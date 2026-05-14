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May 14, 2026 9:52 AM 46 min read

Cellebrite DI Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7b5rowvx

Summary

Cellebrite DI reported Q1 2026 ARR growth of 21% year-over-year, reaching $493 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $30.6 million, a 29% increase year-over-year.

The company launched Genesys, a next-gen AI solution, expected to drive significant revenue without initial 2026 AI-specific revenue assumptions; over 500 users from 15 countries are testing the product.

Cellebrite DI received FedRamp High authorization to operate, enhancing its position in the U.S. federal market, and anticipates a rebound in U.S. federal bookings, supported by new innovations and geopolitical developments.

Guardian Investigate, an AI-powered system for case management, reached general availability, aiming to enhance investigative workflows and efficiency.

Management expressed strong optimism about future growth, with plans to continue leveraging AI and expand into new markets, potentially doubling the company's revenue.

Full Transcript

Andrew Kramer

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Dave Barter (CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. At this time, if you have a question or comment, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. If at any point your question is answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when posing your questions to provide optimal sound quality. Thank you. We'll take our first Question from Shaul Eyal with TV Cowan, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Shaul Eyal (Analyst at Cowan)

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Shaul Eyal (Analyst at Cowan)

Got it. Thank you, Tom. Thank you, Shiv. Good luck. We'll see you soon. Bye now. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Jeff Van Re with Craig Hallam. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeff Van Re (Analyst at Craig Hallam)

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Marcus Jewell (CRO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Bavin Shah with Deutsche bank, please go ahead.

Bavin Shah (Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thanks for taking my question. Talked about the spring release kind of giving you market leading unlock capabilities. I know it's still early days, but David, maybe can you provide some insight into how it's driving further unlock purchases thus far and kind of what's embedded in your expectations for the rest of the year?

David Barter (CFO)

Marcus Jewell (CRO)

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Tom Hogan (CEO)

So now if you're looking at a platform to combat nefarious actors across the spectrum of digital and cyber initiatives, having a best in class access and unlock, a best in class extraction and decoding, a best in class drone forensics, the Carilium asset, the Guardian, the Genesis, the kiosk for integrated sort of in the field, point of engagement.

Tom Hogan (CEO)

We don't think there's anybody in the industry that can bring that range of assets together for some of these customers. And a lot of those are government that want that capability from end to end to help secure citizens and national security.

Marcus Jewell (CRO)

Yeah. And I think that's evidence. When I started most of our customers were point products and now that's very unusual. Most customers majority will be at least two products and some of them will be whole platform. We evidence that quite substantially.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Brian Essex with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Brian Essex (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Tom Hogan (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Eric Martinezzi with Lake Street. Please go ahead.

Eric Martinezzi (Analyst at Lake Street)

Yeah, I know you talked about the Genesis product being consumed on a token basis, but just in the early days here, you can obviously move the needle towards adoption. You can move it towards monetization. How have you been handling it with the beta customers? Or have they been on a kind

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Marcus Jewell (CRO)

I'd also add that I think everyone on both sides of this call, this is a path well trodden. I can't believe anyone on this call is not using the monetized and paid version of their own frontier model. So we all started with the free and very quickly we realized the productivity gains and moved to the paid because the benefit is so high. It's exactly the same for our customer base.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Mike Sikos with Needham, please go ahead.

Mike Sikos (Analyst at Needham)

Marcus Jewell (CRO)

Dave Barter (CFO)

maybe just to complement. I mean, I think when you look at our, and I put it in my prepared remarks, but our pool of expirations was just unusually small. That's right. And so I mean, you know, with a customer base selling motion, I think that kind of played on it. And then the other thing just mathematically, you know, one of the elements when the new products hit in the final two weeks of the quarter, I mean the ability to fulfill orders was a little.

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Yeah. And the one thing too, and I know we're going to run out of time. The, the one other thing that makes us bullish about where we're headed is Marcus is starting to prosecute and navigate deal sizes in particular in the federal space that are bigger deals than we've ever seen. And I'll just leave it at we're talking big deals.

Marcus Jewell (CRO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Jonathan Ho with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Ho (Analyst at William Blair)

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Marcus Jewell (CRO)

Yeah, and just to underscore there in our space, Nobody's FedRamp Level 4 certified. So if you want a cloud based forensic solution, we're it.

Tom Hogan (CEO)

Don't be confused by in process. In process can hang around for three years. Actually having the ATO is the important thing to be able to place an order.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the Q and A portion of today's call. I would now like to turn the floor over to Andrew Kramer for, for additional or closing remarks.

Andrew Kramer

Thank you very much. This concludes our call. I'd like to thank everybody for their participation. We have a pretty busy next several weeks of conferences and NDRs. Hope to see you out on the road. If you have questions or want to do follow up, please reach out. Thanks again.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's Cellebrite first quarter 2026 financial results conference call. Please disconnect your line at this time and have a wonderful day.

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