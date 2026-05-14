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May 14, 2026 9:32 AM 31 min read

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2iptdco4

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 2026 net product sales of $15.1 million, a 73% increase year over year, driven by strong performance of Pedmark.

Strategically, the company expanded its commercial team and launched Project Ignite to optimize market reach and frequency.

Positive clinical momentum for Pedmark with new studies initiated and significant interest from academic institutions, indicating potential for broader adoption.

Notable operational highlights include a successful expansion of customer engagement and high conversion rates through the Fennec Ears support program.

Management expressed confidence in sustained growth and positive cash flow projections, with plans to explore further market opportunities in Europe through partner Norgine.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Robert Andrade (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Terry Evans (Chief Commercial Officer)

Robert Andrade (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Certainly. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. And our first question will be coming from the line of Madison Elsadi of the Raleigh Securities. Your line is open Madison.

Madison Elsadi (Equity Analyst at Raleigh Securities)

Terry Evans (Chief Commercial Officer)

Madison Elsadi (Equity Analyst at Raleigh Securities)

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Pierre Sayyad (Chief Medical Officer)

Madison Elsadi (Equity Analyst at Raleigh Securities)

Great. Thanks, Pierre. Thanks, guys. It's very helpful.

OPERATOR

And our next question will come from the line of Chase Knickerbocker of Craig Halem. Your line is open. Chase,

Chase Knickerbocker (Equity Analyst at Craig-Hallum)

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Terry Evans (Chief Commercial Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker (Equity Analyst at Craig-Hallum)

Helpful. Thank you. And maybe just a couple smaller kind of details. Can you just speak to the kind of stability of the pediatric revenue? Just trying to get a sense for kind of underlying sequential AYA growth. And then can you just remind us what percentage of your business at this point, either from a demand or revenue perspective, is flowing through fenicures? Thank you.

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Terry Evans (Chief Commercial Officer)

Alex von Riesman

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of David Elmselium of Piper Sandler and company. Your line is open. David. Hi, good morning. This is Alex von Riesman on for David, thanks for taking our question. My first question is just how are you thinking about life cycle management for Pedmark? And then secondly, what is your appetite for acquiring another asset? Thank you.

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Pierre Sayyad (Chief Medical Officer)

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex von Riesman

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Ram Sowaraju of HD Wainwright. Your line is open, Ram. Hi, good morning, this is Kayte on for rom. I guess I'm wondering what is the typical profile of a high volume prescriber for Pedmark at this point? Are those high volume prescribers predominantly NCI cancer centers? Are they more community oncologists? And how many of those physicians are there in the US

Kayte

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Terry Evans (Chief Commercial Officer)

So thank you.

Kayte

Excellent. If I could sneak in one more question? Sure. Do you guys have an idea of how many additional investigator initiated trials you're going to have starting this year and could any of those outcomes give you avenues to label expansion?

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Sure, it's a good question. You know, we get, soon as we put out, you know, your first press release, you know, you start to see significant interest Come in. Right.

Pierre Sayyad (Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Perfect. Thanks, Pierre.

Laganathan Stevens

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Pierre Sayyad (Chief Medical Officer)

Laganathan Stevens

Great. And secondly, if I can squeeze one more in, can we get more details on how the Pedmark C launches are going? What are the primary sticking points and when do you anticipate revenues from there maybe to start actually moving the needle for the business?

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks again for all the details. Yeah, you know, we're enthusiastic about what we're seeing with Norgine. It's, you know, this is the year we'll see significant growth in Norgine throughout their, throughout their territories. And we're starting to see obviously many countries, as Robert said, maybe you can comment a little bit on some of the growth that we're seeing through Fennec here. I mean, through Norgine. Yeah.

Robert Andrade (Chief Financial Officer)

Laganathan Stevens

Great. Thank you so much and congrats again

OPERATOR

And I would now like to turn the call back to Jeff for closing remarks. Perfect.

Jeff Hackman (Chief Executive Officer)

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