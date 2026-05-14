Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to The Fennec Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Corporate Update conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions on how to participate will be given at that time. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference to Fennec's Chief Financial Officer, Robert Andrade. Please begin.

Thank you Operator and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. We are pleased to Host Fennec Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call today during which we will review our financial results as well as provide a general business update. Joining me from Fennec this morning is our Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Jeff Hackman. I am also pleased to welcome our Chief Commercial Officer Terry Evans who is joining our earnings call for the first time. Terry is a seasoned commercial and operations leader with a proven track record for delivering significant revenue growth and leading high performing teams. Terry's industry experience spans all facets of commercial operations including sales, sales management operations, market access, trade, specialty pharmacy and data analytics. He has more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience with companies including Purex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics and Medicis. Since joining Fennec in the fourth quarter of 2024, Terry has played a pivotal role in reshaping and strengthening our commercial organization. He has helped to sharpen our execution, enhance our field presence and position the team to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. Later in the call, Terry will speak to how recent efforts will support Fennec's next phase of growth. Additionally, our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pierre Sayyad will join us for the Q and A portion of today's call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call the Company will be making forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. References to these risks and uncertainties are made in today's press release and disclosed in the Company's periodic and current event filings with the United States securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. This conference call is being recorded for audio rebroadcast on Fennec's website, www.fennecpharma.com where it will be available for the next 30 days. I will now turn the call over to Jeff Hackman.

Thank you Robert and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining the call here today. We are encouraged by our strong start to the year and believe 2026 is a defining period for Fennec. Our conviction is rooted in the progress across many several fronts. We've made important strategic enhancements to our business for 2026 that are strengthening our execution across the organization and positions us to continue to build momentum as the year unfolds. On the commercial front, we're seeing encouraging early indicators including positive experiences through our full service patient support program Fennec Hears as well as trends that support our confidence in the opportunity ahead and Terry will provide more color on those dynamics shortly. Beyond commercial execution, we continue to be encouraged by growing clinical interest in Pedmark and its broader potential. We are pleased to have recently announced a third investigator initiated study with the University of Arizona Cancer center to evaluate PEDMARK in adolescent and young adults, or aya, and adult patients in head and neck and testicular cancers receiving cisplatin. The news follows recent initiations of two other institution led clinical studies with Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute and City of Hope. We believe that the data insights generated through these studies and others to come will help support broader clinical adoption of PedMark to prevent ototoxicity in adolescent and young adult (AYA) and adult cancer patients receiving cisplatin based treatments. Additionally, four abstracts from key opinion leaders evaluating the utility of Pedmark in preventing cisplatin induced ototoxicity or permanent hearing loss were accepted for the presentation at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting. Collectively, these studies are continuing to the momentum and the growing body of evidence supporting potential use of PedMark in new patient populations and cancer types. As a reminder, PedMark is currently approved for pediatric patients one month of age and older with localized non metastatic solid tumors and is also recognized by the National Cancer or National Comprehensive cancer network with a 2A recommendation for use in adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients. With regards to Japan, we had a positive informal Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) meeting earlier this quarter. We continue to be in conversations and to explore partnering opportunities in that region. So in summary, we're making meaningful progress across the drivers that matters most to our long term success, expanding clinical momentum, strengthening commercial execution and maintaining a solid financial foundation. Taken together with what we are observing early in Q2, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustained growth throughout this year. With that, I will turn it over to Terry for a detailed commercial update.

