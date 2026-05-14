Transcript: Prestige Consumer Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Prestige Consumer reported a challenging fourth quarter with a 4% decline in full-year revenue, primarily due to a difficult consumer environment and global conflict affecting shipments.
The company anticipates a return to organic growth in fiscal 2027, supported by strategic initiatives to improve production volume and supply consistency, especially in eye care.
Prestige Consumer's adjusted EPS for fiscal 2026 was $4.38, down from the previous year, with free cash flow of approximately $246 million, allowing for share repurchases and strategic acquisitions.
The acquisition of manufacturer Pillar 5 aims to enhance long-term eye care output, with a new high-speed production line expected to increase output in fiscal 2027.
The company has announced acquisitions of Breathe Right and Liquorium Health, which are expected to be accretive and enhance their portfolio of healthcare brands.
Prestige Consumer's fiscal 2027 outlook includes revenues of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.42 to $4.51, with a focus on maintaining gross margins and managing cost pressures.
The company plans to leverage its diverse brand portfolio and strategic capital allocation to achieve a long-term sales CAGR of about 10% through fiscal 2029.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Phil Tebolilli (Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury and Business)
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
thank you. To ask the question now, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one. Again, there may be a short pause. Moment for. And our first question comes from the line of Susan Anderson of Connecticut Generality. Please ask your question. Susan, your line is open.
Susan Anderson (Analyst at ConnectOne Generality)
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Susan Anderson (Analyst at ConnectOne Generality)
That's really helpful. And then maybe also if you could just give a little bit more color on the eye care business and the timeline that you guys see the recovery and a return to growth then also I think you mentioned there was a shutdown or something ahead of shipments, that also impacted things maybe. Is that fixed now? I guess. Should we expect things to go smoothly going forward? And when do you think the new plants will be folding up and running?
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Susan Anderson (Analyst at ConnectOne Generality)
Okay, great. Thank you so much for all the detail there. Good luck with acquisitions and the rest of the year.
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thanks Susan.
OPERATOR
Thank you. A moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Jon Anderson from William Blair. Please ask your question. John. Your line is open.
Jon Anderson
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Jon Anderson
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Jon Anderson
Phil Tebolilli (Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury and Business)
Jon Anderson
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Jon Anderson
Thank you.
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Thank you. In the interest of time, please limit to one question and one follow up at a time. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Devas of Jefferies. Please ask your question. Keith, your line is open.
Keith Devas (Analyst at Jefferies)
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Keith Devas (Analyst at Jefferies)
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Yeah, Keith. And just to piggyback on that, obviously difficult to predict, but our outlook assumes kind of status quo on the consumer to current conditions. But again, we extended our range to be prudent around both eye care and consumer sentiment at this point.
Keith Devas (Analyst at Jefferies)
Awesome. Thank you. I'll pass it on.
Rupesh Parikh (Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Rupesh Parikh (Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)
Great. And then a follow up question just on guidance. So for this fiscal year, how do you think about sell in versus sellout and then within your longer term targets from FY27, FY29, is there anything you can say at this point? Phasing of EPS growth and just the magnitude of the clear eyes recovery opportunity that you see during that period?
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
It's Chris. So sell in, sell out. We're expecting to be normalized. Right. We don't have any reason to believe there'll be a large anomaly at any particular customer channel at this point. And I believe your second question was centered around clearizing the assumptions that we have in the guide. So for the outcome.
Rupesh Parikh (Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)
Yeah. So FY27, FY29, just your longer term targets. Like anything you say about the phasing of the EPS growth and just what that recovery opportunity is in your clear eyes.
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Sure. We are not assuming by the end of fiscal 29 we are fully recovered. We're essentially planning our shipments and sales in line with our increased demand. Excuse me, our increased production and capacity which will meaningfully increase over the period, but not at the historical levels to get all the way back.
Rupesh Parikh (Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)
Okay, great. Thank you.
Anthony Lubijinsky (Analyst at Sidoti)
Thank you. A moment for our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Anthony Lubijinsky of Sidoti. Please ask your question, Anthony. Your line is open. Thank you and good morning everyone. And thanks for taking the question. So just in terms of the 4q reported numbers and your organic sales outlook, can you speak to pricing versus unit volumes? How should we think about those?
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, Anthony, it's Chris. So limited pricing in Q4 probably consistent with historical levels and anticipated for fiscal 27, we're thinking volume is going to drive about two thirds of our growth and price a third.
Anthony Lubijinsky (Analyst at Sidoti)
Thanks, Chris. And then just in terms of the different channels of distribution, so it sounds like the E Commerce channel is showing the most sales growth. Are there any other sales channels that you're seeing growth? And then conversely, where are you seeing the most pressure points in terms of your sales channels of distribution? Yeah.
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Anthony Lubijinsky (Analyst at Sidoti)
Got it. That's very helpful. Thank you very much.
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thank you, Anthony.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mitchell Pierrou of Sturdivan and company. Please ask your question. Mitchell, your line is open. Mitchell, please unmute your line locally. Your line is open. As we are not getting response, I'll move to the next question. And our next question comes from the line of Doug Lane of Water Tower Research. Please ask your question. Doug, your line is open.
Doug Lane (Analyst at Water Tower Research)
Yeah, thank you and good morning everybody. Just looking at slide 21 talking about your longer term outlook. The 10% revenue growth, I think if I understood you right, is probably low to mid single digits organic and then mid to high single digits from acquisitions. Is that about right?
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
That's about right. That's organic growth in line with our long term algo of 2 to 3%. And then the acquisitions, I think you
Doug Lane (Analyst at Water Tower Research)
actually said at the higher end, did
Ron Lombardi (Chairman, President and CEO)
Doug Lane (Analyst at Water Tower Research)
No, that's very helpful and I get that. So I guess my follow up question is if the acquisitions are accretive, then why would you expect an EPS CAGR to be below the sales CAGR over this period?
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, Doug, what we factored into the long term numbers is really the new term loan debt that we're anticipating as well as the repricing of our 2028 notes. So it's really the impact of interest on the model. All other factors would be similar to and consistent with what you'd expect from our long term algorithm.
Doug Lane (Analyst at Water Tower Research)
So operationally you think margins will basically
Christine Sacco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
hold, maybe expand a little bit. I mean, how should we look at that?
Doug Lane (Analyst at Water Tower Research)
That's exactly right, Doug. Okay, that's great. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have now come to the end of the question and answer session. Thank you all very much for your questions. I'll now turn the conference back to Ron Abadi for closing comments.
Ron Abadi
Thank you operator and thanks for all the great questions this morning and we look forward to providing an update in August. Have a great day.
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