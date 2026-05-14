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May 14, 2026 9:30 AM 46 min read

Viking Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3049/53822

Summary

Viking Holdings Ltd(Pembroke) reported a 17.5% increase in total revenue for Q1 2026, driven by increased capacity and higher revenue per PCDs.

The company announced a leadership transition with Leah Talaktak assuming the role of CEO, and Lynn Ban stepping in as CFO.

The 2026 season is 92% booked, and 38% of the 2027 season is already booked, showing strong demand and pricing discipline.

Operational highlights include the introduction of new ships and itineraries, with a focus on expanding Chinese demand and environmental sustainability with the hydrogen-powered Viking Libra.

Management expressed confidence in the resilience of their business model despite macroeconomic challenges, emphasizing strong bookings and the effectiveness of their marketing strategies.

Full Transcript

Paul (Operator)

Carola Mangalini (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Tor Hagen (Executive Chairman)

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Tor Hagen (Executive Chairman)

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul (Operator)

Steve Wyczynski (Equity Analyst)

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul (Operator)

Okay, gotcha. Appreciate the color. Thanks guys. Thank you. The next question will be from Matthew Boss from J.P. morgan. Matthew, your line is live.

Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst)

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst)

That's great. And then maybe Lynn, just to elaborate on 2027. So as we think about the advance bookings to start the year and some timing dynamics as you cited, should we look back to 2024's curve as a comparison to how to think about the progression throughout the year? It sounds like we should bridge at least to mid single digits. But just what would be some of the puts and takes to consider as the year progresses for 27?

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Paul (Operator)

It's helpful. Color. Best of luck. Thank you. Thank you. The next question will be from Brandt Montour from Barclays. Brandt, your line is live.

Brandt Montour (Equity Analyst)

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, that's great. We must keep in mind that we are generally marketing today for tomorrow. So we are expensing today expenses that are supporting the growth for next year. So, for example, next year we have a 15% capacity growth.

Brandt Montour (Equity Analyst)

Paul (Operator)

Robin Farley (Equity Analyst)

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Robin Farley (Equity Analyst)

Paul (Operator)

Trey Bowers (Equity Analyst)

The next question will be from Trey Bowers from Wells Fargo. Trey, your line is live.

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Trey Bowers (Equity Analyst)

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. So I think first quarter for rivers, their seasonality, our river business really doesn't start until March, April in Europe and it ends around October, November, December.

Paul (Operator)

Lizzie Dove

Thank you. And once again we remind everybody to please ask one question and one follow up in the interest of time. Today the next question is coming from Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs. Lizzy Your line is live.

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lizzie Dove

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Lizzie Dove

So we are quite pleased. But overall, you know, we maintain that our goal is mid single digit yield growth and that will be combined be a combination of pricing increases, ancillary revenue deployment mix. So you know, we will approach each season with all three in mind and not more to try to get our or try to reach our goal. Thank you. Thank you, Lizzy. Thank you.

Paul (Operator)

The next question will be from David Katz from Jefferies. David, your line is live.

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Katz (Equity Analyst)

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. The next question will be from Connor Cunningham from Melius Research. Connor, your line is live.

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Lynn Ban (Chief Financial Officer)

I'm being pointed out, I feel I

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Paul (Operator)

Thank you. The next question will be from Meredith Jensen from hsbc. Meredith, your line is live.

Meredith Jensen (Equity Analyst)

Yes, good morning and excited to watch the next few decades of the progression of Viking and quickly on China. I was really interested to hear about the reflagging of Viking Yi Dune and was hoping you could speak a little bit more about the brand building among Chinese travelers. Early learnings from the Experience center and sort of a roadmap there both for sort of coastal river and maybe the Yangtze. That would be great. Thank you.

Tor Hagen (Executive Chairman)

Meredith Jensen (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the visibility on that Cora. That's super helpful. And just finally I know Viking has been very focused on minimizing environmental impact and I know that Libra is launching later this year and I was hoping you might speak a little bit more about the accessibility of propulsion technology sort of unit economics there and you know how un cincantieri might scale further as Australia comes and other ships come along. Thanks.

Tor Hagen (Executive Chairman)

Meredith Jensen (Equity Analyst)

Paul (Operator)

thank you. That concludes today's Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Leah Talaktak, Vikings President and CEO for closing remarks.

Leah Talaktak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I wish to thank everyone for joining us. Today's call is for additional context on our recent leadership transition. We encourage you to view a video which was beautifully narrated by Karina Hagen in the investor relations section of our website at ir.viking.com. Have a great day and see you next quarter.

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