Thank you Jeff. As Jeff just noted, we're encouraged by the momentum we're seeing in the business and believe our first quarter performance reflects the benefits of the key strategic enhancements we've made across the commercial organization. In late Q4 2025 we launched an initiative, Project Ignite. This was a strategic decision based on successful cross functional initiatives put in place at the start of 2025. Building on the shared insights and strong commercial execution, we used data to evaluate opportunities to optimize both reach and frequency. Our Q1 investment in 14 new territories and four frontline managers expanded our ability to to engage healthcare professionals, support adoption and drive sustained momentum across priority markets. Much of the quarter involved the foundational work required to bring those investments fully online, recruiting and onboarding new talent, completing training and integrating these team members into our commercial model. The recruitment and onboarding process concluded at our national meeting in early March. This was an important milestone to align the expanded organization around our strategy, sharpen execution and ensure the team entered the field equipped and ready to execute. There is a natural ramp period with any field force expansion and we view much of Q1 as laying that groundwork. The expansion of our customer facing team has allowed us to reach with greater frequency a larger prescriber target base increasing from 1300 to now over 5000 targets. We know the AYA market is promotionally sensitive and effectively communicating the unmet need around CIO is our number one priority. This creates a pathway for practices to help change the standard of care for all appropriate patients receiving cisplatin. We believe we're executing in Q2 with a strengthened commercial footprint that is now positioned to drive greater impact through increased reach, frequency and account penetration. Importantly, we're already seeing encouraging signs from these investments through our HCP targeting efforts to bring our cross functional model to life. One recent example illustrates how coordinated engagement can translate into adoption over time. About a year ago, our medical team initiated engagement with a KOL from a leading academic center who was familiar with CIO but not aware of PEDMARK as a preventative treatment option. Through multiple scientific exchanges and participation in a sponsored program at ASCO GU alongside the Testicular Cancer Awareness foundation, awareness evolved into meaningful engagement and more recently that relationship was transitioned from medical to field sales. A newly deployed territory manager with our key account director introduced Fennec Cures which facilitated this KOL's identification and treatment of his first testicular cancer patient for home infusion. Since then, the engagement is actively expanding across the institution with multiple physicians across tumor types now positioned to prescribe and treat more than 20 patients with Pedmart. Now in parallel, we're working collaboratively on order sets and EMR integration this example highlights a key principle Durable growth stems from persistent cross functional engagement across medical sales, market access and patient support services. Another example of significant progress is through our market access initiatives, specifically in terms of engaging with gpos. One of the fastest growing oncology aggregators in the US has partnered with us to integrate pedmark throughout their network with order sets and site activations. We have ongoing efforts with other organizations to replicate this model that supports a top down adoption approach complementing the expansion of our sales force focused on bottom up activities. At the macro level we continue to see a healthy mix of both new and existing prescribers. Many established accounts are becoming more comfortable with pedaling contributing to deeper utilization and increased vials per account. We view that continued adoption and growing depth of use as an important marker for durable demand. In fact, demand in the first quarter was driven by prescribing in three core tumor types, testicular, cervical and head and neck cancers and these remain foundational to our commercial opportunity. Another area we would highlight is cross functional collaboration across all parts of our organization to convert prescription demand into completed therapy. This collaboration comes together through Fennec Hears, our full service hub designed to simplify access and support continuity of care by guiding patients and providers through coverage, reimbursement, nurse led administration and at home infusion services. This white glove support and education continue to be a meaningful differentiator as we change the standard of care. That coordinated approach is reflected in the operational metrics we're seeing. We continue to see strength in infusion volume and vial utilization. This is reflected in a 48% quarter over quarter increase in completed infusions through Finnecures and reinforces our ability to translate prescription demand into completed therapy. From a site of care perspective, we're maintaining a productive mix of approximately 50% from both in office and at home infusions which supports access and flexibility for patients and providers. Finicures continues to be an important contributor to momentum in the quarter. Through ongoing operational refinements we're seeing more patients enter the funnel. Specifically, a higher share of patients are progressing to therapy as reflected in encouraging conversion rates which are hitting our benchmark of 80% for the first time. Once on treatment we continue to see strong adherence trends of approximately 80% which is a huge improvement from where we were one year ago. Today, with our larger sales footprint we're able to make substantially more sales calls each day versus previous quarters. Now as I mentioned before, this is a promotionally sensitive market where reach and frequency make an impact on our business. Early indicators of this success include here's patient record Monthly enrollments in April demand through finicures in April alone is more than 50% of the total fnacures demand for all of Q1. As a result, demand in Q2 is tracking to surpass Q1. Additionally, conversion rates remain above our target of 80% and key community and academic relationships are opening up to our message of CIO prevention. We remain focused on disciplined execution as we build on this momentum throughout the year and with that I will now turn the call over to Robert for our financial review.

