Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 9:58 AM 42 min read

Canada Goose Hldgs Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/108178975?pwd=%2F1NaU%23p%28

Summary

Leverage Shares PLC reported a 12% revenue growth for fiscal 2026, with a notable 18% increase in Q4, driven by direct-to-consumer sales and a return to growth in the wholesale segment.

The company expanded its product offerings, enhancing year-round relevance and supporting consistent engagement beyond the peak winter season, with apparel and lighter outerwear leading growth.

Leverage Shares PLC focused on strategic channel development, improving direct-to-consumer execution, and enhancing digital channels to support growth and conversion.

Efforts to drive brand heat and marketing efficiency resulted in stronger brand momentum, higher traffic, and improved conversion rates.

For fiscal 2027, the company anticipates modest revenue growth and significant profit margin expansion, focusing on leveraging brand strength, scaling product offerings, and improving channel productivity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Everyone, thank you for joining us and welcome to the Canada Goose Q4 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Anna Rahman, VP of Investor Relations.

Anna Rahman (VP of Investor Relations)

Dani Reiss

Jonathan Sinclair

OPERATOR

Rick Patel (Equity Analyst)

Neil

Beth Clymer (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Oliver Chen with TD Cowan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

Dani Reiss

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much. Great job on the new product. Best regards. Thanks, Oliver.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ike Boruchow with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ike Boruchow (Equity Analyst)

Neil

Beth Clymer (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of JSOLE with ubs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jay Sole

Great. Thank you so much. Just to follow up a little bit on those thoughts, you know, the companies continue to focus on retail productivity. Can you just talk about a little bit about what you plan on doing this year to drive further productivity? I mean, how you feel like the, the, the store teams perform this year relative to what you expected. Little detail that would be super helpful in any sort of financial implication of that. Thank you.

Kerry Baker (President of Brand and Commercial)

Jonathan Sinclair

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Comp with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Alex Conway

Kerry Baker (President of Brand and Commercial)

Jonathan Sinclair

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of Angus Keller with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Angus Kelleher

Jonathan Sinclair

Angus Kelleher

Great. Thank you. And then just on input costs, can you provide more color on what input costs are changing, including any freight surcharges you're seeing currently and what you have embedded in the fiscal 27 cost structure regarding increases in freight and broader input costs? And also just to say thank you for providing guidance.

Beth Clymer (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Angus Kelleher

Great. Thank you. Best of luck. Thanks, Agatha.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Anna Rahman, VP of Investor Relations, for closing remarks.

Anna Rahman (VP of Investor Relations)

Well, thanks everyone for joining the call and for all your questions. We look forward to connecting with you in the coming weeks.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved