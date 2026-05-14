Pollard Banknote Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good morning everyone. Welcome to The Pollard Banknote Limited First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call. Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions as could constitute forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to Pollard's future financial or business performance. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The risk factors that may affect the results are detailed in Pollard's Annual Information form and other periodic filings and registration statements and you can access these documents at SEDAR database found at CedarPlus.ca and I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, May 14, 2026. And now I would like to introduce Mr. Doug Pollard, Co Chief Executive Officer of Pollard Banknote Ltd. Please go ahead, sir.

Okay, thank you very much, operator. And thank you everyone for joining us this morning. As the operator said, my name is Doug Pollard. With me on the call today is John Pollard, Co Chief Executive Officer and Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer. We released our 2026 first quarter results yesterday. You can access our news release as well as our complete financial statements and MD&A on our [email protected] and on SEDAR plus today. We'll start with a few prepared remarks from me providing an overall business update and John will then follow up with a discussion of our first quarter quarter results and then we'll open it up for questions. Our first quarter was a challenging quarter. It was impacted by negative factors, particularly in our instant ticket product line. These challenges were temporary issues related to the timing of customer orders. Nothing has systemically changed with our instant ticket business. There have been no changes in our client portfolio and no changes in our pricing. In addition, the onboarding of California is going well. In parallel, our digital contracts are performing well, led by Kansas and Belgium. And our charitable gaming business outperformed our expectations, driven by a rebound in Minnesota ETAB sales. Now, instant tickets remain a significant part of our business. They represent roughly half of our overall sales. A temporary mix change resulted in a significantly lower overall average selling price in Q1 compared to last year. In addition, the timing of orders from a couple of our larger customers shifted from late in the first quarter to the second quarter, which reduced our volumes. Now, timing of orders and the timing of revenue recognition can vary significantly quarter to quarter. And even within the quarter itself, particularly through the later part of the first quarter, a number of higher valued Q1 gains were shifted in the second quarter. The delay of these games, combined with some related production inefficiencies, reduced sales in the quarter and negatively impacted our instant ticket margins. Looking forward, however, our confirmed order volumes for the second and third quarters have increased compared to Q1 2026 and from the comparable quarters last year by the amount of the additional volumes added under our new California Primary Supply contract as well as our customer mix of games including specialty work and game type has returned to the historical level seen in 2025 which will generate higher average selling prices than the first quarter. Now, based on the recovery of our instant tickets, we expect that our consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 will exceed the comparable quarter of 2025 in our digital division. Work ramped up on our new Belgium National Lottery Omni Channel Gaming Platform contract during the first quarter.

Recall, this is a 12 year, $289 million Canadian contract. Now that number includes VAT that was awarded last fall for us to provide their technology solution, including an Omni Channel Central Gaming system which will seamlessly sell lottery products across both retail and digital channels. It also includes a Player Account Management solution to securely manage the player information, their wallets and their preferences and of course an integrated marketing engagement platform to deliver personalized data driven experiences at every player touchpoint.

Now during the first quarter we added additional staff resources to our current complement to work on scoping and planning this large Belgium engagement. As our staff begin working directly on the contract deliverables, our resultant revenue recognition will increase through the second quarter and through 2026. Work in Q1 began to be rolled out in our Oklahoma Loyalty Solution and it is proceeding well. While relatively small in terms of financial impact, this is an important opportunity to showcase our technology implementation ability. This contract joins our portfolio of five other current lotteries utilizing our lottery specific loyalty program and also provides us with a platform for expanding our suite of other services to the Oklahoma Lottery. Our Kansas Lottery operation continues to operate well as we completed one year of successful operation in Q1. We continue to exceed all operational expectations and expect to reduce our startup losses going forward in 2026. Additional investments in expanding our I Lottery infrastructure in support of future contracts will continue.

