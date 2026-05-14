Aeroflex Holding Corp. Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/809890438
Summary
Accelerant Holdings reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with exchange written premium reaching $1.14 billion, a 16% year-over-year growth, and adjusted EBITDA of $66 million, up from $39 million the previous year.
The company continues to leverage its proprietary data and AI capabilities to enhance underwriting decisions and improve operational efficiency, resulting in a productivity lift of over 24% among engineers.
For the full year 2026, Accelerant Holdings expects exchange written premium to exceed $5.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of at least $285 million, supported by strong pipeline growth and strategic investments in AI-enabled teams.
Full Transcript
Operator
Ray Iodice
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Ryan Schiller (Head of Strategy)
Linda Huber (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Operator
Roland Mare (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. I wanted to start on the new ads. The MGA partners in the first quarter looked like it was more tilted towards mission and owned MGAs. And was there anything specific that drove that? Are we reaching a point where the majority of quality MGAs are already on your platform?
Ryan Schiller (Head of Strategy)
Roland Mare (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. Maybe one more quick one. Can you on the fee based definition, does that include corporate and eliminations? It does. All right, thank you. That's all I really had.
Operator
Your next question comes to mind of Charlie Lederer of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Charlie Lederer (Equity Analyst)
Linda Huber (Chief Financial Officer)
Charlie Lederer (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And switching gears, you know, Jeff, in the 10Q, you know, we can see you opened up a new 10B51 plan. Appreciate you'll still have alignment, you know, via holding a significant number of shares but wondering if you can provide some color or expand on that. Thanks.
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Sure. And thank you for the question. Quite simply, it's to pay a tax bill and as you said, I just point out to listeners it's a small percentage of the position that I and the rest of the senior management team have.
Charlie Lederer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. Maybe just one last one. So, you know, you're clearly having success be mixing Hadron. As you move closer to, you know, to that being 33% in the back half of the year, can you share how spread out, you know, the, the exposure for from the other 17, you know, carriers on the exchange is going to be. Are there any concentrations there, any color? Thanks.
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
I think our experience with Hadron, I'm not sure we needed to be taught a lesson, but we are very focused on making sure that there isn't a concentration issue that emerges in the others. They're all terrific companies and they're all growing really, really well. So I don't think that there'll be another concentration thing that emerges that will concern you or us.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Robert Cox of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Robert Cox (Equity Analyst)
Linda Huber (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Cox (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Robert Cox (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Paul Newsom of Piper Sandler. Your line is open.
Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. I think at the end of the year there was a fairly big, big shift in the cost industry, wider fronting and curious, as we have moved towards using other fronts beyond Hadron, has there been a change in the sort of incremental economics because of the competition and change in the fronting business in the last several months?
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)
Sort of a different question. There's a lot of talk in the industry about at the broker level we have a ton of MGAs about sort of a war on talent and, and some, you know, some, as my grandmother would say, interesting strategies towards coaching people. But does that have any impact on MGA formations in for you in any way, shape or form insanity that's happening at some.
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Paul, I'm going to read that back to you because for me it was a little hard to hear you. I think what I heard is there have been a lot of comments about the war for talent and whether that, I think you asked did that in our view slow down the formation pace of MGA'S Did I get that right, Paul?
Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)
Yep, that's the general thought. Yeah, I don't. I don't think so. Not. Not that we felt we're able to add, as Ryan said, predominantly independent MGA's, but we've been able to add MGAs at a pace that's, that's very consistent. So I don't think so. Not that we've noticed. Paul, appreciate the help. Thank you.
Operator
Sure. Again, if you have a question, it's Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes to mind of Andrew Kligerman of TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. I want to follow up a little bit on the MGA's. You had another robust quarter with 16 members, and I'm wondering if you could size the market. How long can you continue to add quality members at this kind of a pace? And maybe just along those lines, a lot of the traditional underwriters have been growing mud at MGA's, and I'm curious as to what your thoughts are on that.
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Ryan Schiller (Head of Strategy)
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful, thank you.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Charlie Litterer of BMO Capital Markets.
Charlie Lederer (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks. Just a follow up on Rob's question earlier on cash Flows. You know, so you guys have said the last couple of quarters you don't anticipate, you know, contributing, you know, much capital to your insurance companies going forward. I guess, you know, we can see in the 10Q that you put in, I think 59 million into some insurance subs this quarter. Just wondering if you could provide some color around that. Thanks.
Linda Huber (Chief Financial Officer)
I think you're referring to my comment, so maybe I should answer it. It's the difference between statutory recognition and GAAP recognition. I was thinking stat, that capital contribution counted for 1231 25. And I probably should have given a more complete answer, but that's the answer. It's timing. Difference between GAAP and statutory.
Operator
Sorry. Thank you. With no further questions. That concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Jeff Radtke for closing remarks.
Jeff Radke (Chairman and CEO)
Thanks very much, operator, and thank you all for participating on our earnings call. We look forward to continuing to execute and speaking to you in court. Thanks.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.