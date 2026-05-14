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May 14, 2026 9:53 AM 17 min read

Bragg Gaming Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/267144801

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group Inc reported Q1 2026 revenue of 25.7 million euros, a 0.6% year-over-year increase, and an operating loss of 1.4 million euros, showing an 18% improvement from Q1 2025.

The company is shifting its strategy towards high-margin proprietary games and AI-driven models, aiming to become a 'games first' global iGaming ecosystem.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc announced a transaction with Drayden International, expected to significantly expand their US market reach and enhance AI and content capabilities.

The deal with Drayden will add over 100 titles to Bragg's portfolio and is expected to drive growth in alternative gaming markets like ADW, accessible in over 30 US states.

Management is optimistic about the Drayden transaction's potential to enhance long-term revenue growth and margins, as well as the strategic advantage brought by appointing Matt Davie as non-executive Chairman.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Bragg Gaming Group Inc's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Stephen Kilmer from Investor Relations. Stephen, please go ahead.

Stephen Kilmer (Investor Relations)

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

Robbie Bresler (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Robbie Bresler (Chief Financial Officer)

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. And then maybe just one more last question that I'll hop back in the queue as far as the pro forma financials and just kind of what we can expect as we get closer to the closing date. What do we have access to as analysts and investors at the moment in terms of financials and then would we be expecting a pro forma sort of financial statement issued? Thanks.

Robbie Bresler (Chief Financial Officer)

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Got it. I appreciate all the detail and congrats again on all these announcements. Look forward to watching it play out. Thank you. Thanks Jack.

OPERATOR

If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Matt Smazi for closing remarks.

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

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