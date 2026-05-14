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May 14, 2026 10:01 AM 42 min read

Fermi Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3144/53899

Summary

Fermi reported a net loss of $189 million for the first quarter, with about 70% being non-cash, primarily due to share-based compensation.

The company is in the process of transitioning to 'Fermi 2.0', focusing on governance, commercial execution, and financial discipline to support large-scale operations and multi-billion dollar contracts.

Strategic changes include leadership restructuring, with Marius Haas as Chairman and the engagement of a recruiting firm for a new CEO.

Fermi has secured $1 billion in financing commitments, including equipment financing from MUFG and a facility from Yorkville, to support Project Matador.

The company is focused on executing a 90-day plan that includes securing a binding tenant agreement, maintaining capital discipline, and exploring strategic partnerships.

Commercial progress includes strong tenant interest and validation of Project Matador, emphasizing large-scale reliable power for hyperscale compute needs.

Operationally, Fermi has made significant progress on Project Matador, with infrastructure developments and equipment procurement for power generation.

Regulatory achievements include receiving a clean air permit for 6 gigawatts and filing for an additional 5 gigawatts.

Fermi is exploring partnerships with data center operators to enhance its execution capacity and meet increasing customer demand.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Anna BofA

Jacobo

Nick Amakusai (Equity Analyst)

Marius Haas (Chairman of the Board)

Vikram Molotra

Marius Haas (Chairman of the Board)

Sky Landon

Jacobo

John Hodelick

Anna BofA

Greg Rawlins

Marius Haas (Chairman of the Board)

Derek Whitefield

Anna BofA

Paul Golding

Anna BofA

and maybe just as a housekeeping question on the back of that, Anna, thanks so much for that color. Wondering if the project financing landscape is generally amenable to the whole spectrum of counterparty credit worthiness that you're seeing in terms of your inbound interest or if there is a skew towards, you know, high investment grade just in terms of where you are in your roadmap relative to the off taker. Thanks so much.

Paul Golding

OPERATOR

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