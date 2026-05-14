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May 14, 2026 10:06 AM 37 min read

Pelthos Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Pelthos Therapeutics (AMEX:PTHS) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761761&tp_key=d31924f2e0

Summary

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc reported strong revenue growth with a 17% increase in net product revenue for Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025, driven by an increase in prescriptions of their lead product, Zelseubemi.

The company expanded its sales force from 50 to 64 representatives and executed a contract with a major pharmacy benefit manager, boosting demand for Zelseubemi.

Future plans include the launch of two FDA-approved products, Zeppi and Zeglais, in early and mid-2027 respectively, leveraging the existing sales infrastructure.

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc secured a $50 million term debt loan in January 2026 to support ongoing and future product launches.

Management is optimistic about continued growth and has not provided specific revenue guidance but feels confident about their financial trajectory and market opportunities.

Full Transcript

Mike Moyer (Moderator)

Scott Plesha (Chief Executive Officer)

Cy Rangero (Chief Commercial Officer)

John Gay (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Plesha (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Olivia Breyer (Equity Analyst)

Scott Plesha (Chief Executive Officer)

Olivia Breyer (Equity Analyst)

Okay, very helpful. Thank you, judge.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of David Amsalam from Piper Sandler.

David Amsalam (Equity Analyst)

Scott Plesha (Chief Executive Officer)

Cy Rangero (Chief Commercial Officer)

Scott Plesha (Chief Executive Officer)

the last thing I'll add, David, is that Zeppe and Zegleyes, one of the reasons we really like those acquisitions is that does not require us to expand our sales force around those products. They're in the right offices calling on the right healthcare providers. It just allows us to leverage the team going forward. So it's really about bringing other revenue into their bag each and every day.

David Amsalam (Equity Analyst)

So, great fit for us. All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks, David.

Brandon Faulks (Equity Analyst)

Cy Rangero (Chief Commercial Officer)

Scott Plesha (Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Faulks (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much and congrats on a really good quarter.

Jeff Jones (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thomas Flatten (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Sy, just perhaps an obvious question, but I want to ask it with the I think anchoring is the word you use in the derms versus peds. Does that align with how your targeting is designed as well or is that just more happenstance where derms have been the quicker adopters and peds are coming on board later?

Cy Rangero (Chief Commercial Officer)

Scott Plesha (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jonathan Ascough (Equity Analyst)

James Malloy (Equity Analyst)

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