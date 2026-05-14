Full Transcript: Quarterhill Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Quarterhill (TSX:QTRH) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/937gzd61ROo
Summary
QTRH reported a 14% year-over-year revenue growth with revenue at $38.6 million and achieved a 28% gross margin, emphasizing their third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.
The company completed a significant refinancing, securing a $100 million accordion facility to support M&A activities and enhance financial flexibility.
Significant operational highlights include new major contract wins in tolling, particularly a new customer operating on their AI-enabled platform and a multimillion-dollar contract with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Management highlighted a robust backlog of $428.8 million, providing multi-year revenue visibility, and a pipeline over $2 billion, indicating strong demand and future growth potential.
CEO Chuck Myers and CFO David Charon indicated a focus on scaling the business and improving profitability, targeting 20% EBITDA margins by the end of 2027.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Dave
Thanks Chuck and good morning everyone. I'll start with revenue and then walk through margins, profitability, cash flow and the balance sheet. As a reminder, all figures are in US dollars. First quarter revenue was 38.6 million compared to 33.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 14% increase year over year.
Dave
The increase was primarily driven by continued growth in our commercial vehicle and enforcement business which offset variability in project timing within our tolling segment. As we discussed previously, revenue in our business can vary quarter to quarter depending on project timing and milestone recognition, with Q1 typically being our softest quarter due to weather conditions that limit our ability to execute in the field.
Dave
Dave
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Gavin Fairweather (Analyst)
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Analyst)
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Analyst)
That's good to hear. And sticking on tolling like one of my AI tools is tell me you've won something bigger in California, maybe some protests, hoping you could maybe confirm that and also just discuss kind of how many bids you have in within that 2 billion bid book.
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Analyst)
Dave
OPERATOR
Thanks, Gavin. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, should you have a question, please press Star one. Your next question comes from Todd Coupland with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Todd Coupland (Analyst)
Good morning, everyone. I wanted to talk about what's an appropriate 2026 target model for growth and margins. If you can share us your thoughts on that. Thank you.
Dave
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
No, I think you're spot on.
Todd Coupland (Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And if we were just to sort of step back from this year, all the cleanup that you've done with the backlog and I guess the thoughts towards bidding, what's the margin profile in that backlog and in that pipeline? Just give us a sense on how to think about it beyond 2026.
Dave
Todd Coupland (Analyst)
So Chuck, on that point is a way to think about 27 exiting 27 at 20% or for the full year in 27 exiting 27. Todd. Yeah, yeah, okay.
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
You know me, I don't want to over promise, that's for sure.
Todd Coupland (Analyst)
Yeah, no, that's good to hear. And then, you know, with the pickup in the backlog and then the earlier comments you know, made about some large programs that you're pursuing,
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Todd Coupland (Analyst)
So it's good. We're happy with that. It's good to see. Yeah.
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
And that by the way does not include some of the, some of the other contracts that your predecessor may have talked about.
Todd Coupland (Analyst)
Yeah, yeah, Dory, Chuck, on that 60 to 70% is that you end the year with 60 to 70%. Is that the thinking of how much you'll book in the, in the following year? So you, you basically have visibility to 60 to 70% at the beginning of 26 of what you're expecting to book, Is that what you're saying?
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think this year, going into this year we were about 72% or 71% as we went entered the year. You know, we added $166 million of new business last year.
Todd Coupland (Analyst)
I appreciate that Color. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Gavin Fairweather with ATB Score. Mark. Your line is now open.
Gavin Fairweather (Analyst)
Yeah, just a quick follow up for me. Your prepared remarks talked about trying to get, you know, more scale in the business. I know with the debt done, you know, part of that is looking to do some M and A, particularly in tolling. So I thought it would be a good opportunity to just ask what a down the fairways acquisition would look like for you in terms of, you know, sizing multiples and what, what type of synergies you could get.
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Analyst)
Thanks much. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As we have no further questions at this time, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Myers for closing remarks.
Chuck Myers (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you, operator. Once again, I always like to thank my shareholders. You guys have been great and the employees that have really made this company grow. And as we move forward, we're pretty excited by our technology and all the things that we've done with the company in the last couple years. And we look forward to the next couple years. So thanks for listening and appreciate your support.
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