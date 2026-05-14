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May 14, 2026 9:35 AM 39 min read

Invivyd Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ot79ycrd/

Summary

Invivyd reported continued growth in monoclonal antibody revenues and highlighted overwhelming demand for their antibody study.

The company is advancing its pivotal BYD 2311 program with positive recruitment momentum and expects to complete it on time.

Invivyd is expanding its pipeline to include vaccine-preventable pathogens and is enhancing government affairs activities to promote the potential of its medicines.

The company achieved virus neutralization of its medicines against the Omicron BA3.2 variant, indicating strong efficacy against evolving COVID variants.

Management emphasized the low reactogenicity of their monoclonal antibodies compared to vaccines and the potential for these antibodies to offer substantial public health benefits.

Financially, Invivyd's cash position remains strong, supported by a recent ATM offering, and they are preparing for potential commercialization of BYD 2311.

Management highlighted the use of AI and direct-to-consumer efforts to enhance commercial reach and maintain growth in their existing products.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Olia (Chairman of the Board)

Dr. Michael Minna (Chief Medical Officer)

Dr. Robert Allen (Chief Scientific Officer)

Tim Lee (Chief Commercial Officer)

Bill Duke (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, as reminded to ask a question at this time you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, simply press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Now first question coming from the line of Josh Swimmer with Canto Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Josh Swimmer (Equity Analyst)

Josh Swimmer (Equity Analyst)

Dr. Michael Minna (Chief Medical Officer)

Unknown Speaker

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question coming from the lineup, Patrick Zukio with H.C. renwright, Johannes Melvin.

Patrick Zukio (Equity Analyst)

Dr. Michael Minna (Chief Medical Officer)

Unknown Speaker

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now, next question coming from the lineup. Shriner with btig Alanis announcement.

Shriner

Dr. Michael Minna (Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there are no further questions in the queue at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to Mr. Mark Elliot for any closing comments.

Mark Olia (Chairman of the Board)

Thanks, operator. Thank you all for joining us this morning. I hope it's clear that we believe we are onto some pretty important and big things and these event sets are coming your way within months. So stay tuned and thanks so much for joining us today. We're going to look forward to your questions throughout the rest of the day. Bye bye.

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