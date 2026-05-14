NETSOL Technologies Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761124&tp_key=cee35b3f23
Summary
NETSOL Technologies reported record quarterly revenue of $19.8 million, marking the highest in the company's history, with a 13% increase year-over-year.
The company executed a $50 million four-year contract extension with a major client, Mercedes Benz, contributing significantly to license revenue.
Recurring subscription and support revenue grew by 11.7% year-over-year, showing strong customer retention and expansion.
The company is focusing on unifying its products under the Transcend Platform and embedding AI into workflows, aiming for long-term customer value.
Future guidance reaffirms full-year fiscal 2026 revenue expectations of $73-74 million, with a strong pipeline and strategic focus on the Transcend platform and AI initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Patty McGlasson (Senior Vice President, Legal and Corporate Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary)
Najeeb Ghori
Siddharth Abubakar
Najeeb Ghori
OPERATOR
Todd Felty (Equity Analyst at StoneX)
Hey, congratulations to you and your team on a great quarter. It was really nice to see the revenue and margin improvement. My first question just deals with is this type of revenue and margin growth, can it be continued or is this mainly the result of the one time license fee that you collected in the quarter?
Najeeb Ghori
Thank you Todd for this question. I appreciate your long term relationship. I think we see a long term vision. We believe this pattern will continue and I think because the pipeline is strong, very healthy and we're getting a lot of interest from our new customers and of course the existing customer.
Todd Felty (Equity Analyst at StoneX)
Okay and also wanted to follow up. It looked like your Pakistani subsidiary had a really strong quarter and I know, I think you own 69 or 70% of them and you always take a non controlling interest loss based on that percentage you own. Has there been any further discussions about fully acquiring them? I know your earnings would have probably been around 20 cents a share if you had had full control of them.
Najeeb Ghori
Absolutely. Very right observation and I think we talked about it before a couple of times. Todd, we have this initiative in our mind as a top priority. We just have to manage our financing so we can completely buy out the remainder. 30%. Of course it would make NETSOL Solutions much stronger in the top line and bottom line. But this is the one key initiative we're still working on.
Todd Felty (Equity Analyst at StoneX)
Okay, that's all my questions. I'll hop back in the queue. And again, congratulations to you and your team on such a strong quarter.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Todd. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Kobinski with Noble Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
Michael Kobinski (Equity Analyst at Noble Capital Markets)
Thank you. And I'm a little new to the story, but I have a couple of questions here. I was just wondering in terms of obviously a lot of geopolitical events going on, how exposed is the business to the China auto finance weakness and our broader global auto sales trends? I was just wondering if you can just give us some color there.
Najeeb Ghori
Michael Kobinski (Equity Analyst at Noble Capital Markets)
And are there verticals outside of automotive that could materially move the needle for you over the next several years? I think so. I believe so. Can you identify what those might be?
Najeeb Ghori
Michael Kobinski (Equity Analyst at Noble Capital Markets)
Thank you for taking my questions. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. Mr. Ghori, I'd like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.
Najeeb Ghori
Christina
Thank you, Christina. Have a good day, too.
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