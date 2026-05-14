Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 9:44 AM 31 min read

Full Transcript: Klarna Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Klarna (NYSE:KLAR) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://klarna.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register

Summary

Klarna Group PLC reported a strong first quarter with revenue reaching $1.012 billion, a 44% year-over-year increase, and a positive net income.

The company's strategic initiatives include the global default PSP strategy, expanding Fair Financing, and growing the Klarna card user base to over 5 million active users.

Future guidance remains unchanged with expected GMV of over $155 billion and a focus on transaction margin dollar growth.

Operational highlights include a 27% increase in payment transactions and a 49% increase in merchant count, with major partnerships signed with JP Morgan Payments and Worldpay.

Management emphasized the strength of their spend-centric model, the success of Fair Financing in the US, and the importance of diversified consumer deposits as a funding base.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sebastian

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Niklas

Finally, our outlook our full year 2026 guidance is unchanged. We continue to target GMV of greater than $155 billion, revenue of greater than

Niklas

OPERATOR

Niklas

Hi Archita, thank you so much for the question. So, you know, I think we're seeing what we had expected over time, right? Overarching, the fair financing grew about 220% in the first quarter and we've seen that that has driven and supported the growth of our interest income up about 56% year over year. And that's also coupled with the fact that we are continuing to compound from the volumes that we saw in the second half of the year overarchingly.

Niklas

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the lineup. Darren Peller from Wolff Research, please go ahead.

Darren Peller (Analyst at Wolff Research)

Niklas

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to line of Will Nance from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Will Nance (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Niklas

Will Nance (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

That's great, caller. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of James Fawcett from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

James Fawcett (Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Sebastian

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to line of Brian Keane from Citi. Please go ahead.

Brian Keane (Analyst at Citi)

Hey guys, congrats on the solid results. Nicholas, maybe you could just talk about transaction margin that came in better, which was great to see. You just talk about the cadence as we go into second quarter and then third and fourth, what transaction margin will look like this year. Thanks so much.

Niklas

Brian Keane (Analyst at Citi)

Okay, thanks for taking the

OPERATOR

next. We'll go to the line of Connor Allen from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Connor Allen (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Sebastian, could you talk about the Karna card? You now have 5 million actives there any surprises in the rollout and the usage of the customers? And if you don't mind, Nicholas, maybe just as a follow up on that, could you talk about how the ramp up of the card this year is impacting the P and L? Thanks guys.

Sebastian

Niklas

Connor Allen (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Sanjay Sakrani from kbw. Please go ahead.

Sanjay Sakrani (Analyst at KBW)

Niklas

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Robert Wildhack from Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Robert Wildhack (Analyst at Autonomous Research)

Niklas

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Matthew o' Neill from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Hey, so just this is Caroline Latta on for Matt. So just on the receivable sale this quarter generating that $57 million gain on sale, I know you said you'll act opportunistically but how should we think about a potential run rate cadence of workflow transactions in the impact on reported interest income volatility?

Niklas

Sure. Thanks you. So basically today we booked about $57 million worth of gain on sale. Around about 50% of that comes from routine forward flow versus the remainder through what you call a back book sale. We continue to see the growth of the gain on sale sequentially every quarter is my expectation slightly a slight trend increasing through the periods.

OPERATOR

Okay, thanks. Next we'll go to the line of Thomas Nelson from Nordea. Please go ahead.

Thomas Nelson

Thanks for taking my question. Could you speak a bit to the long term earnings potential of the model? With adjusted operating margin now at 6.7% in Q1 and non transaction operating costs growing just 3%, what do you see as a sustainable medium margin target range for Klarna?

Niklas

Yeah, so I mean we're slightly early to give guidance further than 2026 but generally speaking the way we're thinking about this is the transaction margin dollars of roughly 50% as the various parts of our portfolio matures towards the more steady state. And then on the adjusted operating income we look towards roughly 25% in the medium to long term.

Thomas Nelson

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Nate Spencen from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Nate Spencen

Niklas

Nate Spencen

Thanks Nicholas.

OPERATOR

Next Next we'll go to the line of Andrew Bao from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Conan

Niklas

Great. So I'll take the first point. We haven't disclosed card growth but ultimately you will see the different payment forms that we have and they're all growing very strongly. With Fair financing up 138% we've got a good growth on our pay later up to about 29% and then we're continuing to expand our paying full product as well. So I think that's kind of the focus for us right now to look at those rather than the card channel.

Sebastian

Conan

Appreciate it, thank you.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Craig Moore from FT Partners. Please go ahead.

Craig Moore

Yes, hi. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask about the progress being made with Walmart and how we should expect that volume to feed into the total considering it will likely drag on margins and take rate. Thanks.

Niklas

So Walmart is going very well from volume expectation and in line with what we thought. We continue to expand our partnership with OnePay and look to different ways to support them and Walmart. From our perspective we're in a good performance and we don't generally point or speak to particular partnership volume flows. But ultimately we see this as a very good relationship and one that continues to expand in accordance with our expectations.

OPERATOR

Cassie Chan

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved