Whitefiber Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762880&tp_key=ad313011e4
Summary
Whitefiber reported a solid first quarter of 2026 with a 31% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $21.9 million, primarily driven by growth in colocation services.
The company's strategic focus remains on data center development, specifically through its retrofit strategy, which was demonstrated by the swift conversion of Montreal 3 into a Tier 3 data center.
NC1 in North Carolina is progressing well, with Duke Energy delivering initial utility power, and the company expects to start delivering capacity soon, despite minor supply chain delays.
Whitefiber completed the purchase of Montreal 3, reducing lease payments and planning to significantly increase the site's available power.
The cloud segment is undergoing a strategic pivot to focus on longer-term enterprise deployments, with a significant nine-figure opportunity in the final stages of negotiation.
Management emphasized the importance of execution in the current high-demand environment, highlighting the company's ability to quickly bring sites online and manage complex operations.
The company ended the quarter with $80.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents, supported by a $230 million private placement of convertible notes.
Full Transcript
Cameron Schneer (Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Strategy)
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Huang (Chief Financial Officer)
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
If you'd like to ask a question, please Signal by pressing STAR 1 on your telephone keypad. If you're using a speakerphone, please make sure you're muted. Function is turned off to allow your signal to reach our equipment. Once again, that is STAR 1 to signal for a question. And we'll go right to Nick Giles with B. Riley Securities.
Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)
Hi Nick. Thanks operator. Good morning. Hey guys. Good morning. Really just my first question was about the expansion at MTL3. Was wondering if you could, you know, talk about the capex side. Would we expect the expansion to benefit from the same level of capex savings and then just any sense on timing as far as utility approvals or when, you know, that kind of additional build out could ultimately begin. Thanks.
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
You got it. We have two Billy's on the line, so I'm going to refer to either Billy Data center or Billy Cloud. So Billy Data center, you want to go? Sure.
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
For sure, acquisition costs are a little lower in tier 2 markets, but everything we're looking at right now is to support inference type architecture and solutions and it's really active conversations that we have with customers in our pipeline.
Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Okay, well I'll turn it over for now, but appreciate the update guys, thanks.
OPERATOR
We go next to John Todaro with Needham and Company.
John Todaro (Equity Analyst)
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
I would like Cam and Billy to answer that question.
Billy Kladek (Head of Revenue)
John Todaro (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, that's very helpful. And then maybe just a sort of housekeeping item. That nine figure cloud contract that you mentioned, I'm sorry if I missed it. Where would we expect that to be slated?
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Is that something part of the pipeline or somewhere in an existing site or a third party data center provider? We can't say too much about that until that thing is signed.
Billy Kladek (Head of Revenue)
So unless, unless Billy Cloud wants to give some more color on it. But we would like to just keep our. We just want that thing signed before we give out any information. That's okay. Generally. Yeah, we didn't announce that it would be in one of our own sites, so you could directionally assume it would be a third party.
John Todaro (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understood. Thank you guys, appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Paul Golding with Macquarie.
Paul Golding (Equity Analyst)
Billy Kladek (Head of Revenue)
Paul Golding (Equity Analyst)
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Paul Golding (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Billy.
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Just maybe just to clarify also on that, are you contributing anything in the sense of hardware or other services to facilitate Duke delivering on an upsizing beyond the 200. That was maybe the original view now to 300. We're still in the, in the early phases of that and studying that with their engineers and our engineers. But yes, there's some, some land on, on the property that we need to give them so they can build a new substation.
Paul Golding (Equity Analyst)
Understood, thank you so much.
OPERATOR
If you find your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing Star two. And we'll go next to George Sutton with Craig Hallam.
Logan
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Logan
Okay, got it. And then just a quick one on the financing side for me. I'm curious as you move to that potentially being done closer to when NC1 is actually going to be live and generating cash flow, does that help improve the terms in any way relative to if you completed financing say during the construction phase where there was maybe more risk involved with delivery?