Thank you Terry. Our press release contains details of our financial results for the first quarter of 2026 which can be viewed on the Investors and Media section of our website. Rather than read through all of those details, my comments today will focus on some key financial Results. For the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net product sales of 15.1 million compared to 8.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of approximately 73% year over year compared with the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter demonstrated continued momentum in delivering pedmark to patients, with net product sales up for the sixth consecutive quarter since new commercial leadership took over, we saw record new patient enrollments in the March quarter and April was our highest demand month ever. On the OPEX side, which we define as R&D and SG&A excluding stock based compensation, it was approximately 14 million for the quarter with a year over year increase of approximately 6 million. The increase was on the SGA with expanded marketing investment and increased commercial headcount supporting Pedmark growth. Important to Note, we expect approximately 50 million in cash OpEx in 2026 with over 60% of those expenses expected in the first half of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents were 40.1 million as of March 31, 2026. For the quarter there was an increase of 3.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. The net increase in cash consisted of 2.3 million in operating cash flow and approximately 1 million in proceeds from option exercises. With regard to anticipated milestone payments from our partner Norgine, we do not anticipate receiving the German milestone payment. We look forward to Norgine's expansion efforts in 2026 as they launch in multiple markets and the potential for the next milestone achievement by the end of 2026. Importantly, we generated positive cash flow in the first quarter of 2026. As we grow the business, we anticipate select quarterly swings in the cash position based on collection cycles with customers and as such expect the second quarter ending cash to be lower than the first quarter. However, we expect the third quarter cash to be positive and to grow the cash the remainder of the year in the second half of 2026. We have tremendous leverage in the business with a predominantly fixed cost base and as our revenue growth continues, we anticipate operating income to grow meaningfully in the quarters to come. Lastly, as stated in our press release, we anticipate that our cash and cash equivalents in investment securities as of March 31, 2026, combined with projected revenues from Pedmark will be sufficient to fund our business based on our current operating plan operator. With that, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Hey guys, thanks for taking our question and congrats on the quarter. It seems you gave some additional color this quarter on KPIs and performance. Maybe just help us break down really what drove the upside here. If this was predominantly new account ads in 1Q, if it was deepening utilization of your base accounts or maybe just productivity from Salesforce expansion that weren't fully onboarded as of March. And then afterwards a follow up. Sure, sure. Hi, this is Jeff. Thanks for the question, appreciate it. And I'll let Terry comment on a little bit. You know, we talked about execution early on when I even first got here a year and a half or so ago and gone on and you know, we're starting to see it now. And one of the things that we saw with Project Ignite was the ability for us to be able to not only expand our reach, but expand our frequency. And that's what we're seeing. And one of the reasons why you're seeing such, you know, significant uptake, especially in a month like April, so we can go into a little bit more detail. Fennec hears is something that drives a lot of the growth here. And we see demand all throughout Q1 growing through Fennec Hears. So that's also exciting for us. But I'll let Terry comment a little bit more on some of the growth.

Yeah, for sure. Thank you for the question. What we're seeing is is new starts in Q2 is balanced really between both academic and community in that balanced approach, utilizing the additional, the additional folks that we have our increased reach and frequency that Jeff Hackman mentioned. We're seeing that really present itself in academic and large community, small community practices. We're seeing a nice growth in both AYA and pediatrics. So, yeah, we're encouraged by the balance of the year.

Got it. Thanks, Jay. Do you have a follow up? Yes, please. So it seems like you've had multiple inbound interests regarding these ists. I'm just wondering, you know, why you guys decided to go with the ists and the tumor types. You did. And if we focus just on, say, the AYA adult testicular, you know, what can this practically mean for the company? Is it more of a means of entrenching pedmark, increasing awareness, or is it more in the context of town expansion? And I'm just curious if you can't comment if you've seen any revenue come out of these IST institutions. Seems that would be a really tremendous kind of leading indicator regarding the awareness gap.

Thanks. Yeah, great question again and I'll touch on it first and then I'll kick it over to Pierre, who's sitting here with us today. You know, investigator-initiated studies (ISTs) are something that are important for a couple of reasons. Number one is it establishes, you know, our position in the space. So one of the pushback you'll get from adolescent and young adult (AYA) physicians that talk is, Let me see the data, Let me see some of the data that was generated in this population. As you know, the trials that got Pedmark approved were trials that were done with the children's oncology group or in the pediatric space. So that's one of the reasons why we're excited about the testicular data that we're generating through the as well as some of the adult data down the road that are going to come from these. The second part is, and I'll let Pierre talk a little bit more on how this happens inside the institutions. But not only the physicians who are participating in these studies are using the product, but also physicians that are surrounding those physicians. And so we're seeing that expansion throughout the institution. And Pierre, maybe you can comment a

little bit on that. Sure, sure, Jeff. Thanks for the question. So, yes, as the medical team has the conversations around our two Phase 3 clinical trials, as Jeff alluded, those were obviously in the pediatric setting. There's a very natural conversation that then happens with our physicians where they say, okay, now that I'm really understanding how cisplatin is causing this damage in the cochlea and how Pedmark can potentially prevent that, they're coming to us with these new and very creative ists to test this out in adolescent and young adult (AYA) and adult patients. So we're, as you know from previous press releases, at least on the three ists that have already been announced, these are across tumor types, adolescent and young adult (AYA) setting, adult setting, localized tumors, metastatic tumors. And all these ideas are coming directly from the key opinion leaders (KOLs). So we're very excited about all this interest. I think your second question maybe was, what do we do with this data? As you can imagine, as the data matures and our data set expands, we're certainly thinking about potential regulatory conversations, NCCN guidelines submission, so on and so forth. And I think the third point, just to cover what Jeff said, we absolutely see this very interesting trend of once an IST is activated in a given academic institution, there's so much training, so much conversation that needs to happen that now you have the pharmacists, the nurses, other oncologists, all really on board with Pedmark. So we begin to see a little bit of an uptick in commercial use in those institutions.