Our Kansas Lottery contract was awarded under an existing loyalty solution contract two years ago which had a pre existing 10 year contract term with an end date of October 26th and no remaining extensions consistent with the Lottery's procurement policies. The Lottery is required to issue a new request for proposal for the operations of the ILOTTERY and Loyalty Solution. This RFP was recently released with responses due in early summer of this year and we are confident we will be providing a very compelling proposition for the Lottery.

Interest in high lottery operations from lotteries remains high, including the current request for proposal underway for the Colorado Lottery. Our neopolitry joint venture grew through strong instant and other game style sales compared to the first quarter of last year. This includes strong growth in Einstance and other game content despite the absence of any large draw based game jackpot runs this quarter. Also, as anticipated, the Virginia Lottery has recently issued an RFP for their ilottery operation.

NPI's current Virginia contract does not end however until October 30, 2028. Our Board of Directors also announced today they have authorized the launch of a Normal Course Issuer Bid or NCIB to purchase up to approximately 976,000 of our common shares, representing approximately 10% of our outstanding common shares in our current public float. The NCIB is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. We're undertaking the NCIB because we believe that currently and from time to time the market price of our common shares may not reflect the underlying value of our company's business and prospects.

We believe that at such times the purchase of common shares for cancellations would be in the best interest of the company's shareholders, an appropriate use of its capital and clearly illustrates our belief that our current strategy is the correct one charitable gaming and eTABS generated strong results in the first quarter after eTABS have been negatively impacted by Minnesota market regulatory changes in 2025 that reduced all suppliers, sales and margins including ours.

Updated game content, increased frequency of new game introductions and expanded sites have all contributed to higher gross margin in Minnesota exceeding levels achieved in 2024 under the old regulations and demand for consumable charitable products such as pull tabs, vending machines and bingo supplies remains Strong in the first quarter and is expected to continue through 2026. So despite the temporary challenges of the first quarter, our confidence in our future results remains very high based on the new contract implementations, our strong order level for instant tickets and our growing results in our charitable group.

