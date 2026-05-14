Full Transcript: Chicago Atlantic BDC Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rpkq9wzs
Summary
Chicago Atlantic BDC reported record net investment income of $10 million, or $0.44 per share, for Q1 2026, driven by strong deployments and increased interest income.
The company funded $93.9 million across seven portfolio companies, growing its portfolio to the largest level in its history, with a focus on senior secured loans.
The weighted average yield on debt investments was 15.8%, significantly higher than the industry average, and the portfolio is insulated against interest rate declines.
Chicago Atlantic BDC announced a 34 cent dividend for the seventh consecutive quarter, showcasing its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.
The federal rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3 is expected to positively impact the company's borrowers by improving cash flow and strengthening balance sheets.
The company filed a shelf registration statement with the SEC to issue up to $500 million in securities, aiming to increase liquidity and financial flexibility.
Management highlighted a significant increase in its non-cannabis origination pipeline, while remaining optimistic about future cannabis opportunities due to favorable regulatory shifts.
The company maintains a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, providing room for leverage expansion, and reported no loans on non-accrual status.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lisa Kemps (Moderator)
Peter Sack (Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Jeffrey (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Dino Colonna (President)
Sue
Pablo Zuanik (Analyst)
Thank you and good morning everyone. Can you just give more color on the shelf registration? 500 million. I suppose because of a discount to book value per share, equity would not be an option? It would be mostly debt securities. Can you talk about the type of rates you could get compared to your current revolver and timing you may tap into the debt security market? Thank you.
Tom Jeffrey (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Hi Pablo, thank you for the question. We filed the shelf registration primarily with a focus on being able to raise debt in the future. It's too early to speak to what rates we may or may not be able to get and when we might raise the capital.
Pablo Zuanik (Analyst)
Dino Colonna (President)
Thank you. Hey Pablo, thanks for that. I think the non cannabis origination pipeline grew significantly, but it's just a pipeline. What actually will wind up transacting? It's hard to tell. I do think the cannabis portfolio as I mentioned, or the origination pipeline will continue to grow. Off the back of the recent news, we've seen increased MA activity and I think we expect to see more as the year progresses.
Pablo Zuanik (Analyst)
Okay, thank you. But just for modeling purposes and I know we could do this offline, but for modeling purposes, can we just assume that you will make full use of the revolver by end of the year?
Tom Jeffrey (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
We certainly aim to do so.
Pablo Zuanik (Analyst)
Okay, thank you. And then just I was trying to do the math in terms of the average loan size for those three new portfolio companies. I don't know if you can give that number. I don't think the 10Q has been filed yet and I couldn't figure it out from the presentation, but it just seems to me that a lot of the new loans have been a lot smaller. And is that within your target range or do you expect them to be larger over time?
Dino Colonna (President)
I think you might notice that our non cannabis portfolio is comprised of loans that are much smaller and that's by design that we expect that cannabis non cannabis diversified lending portfolio to range between 20 and 30% of the portfolio and to be comprised of smaller positions than you'll see in our cannabis portfolio. Right, okay.
Pablo Zuanik (Analyst)
Dino Colonna (President)
We are certainly seeing it in our pipeline that a an increasing portion of our pipeline of opportunities is driven by M and A. I think not all of this M and A is large enough or with public companies enough just to be publicly announced but I think the interest and the interest is definitely there. The excitement is there and the eagerness to take advantage what seems like a one time opportunity within the industry is driving this sentiment change.
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