good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Congrats on the nice quarter here. Could you maybe just share what percentage of your volume or, you know, just some kind of underlying demand metric was driven by the new rep hires over the last couple quarters? And then how is that Productivity trending in Q2 Really? Just trying, you know, to get to the extent of kind of what. To what magnitude those new hires are playing a role in this sequential growth and then when they can be fully productive.

Yeah, I'll give this over to Terry, but Chase, thanks for the. Thanks for the question. It's a good one. And we. The things we're seeing early on April, new patients or I mean, coming from new territories, which is exciting. So, you know, we see a healthy mix both coming from new and existing prescribers. And I'm commenting now on the April numbers that we're seeing. These are established accounts, which are becoming more comfortable with Pedmark, but also we're seeing execution in accounts, in new accounts, which is really exciting in places where we've never seen patients before. And we knew that once we expanded our reach and we expanded the frequency of this, of the Pedmark message, we were going to see continued adoption through these. Terry, maybe you can comment a little bit.

Yeah, a couple of things. Jeff's exactly right. There's A significant number of our new territories that had prescriptions or patients that have come through between the time that our national meeting occurred through the end of April, to part of the point that you made, Chase, we actually began the hiring. We began the decision of project ignite in Q4, and that kind of happened all the way through Q1. We trained everybody. The first week of March ended at our national meeting. The effectiveness of the salespeople, the new salespeople really began, beginning on March 9th. So, as you know, through years of experience, there's a ramp period of productivity for our sales team. We've talked about kind of the second half as we get these folks up and running and more productive. But early signs are good. There's a good balance between new accounts and existing accounts and growing patients and prescriptions inside of both of those. So we're encouraged the fact that with the strengthened commercial footprint, we're going to drive reach and frequency, and we're excited that we've been able to deliver six consecutive quarters of consistent performance.

Yeah, I'll take a couple of the beginning points of this and I'll give it over to Terry. But you know, Chase, we see, you know, we see we're excited about the business and how it's growing. And so the Fennec here's right now, what we're seeing is in April alone, about 50% of our business and demand is going through fenicures. That's increasing every day. It increases as we get better at implementation. It increases as physicians want to add more patients to this. And so we're continuing to see that our pediatric business is growing. It's growing not at the pace, of course, of aya, and we've said that before in the past, but pediatric business grows because we're getting now into institutions and places where we didn't have the ability to get to in the past with our pediatric business as well. So when a pharmacist, for example, becomes comfortable in an academic institution with the product, for example, in the adolescent and young adult (AYA) space, we're seeing now uptake in the pediatric space as well. Because of that, the ability to be comfortable with the product, whether we get in there through adolescent and young adult (AYA) or Pediatric. For me it doesn't really matter. It's the opportunity to be able to access these patients.

Jeff. I agree, Chase. We're growing at both Pediatrics and AYA. Finicures, as Jeff mentioned, is roughly about 50%. It's important to note that even though we grow pediatrics and we're growing the AYA Pedmark is weight based. AYA represents 20 plus thousand patients with a high survival rate that take high doses platinum. So the AYA would be expected to outpace Pediatrics even though the pediatric space is growing. So in both of those things, I think we're taking a balanced approach which again kind of leads us to six quarters of strong growth.

Yeah, that's a great question. And you know, I'll touch on it on the, you know, the lifecycle and I can turn to Pierre on this but you know, you're starting to see a little bit of that life cycle management come into play with the ISTs. We talk about three kind of groups of patients. For our business it's the pediatric and we talk about aya, but there's also adult. When you think of where cisplatin is given, it's given across not only these three areas, but it's also given to both localized and metastatic. And so now you're starting to see us start to grow the opportunity to develop data and expand it from a life cycle management standpoint into these other types of populations. The metastatic population, for example, can this product be given there and be effective in these patients in the adult patients in the head and neck space? So you're starting to see all of this and we've got more opportunities to be able to do that in other areas. Maybe Pierre, you can touch on those.

Sure, that's exactly right, Jeff. So as these as I touched upon earlier, the ists are beginning to mature and we're seeing the data come through. So that obviously is going to open doors into metastatic indications. We've had a tremendous interest from multiple academic institutions putting forth very creative new ists in the head and neck space. So as I mentioned, alluded to before, we have our sites head on possible NCCN Designation criteria for head and neck and cervical is also a very robust area in terms of interest. So as the data matures, that will define our strategy to expand, whether it's with regulatory meaningfulness or NCCN guidelines.

