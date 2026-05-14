Pollard Banknote Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Pollard Banknote (TSX:PBL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
The PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF faced a challenging first quarter due to timing issues in customer orders for their instant ticket product line, but management emphasized these were temporary and non-systemic.
The onboarding of the California contract is proceeding well, contributing positively to the company's order volumes for the upcoming quarters.
The company anticipates improved financial performance in Q2 2026, expecting consolidated adjusted EBITDA to exceed that of the comparable quarter in 2025.
Digital contracts, particularly with Belgium and Kansas, are performing well and expected to contribute to revenue growth throughout 2026.
The company announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid to purchase approximately 10% of its common shares, indicating confidence in its business strategy and undervaluation in the market.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Now I'll turn it over to John to discuss in detail the first quarter results.
John Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Doug. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, Pollard achieved revenue of $141.7 million compared to $146.2 million in three months ended March 31 of 2025. The factors impacting the $4.5 million revenue decrease were a lower instant ticket average selling price in the first quarter of this year that decreased revenue by $11.7 million as compared to 2025, primarily due to the change in customer mix and the decrease in proprietary product sales.
John Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press Star followed by the number one on your touchstone phone and you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. And if you wish to decline from the polling process, please press Start followed by the number two. And your first question comes from the line of Robert Young of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.
Robert Young
Hi, good morning. Maybe the first place to start would be around the spoilage and rework you noted. You said in the release that it was driven by the nature of work. I was curious if you could expand on that. And then given that it was a lower ASP quarter, I was wondering if spoilage was part of the reason why ASP was low because that was deferred to the current quarter.
John Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Young
Okay, and so can I take that? And would it be correct to say that the margin pressure from lower ASP was partly or largely due to the spoilage or was it more due to the mix of orders?
John Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Well, I mean, obviously when you have excess spoilage that will impact your margins in the quarter when it occurs. But it didn't relate to the average selling price other than the change in timing of some of those orders. So I'm not sure if that's fully answering the question. Rob?
Robert Young
Yeah, I'm just trying to understand the. In the release you gave good information on the impact of volume and asp. I'm just trying to get a sense of the impact from the spoilage because it would be a contributing factor to both of those. And then the second part would be, is it spilling into Q2 like there's a manufacturing issue continuing in Q2 or is it resolved now?
John Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Young
Got it. And then also suggested in the release that there are confirmed orders that suggest volumes will be flat in the remainder of the year before you add California in. And so I'm curious what confirmed orders means.
John Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Young
And then is it fair to say the California contract is lower? Asp? It wasn't a factor in the ASP mix, was it?
John Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Young
Okay, I think that's it for me. I'll just close with saying, great working with you, Rob Rose, you're there. Wish you health, very healthy retirement and lots of Jets Stanley Cup wins. I'll hold you to that, Rob. Thank you. We're not getting rid of Rob for another quarter or two or three yet. So as we know it until the end of the year. So we, we have plenty of time to keep thanking Rob for his efforts yet.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Robert and Rob. your next question comes from the line of Stephen Boland from Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Rose (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, thanks very much. And your next question comes from the line of Jim Bryan from Acumen Capital. Please go ahead.
Jim Bryan
Yeah, good morning, guys. Maybe just a couple starting with Virginia, maybe just remind me when bids are due and is it safe to assume that you guys will be bidding independently of your NPI partner?
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
You know, that RFP just came out and they've already pushed back the due date on it until later this summer. So I don't have the precise date on when that bid is due. And I appreciate your question. You know, it's recent enough. We just got it. And I would say at this point we're still considering what our approach will be for that.
Jim Bryan
Okay. So there is kind of discussions underway that you might submit something together. Is that, you know, as the incumbents there, is that a potential opportunity?
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
I don't think I can comment on specific conversations. I would just say that we're considering what approach we're going to take.
Jim Bryan
Okay. And thinking about the etab. I know. I think Alaska was a potential opportunity. Any updates on ETAB expansion?
Doug Pollard (Co Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, that's it for me, guys. Thanks once again. If you wish to ask a question, please press Star one to join the queue. And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Todd Pollard. Please continue.
Todd Pollard
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