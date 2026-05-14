Mattr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Mattr (TSX:MATR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Mattr delivered sequential revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter of 2026, driven by strong sales in wiring cables and underground tanks, with improvements in operational efficiency.
The company expects progressively stronger margins as startup inefficiencies and modernization costs decrease, with a focus on operational execution and market share gains in mining, data center, and utility wiring cable markets.
Revenue increased modestly, but adjusted EBITDA was below the prior year due to less favorable margins in the connection technology segment, although improvements were seen compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
The company's strategic shift to a localized supply chain helped navigate US copper tariffs with minimal impact, and rising costs in materials like resins are generally passable to customers.
Mattr anticipates a gradual upward trend in North American drilling and completion activity in the second half of 2026, with promising demand indications in international markets.
The Xerces business set a new Q1 performance record, with strong demand for fuel and water tanks, and is expected to drive a 10% production increase year-over-year.
The company renewed its credit facility through October 2030, providing funding stability, and plans to resume share repurchases under its NCIB.
Mattr's adjusted EBITDA outlook for full-year 2026 has improved, expected to be similar to last year after adjusting for prior year one-time expenses, with a long-term goal of a 20% EBITDA margin.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Megan McCracken (Investor Relations)
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
Tom Holloway (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
For myself, Tom or Megan, thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Arthur Nagorny of rbc. Your line is open, Arthur.
Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Just wanted to start with Section 232 tariffs. It doesn't seem like you guys have any direct exposure, but wondering if the tariff update puts you in a better competitive position in any way.
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful then, I guess I just want to follow up on your Canadian business. Have you seen any order improvement from kind of some of the announcements coming from the government regarding Build Canada and things of that nature. Or is it kind of still too
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
early to tell at this point? For us, I'd say it's a little too early. We can certainly see that progress is being made. So I would hope that we will start to see some impact on demand for our products in Canada at some point over the next several quarters. But it's a little early for that demand to show up in our order book at the moment.
Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)
All right, that's helpful. And then for your 2026 outlook, specifically within the connection technology segment, I think you called out some improvement in, you know, utility and data center markets. Just wondering if you're seeing meaningful increases in kind of those business lines at this point in time.
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst)
Great. That's all for me.
OPERATOR
Thank you. You're welcome. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nathan Poe of National Bank Capital Markets. Your line is open. Nathan,
Nathan Poe (Equity Analyst)
good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So there's still a lot of volatility at the geopolitical and macro level, broadly speaking. So what gives you the confidence to step up EBITDA guidance by around 6%, even though we're not quite halfway through the year?
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
Nathan Poe (Equity Analyst)
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
Nathan Poe (Equity Analyst)
percentage than it would otherwise have been. But I can tell you 7 and 8 inch order book continues to fill. I expect first revenue around mid year. So we continue to be very positive on the 7 and 8 inch product line and our expectations for those contributions in 2026 haven't changed since the last update. Thank you very much. I'll turn it over.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Monticello of ATB Cormac Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Tim.
Tim Monticello (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. My question is really around that international project, but as a follow up, can you provide me more specifics on which region it's going to?
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
All right, thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Yuri Link of Canaccord Genuity, please. Whitehead.
Yuri Link (Equity Analyst)
Ian Gilles (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Mike Reeves (President and CEO)
Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mike Reeves for closing remarks. Sir, thank you all for your interest in matter. We were delighted with our Q1 performance, excited by the opportunities ahead of us in 2026, and we'll look forward to discussing Q2 performance of the next call with everybody. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect. This concludes today's conference call.
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