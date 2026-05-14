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May 14, 2026 9:37 AM 43 min read

Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/64eWbAxGQVj

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc reported a strong financial performance with total revenue for Q1 2026 at $35.1 million, an increase from $30 million in the previous year, and a significant growth in US Expovio net product revenue.

The company highlighted advancements in their clinical programs, including promising Phase 3 trial results for Selinexor in combination with Ruxolitinib for myelofibrosis and ongoing progress in their endometrial cancer program.

Future outlook is positive, with expectations for top-line data from the EC042 endometrial cancer trial by mid-2026, and the company remains financially disciplined with liquidity to fund operations into late Q3 2026.

Operational highlights include the completion of enrollment in the endometrial cancer trial, a late-breaking oral presentation at ASCO for myelofibrosis, and preparation for potential commercial launches.

Management expressed confidence in leveraging their established commercial capabilities for future growth and emphasized the potential of Selinexor to address unmet medical needs in myelofibrosis and endometrial cancer.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brendan Strong (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Richard

Reshma

Reshma

Reshma

The rapidity at which we see these VAF reductions reflect the anticlonal attributes of Selinexor and mirrors both the substantial improvement in SVR 35 as early as week 12 and the early improvements in overall survival.

Reshma

Lastly, the combination demonstrated a generally manageable tolerability profile that was consistent with what we understand about each agent. Individually, we did not observe any new safety signals. Importantly, with the use of the lower dose of Selinexor in dual antiemetics, we've seen an improved tolerability compared to the Phase 1 study.

Reshma

Reshma

Approximately half of the patients are p53 wild type and about 80% have MMR proficient tumors. Importantly, this is not a niche segment it represents a substantial proportion of the overall endometrial cancer patients whose unmet need remains high. Equally important, molecular classification is already embedded

Reshma

Reshma

Reshma

Reshma

type MMR proficient, the data become even more compelling. As shown on slide 17, the median PFS approaches 40 months at long term follow up with a PFS hazard ratio of 0.36. These results compare very favorably to the Ruby data in which The MMR proficient p53 wild type shutdown subgroup showed a pfshazard ratio of 0.77. Taken together, what we see is not only a strong initial signal, but a benefit that deepens and becomes more meaningful over time.

Reshma

Reshma

Reshma

Reshma

opportunity in front of us, not only in endometrial cancer but also in myelofibrosis. In both areas we have the potential to establish new standards of care and deliver meaningful benefits for patients where significant unmet need remains. I will now turn the call to Sohania.

Sohanya

Thank you Reshma. As shown on slide 21, we delivered strong net product revenue growth this quarter, driven primarily by favorable gross to net dynamics, which Lori will cover in more detail. Underlying demand for Xpovio was lower compared to the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the impact of new competitive entrants. This is not new territory for us. We've successfully navigated competitive dynamics and returned

Sohanya

Sohanya

Sohanya

Sohanya

Sohanya

Sohanya

Sohanya

We're very encouraged by the opportunity ahead and confident in our commercial readiness to support successful launches. With that, I'll turn the call over to lori starting on slide 33.

Lori

Lori

Lori

Lori

Finally, we also continue to expect combined R and D&SG and A expenses in the range of 230 million to 245 million in 2026. Overall, we believe our first quarter performance and operating discipline position us well to deliver against our full year expectations in 2026. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Richard.

Richard

Richard

OPERATOR

thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one. On your Touchstone phone you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Should you wish to decline from the polling process, please press the star followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift a handset before pressing any keys.

OPERATOR

We do ask that you stick with one question and one follow up. And one moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from Brian Abrams from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brian Abrams (Equity Analyst)

Richard

Thanks Brian. I think overall again we'll have totality of our results as we shared at asco, but I'll turn to Reshma to expand on that.

Reshma

Richard

Thank you. Thanks, Brian.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Ted Dental from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Ted Tentoff

Richard

Yeah. Again, Overall, Ted, as we've shared, we're very pleased with results and to feel the sensory data is very compelling and meaningful for MF patients. And I'll turn to Reshma again to kind of expand on our planned engagement with the agency.

Reshma

Ted Tentoff

Richard

Looking forward to seeing you there, Ted.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Colleen Kuze from Baird. Please go ahead.

Nick

Hey everyone, it's Nick on for Colleen. Thanks for taking the question. Congrats on the progress. Just for myelofibrosis, could you discuss the gating factors for potential compendia inclusion for Solinexor? And if Celi is included on guidelines in the future, could you discuss how you view this opportunity versus an approval? And I just had a quick follow up after that as well.

Reshma

Richard

Nick

Great, thank you. And then just on the follow up for the endometrial for with 257 patients enrolled in the ITT, that was just a bit under the 276 number originally said. Does that still provide sufficient powering to show statistical significance in the broader ITT population?

Reshma

Nick

Great, thank you so much.

Richard

Thanks Nick.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Yenny from Keriopharm. Please go ahead.

Yenny

From Cantor.

Richard

I don't think Yanni is at Karyopharm, but Yanni, thanks for the question.

Yenny

Reshma

Yenny

Got it. Okay, very helpful. And then a quick follow up on myofibrosis, I guess, with Sentry 2, I think slated to also put out data later this year. How does that kind of integrate with the effort here to get a publication out and, you know, potentially be included in compendia listing?

Reshma

Yenny

Got it. Thank you so much.

Richard

Thanks, Jani. Looking forward to get your resume in. Yeah, indeed.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Murray. Ray Groff from Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Murray

Richard

Thanks, Rory.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Jonathan Chang from Learning Partners. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Chang

OPERATOR

Thank you. Just as a reminder, if you do wish to ask a question, please press Star one. Your next question comes from Ted Tentoff from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Ted Tentoff

Sohanya

Ted Tentoff

Thanks so much and looking forward to all the data coming out.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Ted.

Michael King

OPERATOR

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