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May 14, 2026 9:27 AM 46 min read

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc (TSX:ATRL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c8qi4vqs/

Summary

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc reported a strong first quarter, with total revenue growing 18% year over year, driven by robust demand in their nuclear segment.

The company highlighted strategic acquisitions in Australia and Ireland to expand their regional presence and capabilities.

Future outlook remains positive, with a focus on leveraging AI and nuclear advancements; however, geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East may impact near-term performance.

The nuclear business showed exceptional growth and remains a key focus, with ongoing projects and strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration with Nvidia on AI-powered nuclear factories.

Management reiterated confidence in meeting the 2026 financial targets, maintaining guidance despite some regional challenges, particularly in the Middle East and US operations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the AtkinsRéalis Group Inc first quarter 2026 conference call. this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question you will need to press star 11 on your touchtone telephone. Please note this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Dennis Jasmin, Vice President Investor Relations. Please begin.

Dennis Jasmin (Vice President Investor Relations)

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Chris Murray with ACB Core Mark Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Chris Murray

Yeah, thanks folks. Good morning. Just maybe starting on the margin profile in the quarter, but more importantly thinking about the kind of how it's going to evolve over the year. So you did maintain your guidance for engineering services EBITDA margin. So can you just sort of walk us through some of the puts and takes for you to get there in terms of either project selection or volumes. So however you want to maybe go through it.

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Chris, as we normally see, the first quarter tends to be a slightly weaker quarter in terms of operating margins. And we would, as we typically see and would expect to see sequential improvement quarter over quarter and remain very much of the view and confident in delivering our overall operating margin guidance in engineering services of that 16.5 to 17.5 that we laid out at the end of February.

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Murray

Okay, I'll leave it there, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tom Ossano with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Tom Ossano

Hi, good morning everyone. Morning. Morning. Thank you. So nuclear has shown strong growth in Q1 and backlog was down 15% due to good conversions. Could you talk about the confidence in the sustainability of this momentum in 2027 and if you could talk about the backlog outlook for the remaining year, please. Thank you.

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Ossano

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Devin Dodge with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Devin Dodge

Yes, thanks. Good morning. I wanted to start with maybe another question on a recent partnership that you announced. As with Hand Me Global, you're targeting some opportunities in the US There. Just wonder if you provide a bit more color on the strategy for that JV and what each company brings to that partnership.

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Devin Dodge

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, so you're right. One of the bigger impacts was just the lack of emergency response work. I think that's true in the industry as well as for us. But that's clearly just a timing thing more than anything else. From a year over year perspective. A little bit more cost in terms of, as Ian said, our land and expand and associated staff costs. But again, we expect an improved margin profile as we move throughout the year as well.

Devin Dodge

Okay, good color. Appreciate that. I'll turn it over. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Krista Friesen with cibc. Your line is open.

Krista Friesen

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Maybe just one on the M and A front. You've been active doing these small tuck ins, but just wondering what you're seeing in the private market in terms of valuations, given where we've seen some of the public engineers trading recently.

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Krista Friesen

Thanks. Appreciate that color. And then maybe just lastly, it feels like we're hearing more positivity around nuclear just in Canada, given we're going to be coming out with a nuclear plan by the end of this year and it sounds like a national electricity agenda later today. Just wondering your thoughts on those and if you've been consulted on that, that.

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Krista Friesen

Thanks. Yeah, no, certainly appreciate it. And definitely sounds exciting. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Benoit Poirier with Desjardins. Your line is open.

Benoit Poirier

Yeah. Good morning, Yan. Good morning, Jeff. Morning. Yes, just to come back on the US you call out the lower emergency response work, could you maybe quantify the impact that we've seen on organic growth and margin in the quarter and whether you're going to still be facing a tough Compare going into Q2 and the second half?

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Benoit Poirier

OPERATOR

No, no, Benue. Operator, can you hear us? Yes, I can. Okay. Benoit, can you hear us?

Benoit Poirier

Yeah, sure. Can you hear me? Sorry for the problem.

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Benoit Poirier

That's great. And very quick one for me. Could you talk about the defence opportunities you pursue in Canada among the 35 billion spending by the federal government and whether you've already seen some impact in the quarter inside the strong organic growth that you've been pulling from Canada?

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Benoit Poirier

Thank you very much for the time.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Tolfone with CD Cowan. Your line is open.

Michael Tolfone

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Tolfone

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Tolfone

Okay, that's perfect. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Frederick Bastian with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Frederick Bastian

Good morning. I wanted to dig a little deeper into your partnership with Nvidia to develop a nuclear powered data centers. Obviously, given that it's based on the CANDU technology, does that limit you in terms of territory or region where you can entertain the development of these data centers?

Ian Edwards (Chief Executive Officer)

Frederick Bastian

Thanks, Ian. That's great. Color. That's all I have.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Maxim Sitchev. Your line is open with nbcm.

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Maxim Sitchev

Okay, that's great, Carl, thank you so much.

Jonathan Goldman

Jeff Bell (Chief Financial Officer)

Jonathan Goldman

Thanks for taking my question. You're very welcome. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Dennis Jasmin for closing remarks. Thank you.

Dennis Jasmin (Vice President Investor Relations)

Thank you very much everyone for joining us this morning. Hope you have a nice rest of the day. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you very much everyone.

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