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
I mean that's pretty self intuitive. I think you could almost answer that question yourself. But Eric, do you Want to give some, some thoughts around that? Yeah, yeah, absolutely.
Eric Huang (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we do see increasing engagement, you know, from our discussions with vendors and counterparties as we're approaching, you know, they complete the construction and you know, it's definitely more favorable for securing a better terms for financing.
Logan
Okay, got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll go next to the line of Brian Dobson with Clear Street.
Brian Dobson (Equity Analyst)
Hey, Brian. Hey, how are you doing? Thanks so much for taking my question. So we're seeing rising demand across the sector for compute data centers. Do you think that, you know, call it over the, over the next year or so, is that going to translate into better contract terms or do you think just the contract signing momentum might, might pick up? I guess. How do you, how do you think this rising demand environment will play out for you,
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Billy? Data center? You want to take that?
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Dobson (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, that's great. In fact, that was my follow up question about the two potential clients you discussed. Do you think that that's what drew them into negotiations with you?
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Oh, absolutely. But Billy, feel free
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
for sure. It's one of the, one of the factors. I mean they have orders in for equipment, GPUs, processing power for 2027 that they need to find a home for. And I mean that's one of the gaining factors. Existing relationships, existing clients, all looking to grow with us. Great. Thanks very much for the color.
Brian Dobson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Once again, that is STAR 1. To signal for a question, we'll go next to the line of Sharif Elmo Grabi with btig.
Sharif Elmo Grabi (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thank you. Good. Hi. Are you in a position to market for NC1? Are you in a position to market any more of the 54 megawatts of
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
capacity or is it better to wait for more capacity at the site? Billy, you want to take that?
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Sharif Elmo Grabi (Equity Analyst)
power equipment is in. There's a lot of demand. So is there anything you can do
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
to avoid a tight supply chain impacting future projects or am I putting the
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Sharif Elmo Grabi (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Michael Donovan with Compass Point.
Michael Donovan (Equity Analyst)
Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. I was hoping you could further discuss your strategy around power. So for potential site acquisitions, are you prioritizing those that have power from interconnected utilities like Duke Energy?
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Yes. Everything we're looking at right now is grid power. We're not looking at any self generation or off grid type solutions. We feel that those are first, they're extremely complicated to operate. Capex for those really complicates the overall profitability of the project. So we prefer on grid utility type power at every site we're looking at.
Michael Donovan (Equity Analyst)
Great, appreciate that. And then for the medium voltage switch gear, is that switch gear for the entire 40 megawatts? Is it a portion of it? How should we think about the delivery for N scale would be a little bit lumpy or just hoping to get a little more color on that on
Billy Krasakopoulos (President)
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Donovan (Equity Analyst)
Well noted. Appreciate the added color.
OPERATOR
We'll return to Nick Giles with B. Riley Securities.
Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking my follow up. I just want. Hi, I just wanted to ask about capex. Q1 is always going to be kind of a larger spend quarter. Should we expect a similar magnitude in 2Q as you wrap up NC1? Or how could CapEx kind of progress throughout the year from the sites within your portfolio today? Thanks,
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
I think. Eric, would you like to take that? Sure. At this moment it's a little bit
Eric Huang (Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understood. And then maybe one more for Billy Kay, if I could. We're seeing varying lease structures emerge and so I was curious if your thinking around lease structures for future deals has changed. Maybe how you pass through certain costs to customers and how that might impact the margin profile of any future deals.
Billy Kay
We're not really looking to change our structure right now. The only thing that we have been seeing is higher nrcs and setup fees due to custom or more complex type of deliveries that would go outside the scope of basic data center services. But on the margins and the monthly costs, we don't. We have been approached with certain different types of structures but we're not looking to change our billing profile right now.
Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Okay, thanks again guys.
OPERATOR
At this time we have no further questions. I'd like to turn the floor back to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.
Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)
Yep, I was on mute. My apologies. Thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you in the next quarter. That'll be one that we are definitely looking forward to engaging with you all. Thank you so much for today.
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