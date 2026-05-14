KP Tissue Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good morning and welcome to KPTSHU's first quarter 2026 results conference call. Today's call is being recorded for replay. All participants are currently in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions will be provided at the time for you to queue up for questions. If at any time you have difficulties hearing the conference, please press star followed by zero for operator assistance. I will now turn the call over to Doris Grubik, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Thank you Operator Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to Review Kruger Products First Quarter 2026 Financial Results. With me this morning is Dino Bianco, the CEO of KP Tissue and Kruger Products and Michael Keys, the CFO of K Tissue and Kruger Products. Today's discussion will include certain forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A list of risk factors can be found in our public filings. In addition, today's discussion will include certain non GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of these non GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in our MD&A. The press release reporting our Q1 2026 results was published this morning and will be available on our websitekptissueinc.com the financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on our website and on SEDAR+. The investor presentation to accompany today's discussion can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. I will now turn the call over to our CEO Dino Bianco.

Dino thank you Doris. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our first quarter earnings call for fiscal 2026. Despite a volatile economic environment, we generated Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $86.9 million and a margin of 16% which is driven mainly by lower year over year pulp prices and warehousing costs. Our top line declined slightly by 0.3% due to unfavorable foreign exchange impact and a high year over year comparison against the prior year quarter that delivered double digit revenue growth. Overall, we are pleased with our financial performance in the opening quarter. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, market demand for our leading tissue products remains healthy. Products production rates across our paper machines and converting lines are exceeding targets at all sites and this is supporting our continued momentum on the revenue side. In early April we also began ramping up the state of the art converting line at our Memphis facility which is expected to add capacity to our growing US Network. We will also actively focus on margin delivery in light of escalating input costs, including higher fuel and freight expenses, by continuing to assess our basket of product costs to determine any potential need for pricing. Now let's take a closer look at our quarterly Numbers on slide 6. As mentioned, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of nearly $87 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 14.6% year over year on relatively stable revenue of $544.6 million.

Revenue in Canada improved 0.8% in the first quarter while sales in the United States declined 1.5%. It should be noted that we were lapping a high comparable in the United States with sales growth of more than 21% in the first quarter of 2025. Let's look at pulp prices NBHK average prices in Canadian dollars decreased sequentially year over year in the first quarter of 2026 while BHK prices were up during the same comparable periods. This variance in pulp prices can be attributed to an overcapacity of NBHK in the market.

Industry analysts expect both NBHK and BHK prices to Trend upwards in 2026, but BHK should accelerate at a faster pace and higher level. Let's move on to our operations on Slide 8. As previously mentioned, our manufacturing assets exceeded expectations across all our network sites in the first quarter of 2026. In addition, we are pleased to report that we maintained our strong safety record in Q1 at Memphis. Our new state of the art converting line, which launched as scheduled early in the second quarter, will support our renewed focus on premium products, specifically in the bathroom tissue and paper towel categories. With Memphis meeting production targets, we are pleased that the turnaround is progressing well and I want to thank the entire Memphis team for making this happen. Regarding our proposed TAD facility in the Western United States, we are finalizing incentives and permitting and financing with the preferred location and expect to make an official announcement before the end of the first half 2026. The project involves construction of a new state of the art tissue plant featuring the most modern through air drying paper machine and related converting lines.

The facility will allow the company to better service its fast growing US Business with ultra premium tissue products. The new TAD machine will have an annual production capacity of approximately 75,000 metric tons with startup expected in late 2028. Let's turn to brand support. We continue developing strong on air equity campaigns for our Cashmere, Sponge Towels and Scotty's brands along with our Kruger Big Assist program for hockey families including our role as official partner of the CBC Olympic broadcast.

In addition, we activated our annual Scottie's Tournament of Hearts campaign. Kruger Products has been a proud sponsor of the Canadian Women's curling championship for 45 years. Congratulations to the Einarson rink for winning the 2026 event in Mississauga. Also, during the first quarter we launched our Find the Cup to Win promotion for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Further, we introduced a collection of nature inspired plastic free Bonterra facial tissue boxes created by Canadian interior designer and TV personality Sarah Richardson.