Partly offsetting this decrease in revenue was the increase in instant ticket sales volumes of 4.4 million compared to last year. Higher sales of ancillary lottery products and services increased revenue in first quarter of 2026 by 3.4 million as compared to the first quarter of 2025. This growth was primarily due to increased digital sales including Pollard's I lottery contracts with the Belgium and Kansas lotteries and higher distribution related sales compared to 2025, partially offsetting those increases in ancillary lottery sales with the decrease in sales of licensed product products. Turning to the charitable side of our business, higher charitable gaming volumes in our printed and consumables, a part of that division increased revenue by 2.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. This is predominantly as a result of the acquisition of Pacific gaming in the second quarter of 2025 and in addition, higher average selling price of charitable printed games further increased sales by 0.4 million. Charitable E Gaming or eTABS further increased sales by $1.8 million compared to 2025 with revenue generated in Minnesota reaching new records. New game content, increased frequency of new game launches and a greater number of sites have driven revenue higher than the pre regulatory change levels in 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, Pollard generated approximately 74.5% compared to 68.3% last year of its revenue in US dollars. During the first quarter of 2026, the actual US dollar value compared to Canadian dollars weakened by 5.8%, resulting in an approximate decrease of 6.6 million in revenue relative to the first quarter of 2025. Cost of sales was 125.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 120.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase, the 4.3 million in cost of sales was primarily the result of the higher costs associated with increased Pollard I lottery operations, including ramping up resources in preparation for the Belgium lottery contract, development development efforts and higher instant ticket production inefficiencies. Further increasing cost of sales in the first quarter 2026 was the addition of Pacific Gaming. Now these increases to costs of goods sold were partially offset by the impact of lower exchange rates on US dollar denominated expenses. Our gross profit was 16.6 million or only 11.7% of sales in the first quarter 2026 compared to 25.4 million or 17.4 of sales in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease of 8.8 million in gross profit and the decrease in gross profit percentage were primarily a result of our decreased instant ticket sales margins which were largely the result of, as we talked about today, the lower average instant ticket selling prices due to that significant shift in customer mix and also related to some production inefficiencies in the quarter. In addition, revenue related to the Belgium Lottery contract is recognized based on a percentage of completion to date basis over the anticipated entire delivery time frame in the first quarter of 2026. We developed the needed talent to advance the implementation of the development stage to ensure immediate deployment once planning and scoping with the customer is complete. Although this resulted in some costs being incurred without related revenue recognition, but it also ensured a successful start to the contract. Additionally, lower licensed product sales also contributed to the decrease in gross profit in the quarter. Factors that partially offset those decreases in gross profit and gross profit percentage factors were, as we discussed previously, the higher printed and etab charitable sales positively impacted our gross profit and also the acquisition of Pacific Gaming positively impacted gross profit. Administration expenses were 19.2 million in the first quarter 2026 compared to 17.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase of 1.9 million from the first quarter of last year was largely a result of the ERP implementation costs of 1.3 million and also the addition of Pacific Gaming's administration costs. Selling expenses were 6 million in the first quarter 26 similar to the 6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Pollard's share of income from its ilottery joint venture increased to 16.6 million in first quarter 26 from 16.2 in first quarter of 2025. This 0.4 million increase was primarily due to the continued strong instant sales in North Carolina and Virginia and higher igaming sales in Alberta. These increases were partially offset by the expiry of a customer contract at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21.2 21.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $30.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The primary reasons for the $9.1 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA were the decrease in gross profit of $7.6 million, that's net of amortization and depreciation, which was primarily due to the lower instant ticket sales margins and increased digital development resource costs. Partially offset by the improved charitable gaming margins. Further reducing adjusted EBITDA was the increase in administrative expenses net of ERP implementation cost of 0.2 million and the increase in realized foreign exchange loss of 0.5 million. And then partially offsetting those decreases was the increase in our share of our neopollered joint venture ilottery business of 0.4 million. Interest expense decreased to $2.3 million in the first quarter 2026 from $2.8 million in first quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of lower interest rates in first quarter of 2026 as well as a reduction in average long term debt outstanding as compared to the prior year. Amortization of depreciation totaled $12.6 million during the first quarter 2026 which increased from $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase of 1 million was equally a result of increased depreciation of property, plant and equipment and the increase in amortization of intangible assets. Income tax expense was 1.3 million in the first quarter 2026, an effective rate of 26.5% which was lower than our domestic rate of 27.0% due primarily to the effect of lower income tax rates in forestry foreign jurisdictions and the effect of non taxable items partially offset by the impact of withholding and other taxes. Net income decreased to 3.5 million in first quarter of 2026 compared to 11.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The primary reasons for the 8.2 million decrease were due to the decrease in gross profit of 8.8 million which were principally as a result of lower instant sales sales margins primarily due again to that lower average selling price. Also reducing gross profit in the quarter was the impact of increased digital development resource costs. Further reducing net income was the increase in administration expenses 1.9 million, again primarily the result of our increased ERP implementation costs, the increase in net foreign Exchange loss of 0.8 million and the increase in other expenses of 0.4 million. Partially offsetting these decreases to net income were the decrease to the income tax expense of 2.8 million, the decrease in interest expense of 0.5 million and the increase in our NPI share of income of 0.4 million. Net income per share, basic and diluted decreased to $0.11 and $0.11 per share respectively in the first quarter of 2026 from $0.43 and $0.43 per share basic and diluted in the first quarter of 2025 to close. I would just like to underline again what Doug mentioned earlier in his remarks. While the first quarter financial results were very disappointing, these were due to temporary factors related to the quarter and nothing has changed with respect to our business plans and our plans for growth and continued expansion and improvements in profitability. We remain very confident in both our short and long term future. As Doug stated earlier, we expect our consolidated adjusted ebitda in the second quarter of 2026 will exceed the second quarter of 2025. That is the end of our prepared part of the discussion. Operator we'd be happy to entertain any questions at this time.

