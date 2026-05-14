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May 14, 2026 9:37 AM 33 min read

Full Transcript: Hyperion DeFi Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761795&tp_key=0decc3fea7

Summary

Hyperion DeFi Inc reported a 119% growth in adjusted gross profit since Q3 2025, raising its 2026 guidance to $5-$7 million driven by DeFi monetization and yield enhancement strategies.

The company has seen substantial growth in its DeFi monetization strategy by 140% this quarter, primarily through partnerships and increased trading activities on Hyperliquid's blockchain.

Hyperion DeFi Inc announced a strategic partnership with Silhouette, expecting significant volume growth and secured a 1% equity stake in the company.

Yield enhancements saw over 150% growth this quarter, driven by the hype token's volatility and the company's ability to enhance yields on staked positions.

The company's treasury of hype tokens increased, with more than 2 million hype tokens held as of May 11, reflecting a strategic move to leverage its balance sheet and expand financial operations.

Hyperion DeFi Inc closed a $10 million public equity offering to fund future growth initiatives, led by notable investors including Arrington Capital and blockchain.com.

Management expressed confidence in the company's triple dip strategy, expecting to achieve cash flow breakeven by the end of 2026, and highlighted ongoing regulatory developments as a potential growth driver.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings. Welcome to The Hyperion DeFi 2026 First Quarter Earnings Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jason Assad, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Jason Assad (Director of Investor Relations)

Han Su Jung (Chief Executive Officer)

David Knox (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Gareth Gassetta (Equity Analyst)

Han Su Jung (Chief Executive Officer)

Gareth Gassetta (Equity Analyst)

And then on the institutional specific strategies, could you provide any metrics related to like how many institutions you might be working with on that end or where the growth might be on these different protocols you have?

Han Su Jung (Chief Executive Officer)

Gareth Gassetta (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks for taking the questions and great results. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Brian Vitin from Siebert. Please go ahead.

Han Su Jung (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question is from James McIlray from Chardon. Please go ahead.

Han Su Jung (Chief Executive Officer)

David Knox (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

My apologies, I misread that. It's the. The guidance is adjusted gross profit, not revenue. Excuse me. Thanks a lot guys. We'll talk to you soon. Absolutely. Thank you for the question, Jim. There are no more questions. We will now turn the call back over to CEO Han Su Jung for closing remarks.

Han Su Jung (Chief Executive Officer)

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