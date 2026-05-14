kneat.com Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, kneat.com (TSX:KSI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i2anv3qc/

Summary

kneat.com reported a 22% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q1 2026, with annual recurring revenue growing 20%.

The company highlighted significant customer expansions and emphasized the shift from paper-based to digital validation processes.

Management noted improved gross margins due to better cloud hosting economics and earlier completion of service projects.

Operating expenses rose 32% year-over-year, driven by increased R&D spending and a change in capitalization strategy.

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $51.5 million, up from $48.7 million at the end of 2025.

The company is optimistic about macroeconomic conditions and anticipates stronger customer engagement and expansion.

Management reiterated a commitment to becoming cash flow positive in 2026 and highlighted a robust pipeline of new logos and strategic partnerships.

The strategic review process is ongoing, driven by inbound interest, but no guarantees or timelines were provided.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Katie Keita (IR Lead)

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave O'Reilly (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

David Guang (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. I was wondering if you guys have seen any material change in the sales cycles and deployment times over the last few months here, particularly since the start of the geopolitical tensions.

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

David Guang (Equity Analyst)

Well, that's helpful. Thanks, Eddie. And at the Validate conference, can you maybe talk about some of the more common things that customers were talking about as to what they want you to help them with?

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

David Guang (Equity Analyst)

No, that's great to hear. Thanks, Eddie. And maybe one question for Dave just on the accounts receivable, saw a big jump there. I don't know if that was just a timing thing, maybe a lot of billing late in the quarter, but any commentary you can provide?

Dave O'Reilly (Chief Financial Officer)

David Guang (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Aaron Kyle of cibc. Please go ahead.

Aaron Kyle (Equity Analyst)

Dave O'Reilly (Chief Financial Officer)

Aaron Kyle (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. The G and A expense was a bit elevated in the quarter as well. So just wondering if you could kind of expand on that as a percentage of revenue. It was quite elevated versus Q1 last year as well.

Dave O'Reilly (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure. The G and a in Q1 includes roughly a one time professional fee adjustment of about 300k. We don't expect that to continue.

Aaron Kyle (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And then Maybe just on the professional services side, Revenue was higher in the quarter than it's been in the past. Just wondering if you can speak to what's driving that. Are you seeing, you know, partners doing less implementation work is neat, doing more of it. Just what's driving the elevated professional services revenue

Dave O'Reilly (Chief Financial Officer)

niche is doing more professional services. We're not outsourcing our professional services to partners. The goal is that we complete that internally. We also delivered on some of our projects a little bit sooner than even we would have anticipated. So we're seeing improvement in delivery. We're also seeing discipline management there by the professional services teams and that's contributing to our increased gross margin.

Aaron Kyle (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and do you expect a similar level? I guess not quite as high as Q1, but how should we expect the cadence for the rest of 2026 to look?

Dave O'Reilly (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I would suggest that the professional service is going to be higher in 26 than we would have seen in 25. Gross margins should continue roughly around this level. But yes, from a professional services perspective, I would assume that it's going to be higher in 26 than we'd seen in 25.

Aaron Kyle (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question, please. Our next question is coming from the line of Gavin the Weather of ATB Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Gavin (Equity Analyst)

Oh, hey. Good morning. Good afternoon. Maybe just on your comments on the macro kind of improving so far in 26. Haven't quite seen it yet, showing up in ARR bookings and other seasonality there. But maybe we could just characterize kind of your pipeline of expansion versus this time last year, which was maybe at the height of the trade uncertainty and how you found that your tenor of client conversations has shifted.

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Gavin (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate that. And in your CEO's letter you called out, I think it was the strongest new logo pipeline you've ever had. So maybe you can just comment on that a little bit and if there's any particular regions or segments where you're seeing an uptick in traction.

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Gavin (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate that. And then you chatted a lot with clients on AI over the past month or so, given the conference. I'm curious what you're hearing in general in terms of the client readiness for AI and if you're hearing from any of the customers that they might want to accelerate the rollout of digital to prepare.

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Gavin (Equity Analyst)

That's great. And then just lastly for me on the strategic review, we'll see if you answer, but I'm curious if there was something which kind of catalyzed that strategic review. Whether it was an inbound bid or just maybe your perception that the stock wasn't properly discounting the value of the business that you're building. Any commentary on that front would be helpful.

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Justin Nook of Citi. Please go ahead.

Justin Nook (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Maybe just a follow up on the strategic review first. Any indication of timing on when it could conclude?

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

We don't have any timing on it right now, Justin, other than, you know, it's, you know, you know, earlyish in the process.

Justin Nook (Equity Analyst)

Understood. And then just in general, the pharmaceutical space has been pretty active as far as ma, including some of your customers acquiring other companies. Does this impact neat's profile at all? Like, is it a tailwind or, you know, potential headwind as far as onboarding new seats?

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Nook (Equity Analyst)

And then are we able to have any color on the net retention rate in Q1? I know it's disclosed annually, but just trying to see if there's any context for how existing customers are expanding with neat.

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Nook (Equity Analyst)

Great to hear. And just a question for Dave on the ar. Is there any concentration in that or is it diversified among your customer base?

Dave O'Reilly (Chief Financial Officer)

It's diversified. It's usually going to be, you know, like our top customers make up a reasonably good portion of our revenue. It's linked to those customers, but there's never any issue with those. It's purely a timing relationship point at the end of Q1.

Justin Nook (Equity Analyst)

Good to hear. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there are no more questions in the queue. I would like to go ahead and turn the call back over to Eddie Ryan, CEO for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Eddie Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Every quarter that goes by is getting us closer to our goal. Even if our goal of digitizing life sciences can be as efficient as possible, is an ongoing journey. NEAT is and always has been resilient and executes to a long term vision. They say discipline is remembering what you want. We will maintain that discipline and continue to get bigger as we get better. Thanks to everyone for your support of NEAT on our journey.