Hello, Rob, it's John Pollard answering that question. We did have some unusually large production inefficiencies and spoilage in the quarter. Those were related partly and to a significant extent to some new products and production processes that we had in the quarter that we did have some difficulty with. Those issues have been resolved and corrected and will not reoccur in the next quarter. And there was some relationship there a little bit that some of those new products and processes were related to games that we were producing late in the quarter that, as we mentioned in our marks, had some higher margins related to them and caused some of those games to get shifted to the next quarter. We do. We have a lot of sort of variety in the, in the size and margins of our various orders from our customer base. Usually those blend out pretty evenly through one quarter to another, but in this case there was a big difference in Q1. And so there was a relationship to those inefficiencies that pushed some of those high margin games at the end of the quarter to next quarter.

The impact from the spoilage was much, much smaller than the impact from the average selling price and the volumes. And you can tell from the. I think, as I just noted in my comments, I think we saw, if I'm remembering the numbers correctly, an $11 million reduction in sales related to our average selling price. That's a really big number. And related to that mix problem. And so the spoilage issues were much, much smaller than that. Still not immaterial. But they did also affect the timing of those high margin games.

We should make sure we get that clear because we were trying to send a very specific message in our comments in the quarter. But you know, we talk about our order volumes for the second and third quarters. We'd love to talk longer, but the nature of the way our orders come in from our customers, we don't typically get finalized orders until they increasingly get firm as we get closer to ship dates. But really out about four or five months is about as long as we get a firm order book because our turnaround time for orders doesn't need to be that long or longer. So we don't start to get finalized orders from our customers until that time. And so we can look for the right now at the second and third quarters and have a very firm idea of exactly what's on our order schedule for our production schedule for that, you know, for that time. And what, what we're saying is that our volumes that we see in that production schedule for all of our non California Customers are back to normal levels, essentially comparable levels to what we saw last year, if we call that normal than the recent normal. So California, and in addition to those levels, we will expect to have the full complement also of our expanded California work on top of those orders in Q1. As we noted in our comments, our volumes were only up slightly. Not as much as they would have been if we had the full complement of California plus our normal level of orders from last year. That is what will change in Q2 and Q3. I hope that's clear. Sorry.

No. Our California contract, as we noted in the north, is actually going really well. Customer's very happy. It's onboarding great. It's going actually better than planned. California was nothing to do. In fact, it was a, it was a positive influence to our quarter. We're getting the volumes and the average selling price that we had anticipated from that contract. Our problems with average selling price was related to two or three only, really. But two or three of our other largest customers, obviously those are the ones that are going to influence it. Most, not surprisingly, where we just had some unusual timing of sales, some of their orders getting pushed to later in the year.

Morning. Just a follow-up on that. The orders are comparable to last year. Is there some change from your customers or consumer buying that you know, is there more caution? Is the economy impacting what you're hearing on the ground in terms of what all your jurisdictions are doing and maybe their constituents? Thank you, Stefan. It's Doug Pollard speaking. The short answer is no, we're not seeing any significant changes. The economy, you know, and the questions around that, you know, there's always a question about the connection of, for example, gas prices to instant ticket sales, but we're not seeing anything dramatic there. For the last couple of years, we've seen retail sales have flattened a little bit. You know, for several years there is close to double digit growth in sales, but that's flatter. Some lotteries are still seeing nice growth, some of the ones we're leading, but we're not seeing anything, any significant sign that people are shifting. And it's one of the parts that we really like about instant tickets. Right. I think that those, those sales are going to prove to be very resilient no matter what's happening in the economic cycle. Okay, the second question's on Belgium. Just in terms of the impact on margin you talked about. Put some talent on board, you know, to get things moving. Maybe you could just give us a little bit of a. What's been accomplished so far, you know, in terms of implementation? I know planning is mentioned in the mda, you know, what's the next steps over the next couple quarters. And you know, is that margin impact? I don't know if you can quantify, but is that something that will be steady for the remainder of 2026? Well, let me just start by saying that I'll remind everybody, this is an extraordinarily complex project, right? It is omnichannel, it is ilottery, it is retail, it is a lot. And so there is a lot of planning that goes into that process and scoping that and figuring out what that process is. And that's broken down into several phases. So we've been intently working at that strategy stage over the last little while and planning it out. And I think that planning work that we've done has been pretty intense, but it's been pretty well received by the lottery. And I'm very happy with the trajectory that we're on as we go forward in the next few quarters. You shift from the planning of that to getting the software developers and engineers and such to start building and doing the developing. And the way the accounting is designed for this is as we do the work on the project, we then recognize more of the revenue. And so in Q1, there wasn't as much work done as that planning stage has done. But as we go forward into Q2 and further out into 2026, you'll see that slowly ramp up and the revenue recognition will go with that. And so we should see. Can you just give us a timeline? Again, apologize, like, is this 2026 and then you start to see more revenue recognition in 2027 as Things Kind of go through this cycle? Well, I would say you'll start to see more revenue recognition in Q2 and it will build through 2026.

