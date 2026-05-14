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May 14, 2026 9:49 AM 51 min read

EquipmentShare.com Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/564125798

Summary

Equipmentshare.Com Inc reported a strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with rental segment revenue of $764 million, marking a 37% year-over-year increase.

The company raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting rental segment revenue growth of 29% year-over-year at the midpoint, up from 27% previously.

Strategic expansion included opening 22 new locations, bringing the total to 407 operational locations, and highlighting their T3 technology platform's value in gaining market share.

Management emphasized the T3 platform's role in creating operational efficiencies and competitive advantages, particularly in large and complex project environments.

Future growth is expected to be driven by strong demand across industrial and non-residential markets, with plans to expand to approximately 700 full-service rental locations by 2030.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to EquipmentShare.Com Inc Q1 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Rhett Butler, Vice President of Investor Relations. Rhett, please go ahead.

Rhett Butler (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Willie Schlax (Founder and President)

Mark Wapita (Chief Data Officer and EVP of Finance)

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst)

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey Rob, thanks for the question. So it's, as you mentioned, it's a number of things. It was a particularly good quarter as we would expect in this macro backdrop. So there's good fleet absorption, we're growing with customer demand and so that obviously drives the fluid absorption I just mentioned. And then also site maturation as well. All those things together is what drives the revenue growth, especially when you pair it with the oec.

Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst)

Willie Schlax (Founder and President)

Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Make Dobre with Baird Meg. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Make Dobre

Willie Schlax (Founder and President)

Make Dobre

Willie Schlax (Founder and President)

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Make Dobre

Thank you, guys.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Gary Leibowitz with Wells Fargo Securities. Gary, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jerry Revich

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Jerry Revich

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Jerry Revich

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Richie with Goldman Sachs. Joe, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Joe Richie

Thank you and good morning, everybody. So I know that you guys typically don't comment on seasonality, but historically margins improve in 2q and 3q really through the prime construction season. Can you maybe just provide a little bit of color just on margins going forward as the year progresses?

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Joe Richie

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Richie

Helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Erin Kimson with Citizens. Erin, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Erin Kimson

Great. I wanted to start with a macro question as well. From your vantage point, has there been a noticeable change in the commercial construction macros since you reported in mid March? And if so, what are the main drivers?

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Erin Kimson

Okay, that's helpful, thank you. And then as a follow up, Willie, can you talk about how the pace of product development for T3 has been changing with recent model advancements and whether you see the lower barriers to building technology as a net threat to the ten year tech gap. You all have talked about equipment share having versus the industry or potentially giving you a chance to compound your tech advantage relative to peers?

Willie Schlax (Founder and President)

Erin Kimson

Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook with Truist Securities. Jamie, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jamie Cook

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Cook

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of ken Newman with KeyBanc Capital Market. Ken, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ken Newman

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Ken Newman

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Ken Newman

Understood, thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Avi Yaroslavic with ubs. Avi, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Avi Yaroslavic

Good morning. Thank you. So just want to address what you're seeing, the specific relevant markets that's telling you to accelerate the new openings this year and raise your capex. Is it more about the more activity in the market or more about you taking more share than you were previously thinking? Just I get that it's both. But wondering which you would say is the bigger driver here?

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Avi Yaroslavic

OPERATOR

All right, appreciate the time. Thank you.

Scott Schneeberger

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Scott Schneeberger

Great, thanks. And then net leverage ratio decreased from your fourth quarter is 3.2 now down down to 2.8. I understand there's seasonality and it's probably going to increase in the middle of the year here, but making really nice progress there. How do you see that ending, ending 2026? Are you, are you tracking ahead with this strong EBITDA growth that you're, that you're driving?

Dave Marquardt (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Yeah. So we're still on the same target for the year end in the low threes we have because we have so much demand because we're getting 16.5% mature side ROIC. ROIC. Our deployment of capital, you know, it's obviously very favorable from a capital deployment perspective, but from a leverage perspective, we're still targeting low threes at year end, mid to low twos, trending the mid to low twos in the medium to long term.

Scott Schneeberger

Great, thanks. Congratulations.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Kyle Menges with Citigroup. Kyle, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kyle Menges

Thanks for taking my questions. I was hoping if you guys could just talk a little bit more about your power gen offerings for data centers and just any anything you're maybe exploring to add in that area and curious if there could be an opportunity to leverage the OHM program with power gen for data centers.

Jabik Schlacks (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Willie Schlax (Founder and President)

Kyle Menges

all right, thank you.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. Equipment share Q1 2026 earnings call.

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