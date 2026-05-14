KP Tissue Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

KP Tissue (TSX:KPT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
Access the full call at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/kptissue/2026/05/14/first-quarter-2026-earnings/play
Summary
Korea Pacific Trust Idr reported Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $86.9 million, a 14.6% increase year-over-year, with a margin of 16%, despite a slight top-line decline of 0.3% due to unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.
Strategic initiatives include ramping up a new converting line at the Memphis facility and finalizing plans for a new TAD facility in the Western US, expected to start in late 2028.
The company maintained a strong safety record and exceeded production targets across all sites, with ongoing investments in brand development and market share growth, especially in the Canadian market.
Future outlook anticipates continued strong demand, with an adjusted EBITDA outlook for Q2 2026 expected to be in line with Q1 2026 results.
Management comments highlighted the focus on margin delivery in the face of escalating input costs and strategic cost management, with no immediate plans for price increases.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Doris Grubik (Director of Investor Relations)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Profitability improved from the same period last year driven by cost savings from paper insourcing. Our Cashmere Scotty's and Titan Wiper brands continue to deliver growth in the first quarter. I will now turn the call over
Michael Keys (Chief Financial Officer)
to Michael thank you Dino and good morning everyone. Please turn to Slide 12 for a summary of our financial performance for the first quarter of 2026. As Dino mentioned, we generated an adjusted EBITDA of 86.9 million on sales of 544.6 million in the quarter, representing a strong year over year adjusted EBITDA growth of 14.6%. Net income totaled 19.8 million in Q1 2026 compared to 15.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Michael Keys (Chief Financial Officer)
The year over year increase is due to higher adjusted EBITDA of 11.1 million, lower depreciation expense of 1.5 million, and reduced interest and other finance costs of 1.3 million. These items were partially offset by unfavorable FX difference of 5.6 million as well as higher income tax expense of 4.2 million. In our quarterly segmented view on page 13, revenue from our consumer business decreased slightly by 0.8% year over year to 461.7 million.
Michael Keys (Chief Financial Officer)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Hamir Patel (Equity Analyst)
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, fair enough. But sorry, just to confirm so that you don't have any new price increases that are currently in the market? Nothing has been announced in the market currently, no.
Hamir Patel (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And I noticed your parent company, Kruger Inc. Recently announced a $333 million project to enter the wipe nonwovens market. Are there going to be any sales synergies across the enterprises once this new venture comes online?
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, clearly we're looking at it. Wipes has always been an adjacency opportunity for us. I think with this investment it gives us an opportunity to decide where we want to play if and where we want to play in that segment. So I know my team is actively involved in looking at future plans and what opportunities we may have given what I think is a strong investment and a strong point of difference in the marketplace.
Hamir Patel (Equity Analyst)
Great. And just lastly, I noticed the tad, the slide deck referenced late 2028. Has there been any sort of change in timing there? I think previously you just sort of pointed to 2028 but wasn't sure if things have been pushed out a quarter or two.
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Hamir Patel (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks.
OPERATOR
Till I had. I'll turn it over. Your next question comes from the line of Ahmed Abdullah from National bank of Canada. Your line is now open. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Your adjusted EBITDA margin improvement was pretty substantial. How much of that expansion came from the costs going down versus the Memphis productivity gain?
Michael Keys (Chief Financial Officer)
Ahmed Abdullah (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. But does that mean that your Q2 outlook kind of accounts for some pricing that's already embedded in that.
Michael Keys (Chief Financial Officer)
No, there's been no announcement for pricing as Dino mentioned already. So even when we do announcements, these can take up to two months to take effect. So based on where we're at today, there's currently no announcement made in the market for pricing.
Ahmed Abdullah (Equity Analyst)
Understood. And then just touching on volumes, your Canada consumer volumes were a bit lower while pricing was better. Are you seeing some category softness there or is there some, some deliberate pricing moves happening there?
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Shawn Stewart from TD Collin. Your line is now open.
Shawn Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning everyone. Dino, I know this won't have a bearing on your US expansion plans, but GP has announced more tissue capacity growth on the tide side in 2028 as well. And I guess the question is more around sector operating rates, the industry's ability to absorb more supply. How do you see operating rates for the broader industry trending and ability to bring your project in as others are also adding supply?
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Shawn Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks for that. And with respect to your Western US Project, I guess what's left to finish off before you officially move ahead with it and we can get a better sense of the project economics and funding plan?
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Frederic Tremley
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. That's all I have. Thank you. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Dino Bianco for closing comments. Sir, please go ahead.
Dino Bianco (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all for joining us on the call today. We look forward to speaking with you again following the release of our second quarter results for 2026. I do want to remind you that on June 15th at 11:00am Eastern Time, we will be hosting our annual meeting of shareholders at the TMX Market center in Toronto. Your vote and participation at the annual meeting are important to us. Thank you and have a great day.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.