Fidelis Insurance Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/138609479
Summary
FIHL achieved a strong first quarter with a combined ratio of 86.6% and an annualized operating ROAE of 15.2%, growing book value per diluted share by 7.2% to $26.22.
The company grew gross premiums written by 7% overall and 13% in the insurance segment, driven by new underwriting partnerships and strategic capital allocation.
Management repurchased $219 million of shares, indicating confidence in stock undervaluation, and emphasized no further secondary offerings are anticipated in the near term.
Operational highlights include strong growth in property, construction, asset-backed finance, and marine sectors, leveraging partnerships and underwriting discipline.
Future outlook remains positive, with expectations of mid-single-digit growth, supported by strategic partnerships and improved outwards reinsurance strategies.
Management expressed confidence in maintaining strong pricing and retention levels despite competitive pressures, emphasizing their lead market position.
The company continues to focus on efficient capital allocation and maintaining a lean operational structure to optimize margins and manage risk.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Pelagos Insurance Capital First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. Following the conclusion of formal remarks, the management team will host a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. With that, I will now turn the call over to Miranda Hunter, Head of investor relations. Ms. Hunter, please go ahead.
Miranda Hunter (Head of Investor Relations)
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Declare (Chief Financial Officer)
Jonny
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Meyer Shields (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks so much and good morning. Alan, you mentioned that there was, I guess adverse development on the Baltimore bridge and we've certainly seen that. I was wondering first if you could maybe quantify the impact of this particular loss reserve increase and give us a sense as to the underlying favorable development from other lines.
Jonny
Meyer Shields (Equity Analyst)
Okay, no, completely understood. If I can switch gears, just briefly, I'm trying to get a sense as to the lines of business where you're growing in reinsurance, specifically. In the reinsurance pillar. Is that yours? Yes, that's right. Taking out the reinstatement premiums from last year. So there was some growth. And I'm wondering which lines you're reinsurance or which lines you're growing your inwards reinsurance.
Jonny
Meyer Shields (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fantastic. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Peter Knudsen with Evercore isi. Your line is open.
Peter Knudsen (Equity Analyst)
Morning. Thanks so much for taking my questions. My first one, you guys, you know, talked a bit about your outwards reinsurance. I'm just wondering if you could, you know, potentially size the savings that you achieved from Outwards Reinsurance this year, slash what you expect going forward and, you know, how much of that can offset some of the pricing pressure on the inwards book. Thanks.
Jonny
Peter Knudsen (Equity Analyst)
Great. Yeah, thank you. And then I was just wondering if you could provide an update on RPIs. I'm most specifically interested in property DNF. I know you just mentioned, you know that you still see that segment as rate adequate. You know, but I would be curious how this has changed from year end or more broadly, you know, just in insurance and reinsurance versus the RPIs. I think last disclosed in the third quarter how those have changed. Thanks.
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Knudsen (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Leon Cooperman with Omega Family Office. Your line is open.
Leon Cooperman (Investor)
Thank you very much. I have an observation and a question. Is there anything unusual in your first quarter results that you consider non recurring? What do you think that that's a good example of the earnings of the company?
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
No. Obviously in the first quarter we did have a large PNC with cbc. As I said on my introduction to the call, we do not anticipate any further secondary offerings in the near term with our existing original PE sponsors, we will continue to buy back shares and when we think about underwriting, we will allocate to the highest margin business that we can. So other than that one pnt, there's nothing unusual in the quarter.
Leon Cooperman (Investor)
So that means that the end of this year it would seem to me that your book value will be in excess of $30. If I just take the dollar earnings roughly in the quarter and multiply that by three remaining quarters of the year. Yeah, I think
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Leon Cooperman (Investor)
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, and we're working hard to make sure we're impossible to ignore. The compounding successful quarters on top of each other is what we're striving to do.
Leon Cooperman (Investor)
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, and we agree, Lee. And I think what we would say is the performance is because of the structure, it works exactly as intended, and we're going to keep on doing what we do well.
Leon Cooperman (Investor)
Good, good. I'm happy. I own about 8% of the company. I'm happy. Good.
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Lee. Thanks for the question.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Alex Scott with Barclays. Your line is open.
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Jonny
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think it's done. Again, it goes back to the point when we think about the market, it's not about the rpi, it's about the margin in the business and that's how we allocate our capital.
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Makes sense.
Jonny
Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Pablo Cinzon with JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Kevin
Hi, this is Kevin on for Pablo. Just wanted to hear what your medium term outlook was for the mortgage partnership with Euclid. I think a lot of the growth that has come from Euclid has been taking larger share of the mortgage reinsurance market. So with the underlying market not growing as much. What are your thoughts on medium term growth?
Jonny
Kevin
Great, thanks. And then on the loss experience. Loss experience has been good in recent quarters. Is that changing your full year outlook on loss ratios? I think you had said mid-40s XPYD last quarter, but you've been running in the high 30s, low 40s.
Jonny
Hey, it's Johnny here. I mean we're still comfortable with our mid-40s pick, I think. I mean obviously we're pleased to have beat that the last two or three quarters and hope we do into the future. But I think that's an appropriate place to set expectations.
Kevin
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Andrew Anderson with Jefferies. Your line is open.
Andrew Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. How would you characterize the political risk market today versus the pre Conflict environment just in terms of pricing capacity and attachment points.
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And you mentioned earlier on the call just some competition in certain lines. Can you just expand a bit on how durable you think the pricing advantage is from being a lead underwriter? Are you seeing any signs that maybe follower catch up compressing that pricing advantage?
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Mike Zaremski with your line is open.
Mike Zaremski (Equity Analyst)
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Zaremski (Equity Analyst)
Jonny
Mike Zaremski (Equity Analyst)
That's good color. And just lastly then, do these cyber policies kind of. Are they standalone or do they touch other policies that they need to be kind of written in a bit of a package when you broker them, when you're buying them through the brokers?
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thanks, Stan. Here. That's a standalone single policy. Effectively. Just didn't like the structure. Simple as that.
Mike Zaremski (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Rob Cox with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)
Jonny
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)
Alan Declare (Chief Financial Officer)
Jonny
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Matt Carletti with Citizens. Your line is open.
Matt Carletti (Equity Analyst)
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Carletti (Equity Analyst)
All right, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. That concludes today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Dan Burrows for closing remarks.
Dan Burrows (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much. We really appreciate everyone joining us today. If you do, as usual, have any additional questions.
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