This collaboration is a natural fit for a sustainable Bonterra brand blending eco conscious products with stylish home decor. Finally, we continued to build trial and awareness behind our new Scotty's Ultra Soft brand in the first quarter. Let's turn to Slide 10. The data presented is taken from Nielsen and shows Kruger Products branded market share performance in Canada over a 52 week period ending March 21, 2026. The numbers reflect a relatively stable share in the highly competitive bathroom tissue category and in paper towel.

Our share grew slightly, but we continue to see momentum in this segment and we intend to continue to build on our number two position in facial tissue. We raised our leadership position to almost a 47 share of the Canadian market supported by strong investments in our Scotty's brand and innovations. Let's look at our Away From Home segment Q1 2026 Revenue volume profitability grew year over year but declined sequentially due to seasonality. It should be noted that Away from home revenue growth in the first quarter was mainly driven by the US market which is seeing stronger performance relative to Canada.

The slight decline was firmly due to unfavorable FX impact from US dollar sales and higher US sales volume was essentially offset by the decrease in Canada. In our away from home segment, revenue improved 2.5% year over year to 82.9 million due primarily to higher US volume. The consumer adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter totaled 83.9 million compared to 76.1 million in Q1 2025 with a margin of 18.2% representing an improvement of 2 points over the same period last year. On a sequential basis, consumer adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.8 million from Q4 2025. For our away from home business, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 6.3 million compared to 2.8 million in Q1 2025. The margin more than doubled year over year to 7.6%, partially driven by the expected benefits of insourcing our paper supply and sequentially AFH adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.4 million from Q4 2025 driven by some of the seasonality we see in Q1 volume for AFH. Moving on to Slide 14 we show our consolidated revenue for Q1 2026 which reached 544.6 million, down slightly by 0.3% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable FX impact, lower selling prices in the US and slightly lower volume in Canada. These items were partially offset by slightly higher AFH and consumer volume in the US And a small favorability in our Canadian pricing. On a geographic basis, revenue in Canada grew 2.4 million or 0.8% year over year while US revenue decreased 3.9 million or 1.5%. Now on slide 15 we provide the details of our year over year profitability. The adjusted EBITDA increased 11.1 million to 86.9 million resulting in a margin of 16% compared to 13.9 for the same period last year. The year over year increase was driven by the lower pulp prices, reduced warehousing costs, partially offset by some of the higher manufacturing overhead costs. Now if we turn to Slide 16 where we compare Q1 revenue to Q4 2025, revenue decreased 15.5 million sequentially or 2.8% primarily due to lower Canadian sales volume and unfavorable FX impact, which were partially offset by higher selling prices. Geographically, revenue in Canada declined by 17.5 million or 5.7%, while US revenue increased by 2 million or 0.8%. On slide 17, adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially by 2.7 million or 3.2% to 86.9 million, mainly due to lower manufacturing overhead costs, reduced SG and E expenses and slightly higher selling prices. These factors were partially offset by lower Canadian volume, elevated freight costs and warehousing expenses, higher pulp prices and an unfavorable FX impact. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 16.0% in the first quarter compared to 15.0% in Q4 2025. Now turning to our balance sheet and financial position on Slide 18, our cash position continued to improve reaching $205.9 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $196.1 million at the end of Q4 2025. The increase was primarily due to the higher adjusted EBITDA. Long term debt at quarter end stood at $1 billion. $58 million, a decrease of $16.1 million, sequentially reducing net debt by $14.4 million. Our leverage ratio also declined to 2.9 times compared to 3.1 times in Q4 2025, further demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet. Now to conclude my section we will review capital expenses on slide 19 our CapEx for Q1 2026 total 16 million and for 2026 we expect to be in the range of 100 to 120 million which will include some spending spending related to strategic projects that we've previously shared. Thank you for joining us this morning and I'll now turn the call back to Dino.

