Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 9:36 AM 23 min read

Full Transcript: AIRO Group Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/405047419

Summary

AIRO Group Holdings Inc reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million, a decrease from $11.8 million in Q1 2025, attributed to expected top-line variability and timing-related customer shipments.

The company is strategically repositioning to focus on the drone market, introducing new platforms like the RQ70, JC250, and JX250, and aims for Blue UAS certification in Q2 2026.

Management reaffirmed a full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance of 15% to 25% and highlighted a strong drone backlog exceeding $150 million as of April 30, 2026.

Operational highlights include investments in scaling manufacturing in Denmark and the U.S., with efforts to reduce quarterly revenue variability and enhance operational infrastructure.

The company is exploring strategic alternatives for its training business and plans to integrate its avionics business more deeply into its drone operations, aiming for reduced supply chain complexity and improved margins.

AIRO Group Holdings Inc reported a Q1 2026 operating loss of $17.2 million, reflecting lower revenue and increased investments post-IPO, but maintains a strong balance sheet with $54.2 million in cash and minimal debt.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dan Jensen (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations)

Chiranjeev Katharia

Joseph Burns

Maria Pilipive

OPERATOR

Andre Madrid

Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my question. I want to ask first on the Bullet and NOR joint ventures. I mean what's the latest there? Have they officially closed and if so, you know, what can we expect in the way of financial contribution? Maybe not this year but into 27.

Joseph Burns

Andre Madrid

All right, that's helpful. And then, you know, I want to talk about pipeline. You obviously, you know, indicated that it remains very robust, but is there any kind of quantitative color that you can provide there to characterize the pipeline?

Joseph Burns

Andre Madrid

Got it, got it. And I guess on that point, as you wait for your certification, you know, I know you guys were previously had your eyes set on drone dominance as we look down the road to further phases of that program. I mean, are you considering future bids? If so, like, maybe. What does some of. What do some of your proposals look like? Are you partnering with somebody? Is there any color you can give there as to how. Where you're at?

Joseph Burns

Andre Madrid

Got it. Got it. I appreciate the color there, Joe and Maria. I'll hop back in the queue. Thanks so much. Thank you, Andre.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved