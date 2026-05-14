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May 14, 2026 9:27 AM 41 min read

Bullish Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/922580200

Summary

Bullish announced a transformative acquisition of Equinity for $4.2 billion, aiming to create a leading tokenization platform for capital markets.

The company reported a 49% year-over-year increase in total adjusted revenue for Q1 2026, despite macroeconomic headwinds like declining digital asset prices.

Bullish reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and highlighted the strategic importance of tokenization in modernizing capital markets infrastructure.

Operational highlights included significant growth in the Bitcoin options market and progress in obtaining regulatory licenses for derivatives trading in the US and Europe.

Management expressed strong confidence in the acquisition's potential, citing robust market interest and the strategic alignment with Bullish's long-term vision.

Full Transcript

Michael Fedeli (Vice President of Finance)

Tom Farley (Chairman and CEO)

David Bonanno (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Owen Lau (Analyst)

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. Could you please talk about the timeline of getting your DCO and DCM licenses? Does Bullish have any plan to get into traditional equities, commodities, and metal derivatives trading, which Tom, you have a lot of experience on? Thank you.

Tom Farley (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Pete Christianson with Citi. Please go ahead.

Pete Christianson (Analyst)

Tom Farley (Chairman and CEO)

David Bonanno (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Farley (Chairman and CEO)

Pete Christianson (Analyst)

and tokenizing shares instantly causes that issue to go away for those tokens. So it's just another example of where the transparency will really benefit the issuers. It's very encouraging. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Worthington with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Ken Worthington (Analyst)

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking the question. I wanted to dig a bit into more of the SSNO line. This quarter it was flat despite the consensus Hong Kong event this quarter. Can you give us the puts and takes in SSNO this quarter that kept revenue flat relative to 4Q levels?

David Bonanno (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Worthington (Analyst)

Okay, that's great. Thank you so much.

David Bonanno (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Ken.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Voffi with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead. Mr. Rotha, your line is open. Your next question comes from the line of Chris Brendler with Rosenblatt Securities. Please go ahead.

Chris Brendler (Analyst)

Hi. Thanks and good morning. Guys. I saved my question I'd like to ask on the hey. On the US Expansion. You know, sort of that wasn't that long ago that you were able to start soliciting U.S. clients. And it sounds like this tokenization initiative is very US Focused. So you can give us update on. On your progress in building your US Client base and how this acquisition actually might accelerate that growth. Thanks.

Tom Farley (Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, kind of taking it in reverse order. The. I just want to highlight that Equinity is the market leader in the

Chris Brendler (Analyst)

Tom Farley (Chairman and CEO)

Chris Brendler (Analyst)

or came out last week. And so you're seeing those investments and we will be prepared. That's fantastic. Thanks, Tom. Congrats.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Foffe with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Joseph Foffe (Analyst)

Hey guys, good morning. Sorry about my inability to find my unmute button here. Do you think you could for frame? It's early days, but the revenue opportunity coming from an issuer that is obviously on Equinity today, that would add a tokenization option on their equity and how that may look just from a issuer perspective and then a broader ecosystem revenue opportunity play. Thank you.

Tom Farley (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ed Engel (Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just trying to expand on that last question. Do you have any information on revenue per institutional customer for your existing SSNO business or potentially range of that that we could potentially kind of use as a guidepost as a long term target for cross selling some of the issuer liquidity.

David Bonanno (Chief Financial Officer)

Ed Engel (Analyst)

OPERATOR

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