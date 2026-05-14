Full Transcript: Stantec Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Stantec (TSX:STN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Stantec reported strong Q1 2026 financial performance with net revenue growth of 9.1% to $1.7 billion, driven by 3.6% organic and 7.2% acquisition growth.
The company highlighted significant growth in its water and energy sectors, with organic growth of over 14% and nearly 9%, respectively.
Stantec's adjusted EBITDA increased by close to 14%, and adjusted EPS grew by almost 15% year over year.
The company reported a record contract backlog of $9 billion, representing a 13.2% increase year over year.
Stantec reaffirmed its 2026 financial targets, expecting net revenue growth in the range of 8.5% to 11.5% and adjusted EPS growth of 15% to 18%.
Management highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability, with 68% of total revenue in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The company sees strong opportunities in the US and Canadian markets, driven by infrastructure projects and public sector investments.
Stantec is actively pursuing M&A opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line. Frederick Bastian from Raymond James. Your question please.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning. Good morning. How are you? We're doing good, thank you. Frederick, how are you?
Frederick Bastian (Equity Analyst)
Good, thanks guys. Listen, investors have come to expect Stantec to direct its next dollar of investment towards MA and Gord, you just said as much in your prepared remark. How do you think about share purchases as the current dynamic around AI and just the pressure on public valuation, this narrative and this dynamic evolves. How do you think about share buybacks in this light?
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Frederick Bastian (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate, appreciate the answer. Vito, thinking more higher level on I guess on the organic growth front, you still the most excited about the opportunities in the US or I mean based on your comment around Canada and defense spending nation building initiatives, sounds like Canada could be a great area for growth on a go forward basis.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Frederick Bastian (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. That's all I have.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Gregory.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Krista Friesen from cibc. Your question, please.
Krista Friesen
Hi, thanks for taking my question. I'm just wondering if you can give a little bit more color in terms of what you're seeing from the Canadian government. A lot of announcements been made. Are we seeing that translate into awards at that point in time? And do you feel like some of the red tape has been cut here in terms of what we've historically seen from the government?
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Krista Friesen
Indeed. Okay, that's great. And then just on the M and A side, can you comment what you're seeing in terms of multiples out there for the private companies and how much of a dislocation I guess there is between. Between that market and the public markets and what we're seeing. Thank you.
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Krista Friesen
Thank you. Appreciate the color.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you, Christa.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Benoit Parrier from Desjardins. Your question, please.
Benoit Parrier
Yeah. Good morning, Gord. Good morning, Vito. Just to come back on the U.S. obviously, you've talked about the software start with 2.8% organic growth. I was wondering, any weaker contribution from emergency response and is the retraction in building that we saw, given the completion of certain projects going to impact Q2 as well? I'm just trying to get some thoughts where there's a slowdown on Ilga fund flows or anything else would be appreciated.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
And maybe I just add on with Page, I think our revenue synergies are even exceeding what we had hoped that we would see there. It's the two groups together are very, very strong.
Benoit Parrier
That's great color. And on the global side you were able to achieve 15% organic growth. That was pretty impressive. You call out the strong performance on water, but also the ramp up of projects in Chile and Peru. So just wondering about the sustainability of the double digit performance going forward. Thank you.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Benoit Parrier
Okay, and where would you be right now in terms of employees in those global centers?
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, so we're sitting just shy right around 2000 people which is where we want it to be sort of by the end of this year. So we might achieve that goal even a little bit early. And so what's interesting is that we, you know, we targeted about 2,000 people and as we continue to grow there, we've actually taken a second office in Pune as well. We've expanded in within our existing office till there's no more space available.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Now we've taken additional real estate and we're starting to hire some people in some other cities as well to support our continued growth. So more to come there.
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, and just a shout out to that team. They're extraordinary and we thank them for their commitment. They are part of Stantec.
Benoit Parrier
Very interesting comments. Thank you very much for your time.
OPERATOR
Thank you, thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sahabat Khan from ROPC Capital Markets. Your question please.
Patty
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Patty
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patty
all right, that's very helpful. Thanks again.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Betty.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star one one on your telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Maxim Sichev from nbcm. Your question, please.
Maxim Sichev
Hi, good morning, gentlemen. I just wanted to circle back to environmental services. Like obviously I realized that very often that segment acts as a sub to other verticals. But how should we think about sort of the inflection point there, especially as Energy and resources is showing some pretty strong organic growth. Thank you.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Maxim Sichev
Okay, that's good to hear. And then maybe a question for you to so Page obviously delayed some of the working capital kind of normalization. When should we see kind of, you know, full run rate kind of, you know, similar to Stantex sort of standards. Can you maybe comment there please?
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks. Yeah, financial migration was completed here in Q1 so our expectations would be that we are back in line and pretty well on pace here as we move through Q2 and Q3 Maxime. So not concerned about that or don't expect any significant impact moving forward.
Maxim Sichev
Of course, yeah, yeah, makes sense. And then just most sort of a general question, you know, around, you know, AI and procurement methodologies. Are you seeing any pushback or demands from your customer set around, you know, sharing costs or sharing maybe upside from you know, faster design? Do you mind maybe providing any color in terms of how these conversations are going or maybe not. Thank you.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Maxim Sichev
Absolutely. That's great. Paula, thank you so much.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gordon, great.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. As our next question comes from the line of Michael Tumpholm from TD Cowan, your question please.
Michael Tumpholm
Thank you. Good morning. Morning. Just a question about the overall organic growth and the progression from here. Obviously maintaining the mid to high single digit organic growth guidance for full year. Just if you can help maybe us think through how that progression will play out over coming quarters. Like will Q2 get you right into that range or is this more of a building process throughout the year?
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, sorry, no, we expect a sequential organic growth improvement. I mean, it's obviously hard to time quarters and what that might look like, but definitely as we move into the back half of the year and set ourselves up for 2027, our expectations would be that you'd see a ramp through the organic, particularly off the Q1 levels.
Michael Tumpholm
Okay, perfect. That's helpful. And then there was some commentary just a few moments ago about data centers. Gord, I know you've been asked this in the past, but can you give us an update on sort of what percentage of the business that is today, given the growth you're seeing and how you maybe see that looking as we, as we maybe look out to say next year, 2027. Just percentage of overall revenue.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Tumpholm
I will leave it there. Thanks.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Michael.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Goldman from Scotiabank. Your question please.
Jonathan Goldman
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vito Cummone (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Interesting. And then, Gord, your comment about maybe bundling projects together from. Is this multiple projects from a single customer that are flowing to kind of single source or, you know, one enc rather than a bunch? Or is it multiple phases of a project that they used to be outsourcing to a broader set of suppliers?
Jonathan Goldman
OPERATOR
Interesting. Sounds like a good trend. Thanks for taking my question. I'll get back in queue. Great, thank you. Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Gord Johnson for any further remarks.
Gord Johnston (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Very well. Only to say, you know, thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. I know it's a busy morning there and if you have any follow up questions following today's call, please reach out to Jess Newkirk, our VP of Investor Relations and enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.
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