Yeah. And as related to the second part of your question, looking at other products and bringing in other opportunities, we continue to be open to that. As you know now we've expanded our commercial team significantly. We've expanded the organization and put resources in places now that you could start to expect a potential opportunity to be able to layer in some additional products, for example. So yeah, we continue to be open to that and that's something that we're looking at as well.

we talked about, Terry mentioned. That's a good question. Appreciate it. Terry mentioned that we're targeting about 5,400 folks with our new team expanded up from just a little bit over 1,000. And those breakout, typically we see the concentration of our uptake in both academic and community settings. So our strategy as we get into this is designed to engage both academic centers and also community practices. And we're seeing a really good balance between both. Maybe Terry, you can comment on that.

No, I think you're exactly right. With our greater reach of frequency, we're seeing new starts from academic and community settings. One of the important things that I may or may not have said, which is Pedmark's a long play sometimes where it takes medical, it takes sales, it takes market access, it takes patient support services, lots of these cross functional teams to kind of pull it through. So the need in academic is slightly different than the need in community. But and I've mentioned this before, taking a nice balanced approach and activating both sides of them.

Because you know, they see that we have, you know, our doors are open for partnerships. So let me let Pierre comment on that a little bit. But you know, again, the doors, you know, there's a limit to how many we're going to do, I can tell you that. But there are some really interesting ones that we've been talking about. Pierre, maybe you can comment on that. Sure, sure. I'm smiling a little bit at the question. We're really excited, very encouraged. When you have the amount of interest that we've had from the top academic institutions for new ISPs, it's always a great sign. In terms of how many are we expecting to see? I can't comment on that, but there will hopefully be more press releases here soon. I think the point though that I want to make is these are not, I'll use the word haphazard. We have a very strong strategy as to which ones we're approving and which ones we are not. And so ultimately there will be efforts to combine data, et cetera, do some pooled analyses with very specific purposes, again, as I mentioned, for regulatory, enabling conversations.

Thank you guys. Will be coming from the line of Sudan. Laganathan Stevens, your line is open. Thanks. Good morning and we appreciate the updates and the great progress. My first question, I wanted to ask what your internal pipeline looks like to target new patient populations also treated with platinum based chemotherapies such as ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer and even non small cells or small cell lung cancers. I believe those areas will start getting into more into the AYA population and curious to see what you view out of those maybe or others to be the next low hanging fruit.

Sure, thanks. That's a good question. You know, we go where cisplatin is given, right. And we know that there's certain tumor types that are obviously a target for us. And in that space of where, you know, these patients receive therapy, you know, with cisplatin, I'll let Pierre comment on the potential new ones. But we see as an opportunity obviously testicular because cisplatin has done so. It's the gold standard. It's something that there's a lot of cisplatin that's given and we see a big impact of CIO in that space. But there are others that physicians have come to us throughout our timeframe as we expand because they're using a lot of cisplatin in cervical and head and neck and other places. And so we see that expansion in places like that. But Maybe Pierre, you can talk about why we see that.

Yeah. So as we've covered before, there's a strong foothold, if you will, interest that has come through for head and neck, testicular, cervical. We are absolutely having a lot of conversations in those additional areas that you mentioned as well, bladder as well as lung. And I think it's basically what Jeff said. The mechanism by which cisplatin A combats the tumor but then also defeats and kills these very sensitive cochlear hair cells is the same across all these tumors. So wherever cisplatin goes, Pedmark absolutely had the strong potential of helping those patients. So, yes, you're absolutely right. Right. It's head and neck, cervical, testicular, lung, bladder, and there's probably a few more that we could rattle off here. Those are all absolutely big, big targets for Pedmark.

Penn, mark see for 2026 will be launched in multiple markets, almost double digit type markets. So this is the year where the foundation gets laid. I think an important point there is not only our royalties, which start in the mid teens as they grow those sales, but also the milestones. And if you think of the over $200 million in milestones, at least half of those are tied purely to achieving certain sales. So we look forward to giving you Updates. But this 2026 is the year where we see the ramp starting.

Well, thanks and great questions and really appreciate everybody here attending today. So in closing, we believe our first quarter performance reflects meaningful momentum across the business and reinforces our confidence in 2026 as an important year for Fenwick. With strong execution underway in Q2 and multiple catalysts ahead, we remain focused on delivering sustained value. So thank you all again for your continued interest and support. We appreciate it. Take care.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.