line with OEM requirements and capital requirements in the business, do you find the dealerships in the US being a lot more intense in terms of owning capital, actually investing a lot of capital into their assets versus in Canada, it's probably not as much. Is that something you're seeing?
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
our next question. Comes from Brad Sturgis, from Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Brad Sturgis
Hey, good morning. Good morning, Brad. Just on the Orange county acquisition. I think the rent growth, the contractual rent growth is based on California cpi.
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jimmy Shawn from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Jimmy Shawn
Thanks. So we saw last quarter the WP Carey deal with Goauto. Obviously they have a little bit lower cost of capital. Do you see them or any new entrance changing the competitive landscape in getting deals? Do you see change in pricing on deals? Any thoughts there?
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
Andrew Kalra (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, for any additional questions, please press star followed by 1. Our next question comes from Zemin Liu from Jiaobe. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
And we have no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Milton Lamb for any closing remarks.
Milton Lamb (President and CEO)
That's great. Thank you, everyone. We look forward to getting back on a call for Q2. Enjoy the long weekend.
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