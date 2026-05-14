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May 14, 2026 9:42 AM 42 min read

Autolus Therapeutics Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ow2td3vg/

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics reported Q1 2026 revenue of $26.2 million, with positive gross margin achieved for the first time, driven by increased volume and operational improvements.

The company is expanding its presence in the UK with more than 10 centers active, and expects to increase US centers to over 80 by year-end.

Full-year revenue guidance remains unchanged at $120-135 million, with expectations to maintain positive gross margin and achieve cost reductions.

Autolus Therapeutics is progressing clinical trials across multiple indications, including expansions into pediatric populations and studies in multiple sclerosis and lupus nephritis.

Management emphasized operational efficiencies and strategic manufacturing partnerships to optimize production and support future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Amanda Cray (Executive Director of Investor Relations)

Christian Iten

Rob Dolski (Chief Financial Officer)

Christian Iten

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, simply press star one one to get in the queue. One moment. For our first question, it comes from Jill Blom with Needham and company. Please proceed.

Jill Blom (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Simon Baker with Rothschild and Company Redburn. Please proceed.

Simon Baker (Equity Analyst)

Christian Iten

Christian Iten

Rob Dolski (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. One moment for our next question. That comes from Salim Said with Mizuho. Please proceed.

Salim Said

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question it comes from the line of James Shind with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

James Shind (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning team. Thank you for the question. First one appreciate OCASL achieving positive gross margin this quarter, impending OCASL's top line growth and with the risk in place could we see autos becoming profitable on a company level basis by say late 27? And second question between Blincyto and Blincyto is Blincyto the main bridge before patients receive Ocatsl and does the bridging duration tend to align with Ocatsl manufacturing? Turnaround time.

Christian Iten

OPERATOR

We continue to the next question. It comes from Matthew Phipps with William Blair. Please proceed.

Matthew Phipps (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question, please. It comes from Emily Bodnar with H.C. wainwright. Please proceed.

Emily Bodnar (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for the questions. Maybe a follow up from the prior question. Can you kind of comment on what contribution UK revenue had on growth in the first quarter and how you're kind of of expecting that to play out for the remainder of 2026 and then maybe on the data update for SLE and LN later? This year, if you can kind of talk about what level of durability you're hoping to see in the updated data and also response rates for the 100 million dose.

Christian Iten

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question that comes from Jacob McElhell with KBC Securities. Please proceed.

Jacob McElhell (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Roger Song with Jeffries. Please proceed.

Fiona

Christian Iten

Fiona

Thank you, Christian.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Shyam Kotari (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And our last question comes from Shyam Kotari with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

Christian Iten

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this concludes our Q and A session for today. Very good. Well, thank you so much. Thanks, everybody and have a great Q2. Looking forward to keeping you updated at the various conferences during the quarter. Thank you.

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