Thank you Michael. Let's turn to my closing comments summarize. Very pleased with our profitability in the first quarter and we intend to actively focus on margin delivery given escalating and uncertain input costs. We will continue to monitor our total basket of product cost to assess any need for potential pricing. Secondly, we're ramping up our new converting line in Memphis which will add capacity to our US network. In addition to the stronger performance, I think we have a great opportunity to increase sales driven by that capacity. We will continue investing in our brands drive long term share growth. We expect our away from home segment to continue to deliver against a profitable growth model. As mentioned, we are finalizing the details for the new TAD tissue plant in the Western United States which is expected to start up in late 2028 and we continue to develop our organizational capability, to strengthen our adaptability and resilience. Finally, our adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter of 2026 is expected to be in the range of our first quarter 2026 results. We will now be happy to take your questions. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin

the question and answer session. If you have a question, please press star followed by the number one. On your touchtone phone you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you would like to withdraw from the polling process, please press star, then the number two. If you are using a speakerphone, please make sure to lift your handset before pressing. Any case, your first question comes from the line of Hamir Patel from CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Hi, good morning. Dino, could you walk us through the cost mitigation initiatives that you've put in place since the war in the Middle east started? And with respect to pricing, are there any planned increases in the market?

Well, this is all recent news obviously, so we're watching it very closely. It didn't have a significant impact on Q1, but if prices stay where they are, they will probably. They will likely have a greater impact towards the second half of the year. I would say from a cost mitigation point of view, it's been pretty well businessed as usual. We haven't made any dramatic changes. We have rejected some cost increases from our suppliers that we felt were a little aggressive or premature. So we have taken that stand. The other thing, Amir, when we look at pricing our business, we look at our basket of goods. So that would include Pulp, which is the biggest driver, both MBSK and bek, and then other key factors like freight and packaging and labor and so forth. So we'll manage the whole basket. Pulp's been a little favorable. Some of the other oil and oil based costs are starting to increase. So we're watching the dynamics of what's going on. And listen, at the end of the day we're going to deliver our margin and we'll do it through cost initiatives as well as pricing if we have to.

Yeah, I think it's always been late 2028 in our mind. You know, I would say the process is probably taking a little longer just, you know, given a lot of uncertainty in the world and market and just working very closely with our lead location and just it's pretty dynamic and I think we're moving in a very positive direction. And as I said, I hope we have announcement out before the end of Q2 but still progressing on plan, still progressing with a 2028 startup. We just wanted to create a little more certainty that it's more later in 2028 than earlier.

Ahmed, it's Michael here. So you know, overall the improvements over complete operation network definitely had a positive impact on our cost structure and that enabled us to obviously offset the slight increases that we saw in pulp or even fuel towards the end of the quarter. So overall we still ended the quarter in a positive position overall in their cost structure. We do expect this performance to be as strong in the coming quarters as well. Obviously, if the fuel and other commodities continue to increase at the rate they're increasing, they've been increasing over the last few weeks. The decisions around our commodity contracts that we have, our customers and so on will trigger pricing discussions, at least with the ones that are on contracts to be able to maintain the margins that you've seen in Q3, Q4 and Q1. We believe that our margin will stay fairly strong throughout events like this compared to when it was in 2022, based on how we're approaching commodities today versus the past.

Yeah, it's a good question. It's Dino. Here we are seeing category softness. Nielsen reported data for Q1 which show the category down 1% on units. I think that's driven by a few things. Lower population growth. I think that's temporary. But there's a. As an adjustment's going on in the population, I think there is some less discretionary spending on paper towel, which is more of a discretionary product because we've seen that segment down a little more than the average. I think consumers are pantry deloading or moving to just in time buying for tissue, which is probably having some impact there. And maybe there's some non measured channels where consumers are shopping like ethnic or health that we're not picking up. But there has been some softness in the market in Q1. Actually both in Canada and the United States we're much closer to the Canadian market because of our brands. So it's been down about 1%. Okay, thanks for the color. I'll pass the line.

