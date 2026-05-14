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May 14, 2026 9:27 AM 44 min read

Full Transcript: Manulife Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/manulife-financial/2026/05/14/first-quarter-2026-results/play

Summary

Manulife Financial Corp reported strong Q1 2026 results with a notable 11% growth in core EPS, driven by strong performance in Asia and positive impacts from share buybacks.

The company achieved double-digit growth in new business CSM across insurance segments, contributing to an 18% growth in the CSM balance.

Manulife Financial Corp experienced challenges in the Global WAM segment with net outflows, but saw improvements due to institutional inflows and acquisitions.

The company continues to focus on its refreshed enterprise strategy, emphasizing AI initiatives, strategic partnerships in Asia, and expanding its US distribution footprint.

The company's capital position remains strong with a LICAT ratio of 136%, and the leverage ratio is well below the target, ensuring financial flexibility.

Manulife Financial Corp aims to achieve an 18%+ core ROE target by 2027 and is on track with solid financial performance and strategic execution.

Management highlighted ongoing investments in technology and AI to enhance customer service and productivity, contributing to sales growth and operational efficiency.

Full Transcript

Hung Ko (Global Head of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Hung Ko (Global Head of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Hung Ko (Global Head of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Hung Ko (Global Head of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Colin Simpson

Colin Simpson

Colin Simpson

Colin Simpson

Colin Simpson

Colin Simpson

Colin Simpson

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. We will pause for a moment as callers join the queue. The first question today comes from John Akin with Jefferies please go ahead.

John Akin (Analyst at Jefferies)

Good morning. Wanted to drill down the performance in Asia, if I may. Actually, want to look at Japan in particular. We've seen several quarters of improving core earnings growth. Wanted to discuss what the outlook is for the region, what you're doing in terms of product development and how sustainable are these earnings level or even growth trajectory.

Steve

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Gabriel Dushane with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Gabriel Dushane (Analyst at National Bank)

Yeah, first question is on the experience in group. Can you break that down between expense and the disability and why this quarter might be just a bit of a blip as opposed to something we got to worry about for a few more quarters. Because I mean I looked last year, it's not like group had a big sales surge and 2024 was pretty flat. I don't know if there's any connection there. Sometimes you have big sales and the pricing needs to be adjusted.

Naveed

Phil

Gabriel Dushane (Analyst at National Bank)

Phil

Steve

Trevor

Gabriel Dushane (Analyst at National Bank)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Thomas Gallagher with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Thomas Gallagher

Good morning. First question, just to follow up on Asia. Would you say Q1 earnings are a good baseline to build off of or anything unusual there because investment spreads look pretty good and expenses low. So just want to see if you would adjust that at all when you think about the roll forward into 2Q.

Steve

Thanks Tom. It's Steve here and the short answer is Q1 is a good baseline to look at for future growth. You know, subject to normal variability but Q1 is a good base.

Thomas Gallagher

Okay, thanks Steve. The follow up is there's been some recent M and A activity in the US and just curious how you're thinking about your position and footprint in that market and whether you think M and A in that region may make sense. From Annulife

Phil

Thomas Gallagher

Thanks Phil.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Tom McKinnon with BMO. Please go ahead.

Tom McKinnon (Analyst at BMO)

Brooks

Tom McKinnon (Analyst at BMO)

And as a follow up, are these largely more adjustable type products? That is the level of guarantees on these things would be certainly not as high as what's in your legacy book.

Phil

Tom McKinnon (Analyst at BMO)

Yeah. So a bit of a shift in geography, but probably to higher quality items. Absolutely right in your di in your doe. Okay, thanks for that, Phil. Thanks to

OPERATOR

the next question comes from Paul Holden with cibc. Please go ahead.

Paul Holden

Paul

Paul Holden

Trevor

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Alex Scott with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Alex Scott (Analyst at Barclays)

Hi, good morning. First Thing I wanted to ask about is just if you could provide a high level update on how you're viewing remittances for this year. I know you have a longer term plan that you've set but would be interested in any commentary you're offering up and just broader thoughts on the balance between growth and remittance.

Colin

Alex Scott (Analyst at Barclays)

Great, thanks for that. Second question is on the gwam netflows. I'd be interested in any commentary you provide on the outlook, thinking through the different moving pieces there. And I think in your commentary you also mentioned some AI implementation that was benefiting your retail wealth management interactions. And so is there any evidence that that is going to convert to flows as well?

Paul

Alex Scott (Analyst at Barclays)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Darko Mihalyk with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Darko Mihalyk (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Phil

Trevor

Darko Mihalyk (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

So this is a good run rate. Is this the way I should factor it into the model from here?

Phil

Yes, yes, yes. This is a good run rate.

Darko Mihalyk (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Mike Rizvinovic with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mike Rizvinovic (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Colin

Hey Mike, I'll quickly pass over to Trevor on that because there's actually quite a lot going on in the Alder portfolio.

Trevor

Mike Rizvinovic (Analyst at Scotiabank)

And just a quick follow up. I guess it sounds like you do have the ability to shift that portfolio into something a bit more conducive to higher returns over time. You still have a lot more potential work to do there. Or is it sort of later innings?

Trevor

I think it's just normal course portfolio management, we are generally making ongoing changes to the portfolio, selling things that we think are that are at a good time to sell and buying things that we think are sort of relatively cheap. And that's how we basically manage the portfolio for the last 20 years. But I think that is our expectation that we will be transitioning into assets and asset classes that will meet those long term assumptions.

Mike Rizvinovic (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Thanks for the caller.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Tom McKinnon with BMO. Please go ahead.

Tom McKinnon (Analyst at BMO)

Trevor

Tom McKinnon (Analyst at BMO)

Colin

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Mario Mendonca with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Mario Mendonca

Paul

Mario Mendonca

Do you have an outlook for the EBITDA margin over the next 12 or 24 months?

Paul

Well, the outlook is we do have the investor day target that we set for next year of 30%. You know, we feel good that we're on track to achieve that target. Again, if you look at just where we were Q1 of 29, looking forward with market growth and our ability to manage expenses again, we feel optimistic in terms of our outlook to achieving that next year.

Mario Mendonca

Okay, that brings me to the investor day was still was pretty important. Phil, I think it's a reasonable time to ask you does the 18% in 2027 still feel achievable and if so, how do you bridge that gap from the 16:5 today to 18:20 27?

Colin

Phil

And Mario, this is Phil, just to be clear, we stand by the 18% plus investor day target by the end of 2027, and I expect to see improvements from where we are at the moment, 16.5%. It's an improvement year on year, and I expect to see improvements as we go through 2026.

Mario Mendonca

Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Hung Koh for any closing remarks.

Hung Ko (Global Head of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Thank you, operator. We'll be available after the call if there are any follow up questions. Have a good day everyone.

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