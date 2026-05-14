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May 14, 2026 10:02 AM 30 min read

Transcript: Okeanis Eco Tankers Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/446194895

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp reported a record-breaking Q1 2026 with high time charter equivalent rates and significant earnings, resulting in a $2 per share dividend, which is 88% of their net income.

The company highlighted strategic fleet growth with the addition of new vessels and successful refinancing efforts, reducing interest expenses significantly.

Management expressed optimism about future earnings, projecting Q2 to potentially surpass any previous annual earnings, driven by strong market conditions and strategic positioning.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Aristides Alafouzos

Heracles Varvitsiotis

Aristides Alafouzos

OPERATOR

We will now if you like to ask a question, please press Start one to raise your hand. Start one on a telephone keypad to raise your hands please. And by while we compile the Q and A roster, Your first question comes to the line of even of Christopher Ski with Arctic. The lines are open. Please go ahead.

Christopher Ski (Equity Analyst)

Aristides Alafouzos

Christopher Ski (Equity Analyst)

Great. Okay, thanks.

OPERATOR

I'm back. Your next question comes to the line of Liam Burke with B. Riley Securities. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)

Aristides Alafouzos

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. And then just quickly, your operating cash flow was, should, should probably be stronger in the second quarter and I know you're taking two deliveries of two Suez maxes later in the, later in the year, but post delivery, your capital allocation, I presume, is going to remain the same with the priority on returning cash to shareholders or is there any thought about accelerating debt reduction?

Achilles

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)

Great. Well, thank you very much.

Achilles

No, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes to the line of even Coast Guard for Clarkson Securities. Your lines are open. Please go ahead.

Evan Coast Guard

Thank you. So my first question is about your second quarter bookings. Obviously it's super strong, but if you look at, if I look at their suite today, you can See that most of them are actually or almost all of them if you look at the indices are now ballast and stain. So could you give some color on bowel day for the remaining open days just to give a. Get a sense of how good the second quarter could become?

Rakli

Yeah, even. Hi, it's Iraqis. Sorry, part of your question was a bit muffled. I think you in part about our Q2 guidance and the impact, I guess, of how our bookings are recorded into

Evan Coast Guard

our books and the impact of palace days. Is that right?

Rakli

Evan Coast Guard

Rakli

Evan Coast Guard

That's very good caller. Thank you. That's all for me.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes to the line of Clement Mulan with value. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Clement Mulan

Hi, good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. Most has already been covered. But I wanted to ask you about the GNA for the quarter. I'm guessing there was an impact due to the offering to acquire the last two Suezmaxes as well as for bonuses. But where do you see the run rate for Q2 and thereafter on a, let's say, normal basis?

Rakli

Clement Mulan

Iraklis

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Iraklis for closing remarks. Thanks everyone for dialing in. We're also looking forward to an update in early August. Thank you very much.

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