Okay, all right. And just last one for me, I'm not sure if you can answer this, but you know, the NCIB, not sure how active it'll be, but I'm just wondering can the, you know, the Pollard family, is that tendering into that or you're comfortable with your holdings? I don't know if you can talk to that yet. It's Rob here, Stevens. So, no, this NCIB is going to be supporting the market shares and the Pollard have no intention to be tendering into that at all.

Yeah, we remain pretty excited about Alaska. We've been working hard on that for months now to put ourselves in a great position to launch strongly. The bill is going through the state legislature in Alaska that has a start kickoff date of January 1st of next year. And don't quote me exactly on this. There's like a week or two left in the legislative session and we're hopeful that it's going to get approved during that session, but we have to wait and see. It seems like it is. We've got lobbyists working there and various people and we've been working really hard for months to be ready for a big bang fast roll out there and be very successful. We joined forces with the largest distributor in Alaska to be ready. We've had multiple visits out there and you know, we are just seeing, just generally on eTabs, some real interest in that product line, not just through the, our charitable gaming side of our business, but even lotteries themselves are increasingly seeing the tablet Based etab as a way to potentially expand lottery revenues in social establishments in some of their jurisdictions. And we've got several discussions ongoing with state and provincial lotteries about deploying tablet based. We wouldn't call them etabs, but a tablet based lottery product. But yeah, Alaska. We should find out in the next two weeks whether that bill gets approved and then it'll be off to the races. Okay, that's excellent. And then maybe just one more on Kansas and the I lottery rfp I believe was it North Carolina that quickly came to RFP kind of right after launch of their I lottery, kind of assuming that there wouldn't be a significant change here in such short order. Is that correct? Is that kind of what you're hoping expecting for Kansas? Well, let me first say I don't think you're thinking of North Carolina. I think you're thinking of Pennsylvania and that may have been the case there where they had a relatively short term look. I don't think we can comment specifically on why Kansas or what they might be thinking. I would just say they had a contract term that ended and at the time they wanted to get up and running quickly and they turned to us to do so and we delivered for them. And I think that was impressive and we're delivering the financial results that the legislature looked for. So all I can say is that as they go forward into an RFP now, that would be both expected because the contract term and I think the job that we've done has put ourselves in a very good position. But like all these bids, it'll be a competitive bid and we'll. But we're not taking anything for granted and we will put forward a very competitive proposal.

Okay, thank you, operator. To our shareholders, I want to acknowledge the disappointment of the first quarter results again. I want to, however, reinforce that we believe these are temporary factors and we remain highly confident in our outlook for the rest of 2026 and beyond. The game changing milestones that we achieved during the latter part of 2025 have established the foundation for our growth and success in both the retail side of our business, including various printed products, and the digital solution portion of our business covering Ilottery, einstance, loyalty and eTABS. We are tremendously excited about the opportunities that lie before us, both in the short and the long term. So I want to thank you for joining us, and we look forward to updating you next quarter. Until then, have a great rest of your day.