Yeah, great question, Shawn. Before we announced our project, we did extensive long term scenario planning on demand forecasts and capacity forecasts. Use industry information, including some conservative numbers around population growth. They continued to show the need for all the announced machines and potentially a few more. And obviously GP coming in now kind of validates that the market will be tight. As we look out to 2033, the market will continue to be tight. We still believe that utilization rates will be in the mid low 90s, which is probably a stable place to be. There might be some bumpiness if you will as individual sites start up over time because as you know, there's quite a few sites starting up in 27, 28, 29. So we don't see a change in the long term dynamics. You know, we feel comfortable with the first of all location that we're going to have the ability to service a lot of our existing customers that are growing and be able to service, you know, existing customers versus to go after new customers. So we feel comfortable in the long term dynamics of setting up that site and we'll be ready with some contingency planning if there's some short term bumpiness, if you will, as the sites come up.

Yeah, I would say the two. There's two left, one is in a broad bucket would be just finalizing the incentive investment scenarios from the city, counties and states. So we're on the verge of getting those all contracted up. I think we have agreements in principle now on all of them. So now it's a matter of getting penta pay and understanding how that will play out and the obligations of both parties so working aggressively with that side of it. The second side, which is probably will be the last piece, is just to get final approval on financing. We've been working with our lead banks around the project and getting their interest in it, but obviously that won't be signed off until everything comes together. But we don't see any issues with that. So those are really the two last pieces.

Okay, that's all I have. Thanks very much, guys. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please make sure to lift your handset before you press any key. Your next question comes from the line of Frederic Tremley from Desjardins. Please go ahead. Thank you. Good morning. Looking at the revenue drivers in the quarter, we see favorable pricing in consumer Canada, but lower volumes and then the opposite in the US with unfavorable pricing and higher volumes. Does that mean that we've reached a key pricing level in terms of consumer price elasticity and do you expect resistance if you had to pass through additional cost in future quarters?

Yeah, I would say that, you know, our pricing has been stable. I think what you're seeing is a bit more of a mix aspect there that's going on in Canada specifically. We have not made any pricing changes up or down since the last update. Yeah, nobody wants the price. I mean we understand how constrained the consumer consumer is and the mindset of consumers. It's a tough market out there so we would only do it if that was our last resort. So that's why we're being careful to watch it and making sure we're evaluating a full basket of goods. You know, it's a volatile market out there. The oil prices you could argue, I mean you can't argue it's a fact that it's event based and if that event goes away then we could see that coming back down to maybe more more normal levels. Pulp has been certainly pushing a little more upwards with BEK moving quicker. So we'll see how fast and how high that starts to go. So at the end of the day all I can say is we're going to certainly target our margin delivery. We're going to do it through some cost incentives and if we have to, we're going to price the business. But that will only be determined once we understand about cost environment around us. On the US side. The US side a little different. In Canada we price to general market. In the US we've got contracts and some of those expire at different points in time and they're based on the same basket of goods but they just make, you know, they don't all happen at the same time. So you'll see some ebb and flow decreases and increases at any point in time depending on on when those contracts come due. And that's probably what you're seeing a little bit of on the US side.

That's very helpful, thanks for that. And just moving to the away from Home channel, just your general thoughts on the demand outlook given the uncertain macro environment. And if I'm not mistaken, I think for the quarter you mentioned a bit more strength in the US compared to Canada. And AFH wondering if you could provide a bit more color on the factors behind that. Yeah, I just think at least in the first quarter maybe has changed in the month of April and May there was more strength in the US marketplace just economically there's more higher consumer confidence, just more better indicators around GDP performance and so forth. So I think that's driving it. And then specifically for us, we're a smaller player in the US so it's growth with our customers will show more of an impact on our total business than anything in Canada because of the fact that we're coming off a small base.

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