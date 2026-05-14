Wolverine World Wide Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/853467850
Summary
Wolverine World Wide reported a strong start to fiscal 2026 with an 11% increase in revenue on a reported basis and a 7% rise on a constant currency basis, driven by high single-digit growth in Merrell and mid-teen growth in Saucony.
The company is enhancing its strategic initiatives with continued investments in people, product innovation, and marketing, alongside modernization efforts in e-commerce and the integration of AI to boost efficiency.
Future guidance for fiscal 2026 remains optimistic with expectations for revenue growth of approximately 5.2% at the midpoint, an increase in gross margin to 46.4%, and adjusted earnings per share projected to be between $1.43 and $1.58.
Key operational highlights include Merrell's successful product launches and market share gains, Saucony's record revenue level driven by both performance and lifestyle categories, and diligent efforts to reset Sweaty Betty's US market to a premium model.
Management expresses confidence in the company's ability to navigate the current dynamic environment, citing strong financial foundations, effective brand-building strategies, and prudent cost management as key factors supporting future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Worldwide First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If you'd like to ask a question, please press STAR and the number one on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jared Filipone, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Jared Filipone (Head of Investor Relations)
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Taryn Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dana Telsey (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the live Dana Telsey with the Telse Group. Please go ahead. Hi, I hope you can hear me. Nice to see the progress. Good. As you think about the gross margin and the uptick you just announced, what do you see as the puts and takes? How does energy get included into the expense structure? And given the progress in wholesale more orders versus price, is it consistent by brand? What are you seeing in that wholesale channel? Thank you.
Taryn Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Dana Telsey (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And the wholesale part? Yeah. Can you repeat the question on wholesale? Yeah. Where are you seeing the strength in wholesale by region and by brand? How are orders trending as we begin to place orders for the fourth quarter? Thank you.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dana Telsey (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Dana.
Anna Andreeva (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the line of Anna Andreeva with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Go ahead. Great. Thank you so much. And good morning, guys. We had a question on Merrell.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris, really great to see that momentum in the brand. And you mentioned international was especially strong.
Anna Andreeva (Equity Analyst)
Can you remind us how big is international for Merrell now and just how do you think about the potential there over time? And then secondly on DTC overall for the company, you've talked about pulling back on discounting for a few quarters now, and I think it's starting to lap that now. Can you just provide more color on that? Where are you with that initiative and are you expecting an uptick in DTC within the guide?
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anna Andreeva (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. Really appreciate it. That's a lot of guys.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Anna.
Mauricio Serna (Equity Analyst)
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mauricio Serna (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then one quick follow up on Merrill. You know, it sounded like at the beginning on the prepared remarks I heard something about, you know, high category maybe getting better. Anything that you could tell us about industry level, how you're seeing the hike category in the US and abroad will be very helpful. Thank you.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mauricio Serna (Equity Analyst)
we work our way through 26 and beyond. Awesome. Great to hear that. Congratulations and good luck.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Marisha.
Peter McGoldrick (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the line of Peter McGoldrick with Stifel. Please go ahead. Thanks for taking my question Karen, I'm interested in gross market.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Peter, sorry you're cutting up. We can't. I see you're asking something about gross margin, but I can't hear the details of the question.
OPERATOR
Maybe operator. We go to the next call and get Peter on a landline. Understood. Moving to the next question, we have Laurent Velasilescue with BNP Parvo. Please go ahead.
William Dossett
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
William Dossett
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Johnathan Comp
Taryn Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, John.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Our next question comes from the law of Peter McGoldrick with Stifel. Please go ahead. Yeah, take two. Can you hear me now? Yeah, sorry about that, Peter. We couldn't make out your first call.
Taryn Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Peter McGoldrick (Equity Analyst)
Very good. Thank you.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thanks, Peter.
Sam Poster
Our next question comes from the Lana Sam poster with Williams Trading. Please go ahead.
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Sam Poster
Yeah, I'll start with the. Let me just start with the US versus international. So as we had, international grew around 13% in the quarter and US grew around 2% in the quarter. In totality, our largest brands, when you think of the US the largest brands all grew. So Merrell saw growth in the U.S. saucony grew, the U.S. work group grew. Sweaty Betty did decline in the U.S. in the quarter, given the reset that
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mitch Commits (Equity Analyst)
But how much have you narrowed it? I mean, have you cut your SKU count by 20% or 5% or, you know, in general? And where do you want to be? As when you think about this, that
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
sort of holistically, I think in some
Mitch Commits (Equity Analyst)
Chris Hufnagle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks very much.
Mitch Commits (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the line of Mitch Commits with Seaport Research Partners. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Yes, thanks for taking my questions. I guess I have two on Saucony. So when you reported the fourth Corps quarter, you mentioned on that call that US Lifestyle was planned down for the year.
D
I'm wondering if there's any change to that outlook.
B
You know, on today's call you've referenced, you know, better self root and US Lifestyle.
D
And I'm wondering if your outlook for Saucony US Lifestyle has changed in the last three months.
B
And then on the international side of
D
Saucony, again, on the last call you talked about the expectation that lifestyle would
B
grow faster than performance. And I was hoping you could just
D
address, you know, where you're seeing the international lifestyle growth, how much of that
B
is, you know, new doors versus, you know, growth in kind of like, for like doors. So those are my two questions.
E
B
All right, that's helpful. Thank you.
C
Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our Q and A session in today's conference call. We would like to thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a pleasant day.
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