G Mining Ventures Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3ckizev

Summary

G Mining Ventures reported strong Q1 2026 performance with production of 31,846 ounces and sales of 33,776 ounces, supported by robust gold prices.

The company reiterated its 2026 guidance, with production expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year, and aims to maintain strong margins and maximize free cash flow.

The proposed acquisition of G2 Goldfields could significantly enhance production, aiming for over 700,000 ounces annually by 2029.

Q1 financials included revenue of $140 million and a net income of $80.4 million, with a strong cash position of $287 million.

Operational highlights included a strip ratio increase to 4.4, with mining activity remaining strong, and ongoing Oko West construction progressing on budget and schedule.

Management emphasized maintaining cost control, with full-year costs expected to align with guidance despite Q1's higher costs due to lower production and currency impacts.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and hello and welcome to G Mining Ventures first quarter 2026 results conference call. All participants are in listen only mode. Following prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions. Please note that today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jean Francois Lamond, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Jean Francois Lamond

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Julie Daphalard

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin a question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw, press star1 again, we kindly ask you to limit yourself to one question and one follow up and we will pause momentarily to assemble the queue. Your first question comes from Fahad Tariq with Jeffries. Your line is now open.

Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Can you maybe talk about the sensitivity to the higher energy prices? I believe it's somewhere around $10 an ounce for every 10% change in the oil price. But just remind us what the budget was at the beginning of the year, what was assumed and how that's trending now. Thanks.

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Yeah, sure. So our diesel price assumption for 2026 was about a dollar a liter, which represents about 10% of our cash costs. And then Q1, our actual cost was $1.13 and that represents about 12% of our cash cost in Q1. So yeah, as you point out, a 10% increase is about $11 per ounce. So your $10 is very much in line with that sensitivity.

Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then maybe just extending that as you're, you know, kind of in the peak build phase of Oko West. Are you seeing any of the cost pressures coming through because of the higher energy prices?

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

A little bit for our logistics costs, but generally very, very little. Just in terms of all the major equipment packages that we've purchased, they've been, they've been awarded a while ago. So we're not seeing that trickle into the big spends that we have.

Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then maybe just one more for Julie on the accounting side. The revenue adjustment that's non cash related to the Franco stream. Is it fair to assume that as long as the reserves keep increasing, you're going to see that negative adjustment? Because I think it's an adjustment for the upfront consideration and the deferred revenue.

Julie Daphalard

Yes, completely. Right. If the reserves, which is a very good news, continue to increase over time. Yes, we want to see this catch up adjustment showing up. However, we always have to remember that this stream will get deplete in the future. So this going to be back to revenue. So it's actually a timing difference more than anything else. Non cash, as you said, it's purely accounting.

Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)

Yep, yep, got it. Okay, great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Ralphiti with Stifle. Your line is now open.

Ralphiti

Thanks operator. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. There have been some stories about wage and union increases around some other mining operations in and around the area in Guyana. Just wondering on sort of labor productivity, you know, labor engagement, labor inflation, just what's been your experience in the past few say weeks and months and sort of looking forward towards into next year.

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Ralphiti

Okay, yeah, very encouraging. Thanks. And as a follow up, as you approach the final stages of detailed engineering, you mentioned the 80% level. Just wondering if there are any remaining float items as you potentially anticipate G2 Gold Fields coming into the fold from a corporate and a mining and an engineering perspective and how you're feeling about that Q3 26 target for detailed engineering finalization.

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Ralphiti

That's it for me. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Anita Soni with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning, lp. I just wanted to ask, in terms of tzed, what do you have as a current stockpile level and the greater stockpile?

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)

And then in terms of the throughput on the mill, I mean, is there additional capacity?

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

I mean we still think with the sustaining CAPEX program that we have, we're going to be adding to our flotation, tailings, pumping capacity. And we see that as a bottleneck currently in the process plant. And once we execute on that which will be more end of Q2, Q3 we anticipate being able to push more tonnage through the plants. So yeah, that's something that we see some continued upside with the program that we're implementing this year.

Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)

And then just secondly I wanted to ask about how do you think those will evolve? Mostly obviously the processing plan is it gets higher throughput those initiatives that you're taking on, that'll reduce. But I was a little bit more focused on the mining costs kind of went up.

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then lastly just on oco, when do you expect to have. Just remind me, I'm sure somewhere, but when would you expect to have an integrated and study and you know, key deliverables towards that end? This year?

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. That's it for our question.

OPERATOR

Again. If you would like to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad. As there are no more questions from the phone line at this time. We will now proceed with web questions. We have one question from the web. Can you speak to I Can you speak to AISC and C1 going forward with this quarter above guidance, are we expecting the other quarters to pull down the average to keep with AIC line in line?

Louis Pierre Gignac (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Yeah. So exactly. It's a volume gold production related impact. So in the second half with the higher grades that we'll be accessing, we'll have higher gold production and that will be lowering our average ASIC in the second half and essentially bringing us in line within the range that we've guided to for the year. So that's the expectation at the current time.

OPERATOR

And that concludes with our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Jean Francois Lamond for closing remarks.

Jean Francois Lamond

Thank you operator and thanks everyone for joining g Mining Ventures first quarter 2026 results conference call. A replay will be available on our investor relations website within 24 hours. And please feel free reach out to the IR team with any follow up questions. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.