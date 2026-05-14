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May 14, 2026 9:44 AM 17 min read

Bragg Gaming Group Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/267144801

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group Inc reported Q1 2026 revenue of 25.7 million Euro, a slight increase of 0.6% year-over-year, with an operating loss of 1.4 million Euro, showing an 18% improvement from the previous year.

The company is shifting its strategic focus towards a high-margin proprietary games model, leveraging AI-driven technology to enhance player engagement and operational efficiency.

Future guidance remains strong with expected full-year 2026 revenue between 97 million and 104.5 million Euro and adjusted EBITDA of 16 to 19 million Euro.

The planned acquisition of Drayden International is seen as a critical growth catalyst, expected to provide over 100 new proprietary game titles and expand market reach into 30+ US states.

Notable management comments highlight the appointment of Matt Davey as non-executive Chairman, bringing extensive experience and anticipated to significantly strengthen the company's growth trajectory.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Bragg Gaming Group Inc's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations. Stephen, please go ahead.

Stephen Kilmer (Investor Relations)

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

Robbie Bresler (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Robbie Bresler (Chief Financial Officer)

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. And then maybe just one more last question that I'll hop back in the queue as far as the pro forma financials and just kind of what we can expect as we get closer to the closing date. What do we have access to as analysts and investors at the moment in terms of financials and then would we be expecting a pro forma sort of financial statement issued? Thanks.

Robbie Bresler (Chief Financial Officer)

Jack Van der Aard (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Got it. I appreciate all the toddler and congrats again on all these announcements. Look forward to watching it play out. Thank you.

OPERATOR

If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Matt Smazi for closing remarks.

Matt Smazic (Chief Executive Officer)

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