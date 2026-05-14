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May 14, 2026 9:58 AM 43 min read

Canada Goose Hldgs Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Canada Goose Hldgs (TSX:GOOS) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/108178975?pwd=%2F1NaU%23p%28

Summary

Leverage Shares PLC reported a 12% revenue growth for fiscal 2026 and an 18% increase in Q4, driven by strong direct-to-consumer sales and improved wholesale demand.

The company expanded its product range, enhancing year-round relevance and launching its largest spring-summer collection to date, which contributed to increased customer engagement and sales.

Strategic marketing investments improved brand momentum and conversion rates, with a focus on data-driven efficiency to support long-term brand growth.

Operational efficiencies and targeted investments in technology and personnel enhanced productivity, leading to better inventory management and operating leverage.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects low single-digit revenue growth with a focus on sustainable growth, margin expansion, and improving returns amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Everyone, thank you for joining us and welcome to the Canada Goose Q4 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Anna Rahman.

Anna Rahman (VP of Investor Relations)

Danny Reese (Chairman and CEO)

Neal Bowden (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Rick Patel (Equity Analyst)

Neal Bowden (Chief Financial Officer)

Beth Clymer (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Rick Patel (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Oliver Chen with TD Cowan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Oliver Chen

Danny Reese (Chairman and CEO)

Beth Clymer (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Thank you very much. Great job on the new product. Best regards. Thanks, Oliver.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ike Boruchow with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ike Boruchow (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Binetti with Evercore isi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Michael Binetti (Equity Analyst)

Beth Clymer (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Jonathan Comp

Okay, thanks a lot for all the detail.

Kerry Baker (President of Brand and Commercial)

Your next question comes from the line of JSOLE with ubs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Neal Bowden (Chief Financial Officer)

Great. Thank you so much. Just to follow up a little bit on those thoughts, you know, the companies continue to focus on retail productivity. Can you just talk about a little bit about what you plan on doing this year to drive further productivity? I mean, how you feel like the, the, the store teams perform this year relative to what you expected. Little detail that would be super helpful in any sort of financial implication of that. Thank you.

Kerry Baker (President of Brand and Commercial)

OPERATOR

Alex Conway

Beth Clymer (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Comp with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Angus Kelleher

Neal Bowden (Chief Financial Officer)

Kerry Baker (President of Brand and Commercial)

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of Angus Keller with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Anna Rahman (VP of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. And then just on input costs, can you provide more color on what input costs are changing, including any freight surcharges you're seeing currently and what you have embedded in the fiscal 27 cost structure regarding increases in freight and broader input costs? And also just to say thank you for providing guidance.

B

E

Great. Thank you. Best of luck. Thanks, Agatha.

A

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Anna Rahman, VP of Investor Relations, for closing remarks.

B

Well, thanks everyone for joining the call and for all your questions. We look forward to connecting with you in the coming weeks.

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