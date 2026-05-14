Full Transcript: BK Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call

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Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the BK Technologies Corporation conference call for the first quarter of 2026. This call is being recorded, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and following management's remarks, the call will be open for questions. There is a slide presentation that accompanies today's remarks which can be accessed via the webcast. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Corbin Woodhull of Hayden Investor Relations. Corbin, please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our conference call to discuss BK Technologies results for the first quarter of 2026. On the call today are John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Malmanger, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I will take a moment to read the Safe Harbor Statement. Statements made during this conference call and presented in this presentation that are not based on historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to projections or statements of future goals and targets regarding the Company's revenue and profits. These statements are subject to known and unknown risk factors. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements and some of the factors and risks that could cause or contribute to such material differences have been described in this morning's press Release and in BK's filings with the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on information and understandings that are believed to be accurate as of today and we do not undertake any duty to update such forward looking statements. With that, I will now turn the call over to John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies. John, please go ahead.

Thank you Corbin Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our first quarter of 2026 conference call. I'll start by reviewing our operational and financial performance and then turn it over to our Chief Financial Officer Scott Malmenger for a deeper dive into our financial results for the quarter. Following a discussion of our of the financial results, I will provide Our fiscal year 2026 outlook and outline the strategic priorities of our roadmap. We will conclude by opening the call for a brief Q and A. Our first quarter performance represents a strong beginning to 2026 and a successful start to our Vision 2030 mission. Revenue growth, margin expansion and a record cash balance all underscore the strength of our operating model and the benefits of the investments we have made in our products and solutions. We continue to experience robust demand for our BKR series radios, particularly our multiband BKR 9000 with an increasing favorable product mix contributing to consistent margin expansion and stronger profitability. First quarter 2026 revenue increased 11.8% year over year to 21.3 million and expanded further by 14% on a trailing 12 month basis. This growth trajectory reflects the continued momentum across our core public safety communication business, especially federal, state and local agency demand for our BKR series radios and growing adoption of our BK1 solutions. Leveraging the powerful combination of top line growth, favorable product mix and targeted investment behind new products and solutions, we delivered a 24% increase in adjusted EBITDA with a 180 basis point margin expansion to 18.7%. Our profit trajectory continues to advance reaching non GAAP fully diluted adjusted EPS of $0.88, a healthy increase compared to the $0.62 in the year ago quarter. Just as importantly, benefiting from the inherent operating leverage within our business model after tax free, cash flow outpaced revenue growth increasing by 44% year over year to 4.1 million. This led to a record cash balance of 29 million at quarter end, which gives us the flexibility to continue investing for growth while maintaining disciplined capital allocation Strategy Our Vision 2030 roadmap is built around two important market transitions, the shift from single band to multiband the evolution of in vehicle to on person broadband solutions. We have successfully designed our strategy around those two transitions and believe we are well positioned to capture a meaningful portion of these substantial opportunities through the expanding installer base of our BKR series radios and BK1 Solutions platform. The BKR 5000 single band radio continues to play an instrumental role in developing a natural upgrade path to the BKR 9000 multi band radio, positioning us to benefit from the replacement cycles. Having first entered into the market in late 2020, we have already shipped over 95,000 BKR5000s. During Q1 2026, we were awarded a new order from the Minnesota Department of natural resources for 500 BKR 9000 radios, demonstrating the market's acceptance and accelerating customer adoption of our multiband radio. In April, we debuted the BKR 9500 multiband mobile radio at FDIC International event in Indianapolis, Indiana. The product received an overwhelmingly positive reception, generating strong customer engagement and meaningful interaction throughout the event. Additionally, in April, we booked our first BKR 9500 order from a large existing BK customer located in the Southwest. The Public fety Agency has been a long term BK customer with a fleet of radios that include the BKR 5000, the BKR 9000 and the KNG single band Mobile. The new order for the BKR 9500 multiband mobile is the logical next step as the customer continues to modernize their fleet of radio deals. Dealer training and customer contract updates to reflect the BKR 9500 inclusion are ongoing as we remain on pace for FCC approval in the second half of 2026 with shipments in the first half of 2027. This early trend traction reinforces our belief that the BKR 9500 will be an important part of our long term growth strategy. With that, I'll turn it over to Scott Malmenger, our CFO to give more detailed overview of our first quarter financial performance.

Go ahead Scott thank you John sales for the first quarter totaled 21.3 million, an increase of 11.8% compared with 19.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Growth in the quarter was attributable to broad based gains across federal, state and local agencies. Gross profit margin in the first quarter was 51.8% compared with 47% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting favorable product mix and continued robust adoption of our higher margin BKR 9000. Selling general and administrative expenses for the first quarter increased to $7.7 million compared to $6.0 million in the same quarter last year. SGA expense for the quarter includes non cash stock based compensation expense of approximately $400,000. This increase reflects higher engineering costs associated with new product and solution development as well as continued investment in innovation, both of which align with our investment strategy to drive sustainable growth. Operating income was 3.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 with a stable year over year operating margin of 15.4%. We delivered GAAP net income of $2.8 million or GAAP EPS of $0.74 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share compared with net income of 2.1 million or $0.60 per basic and $0.55 per diluted share in the prior year. The company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 20%. As we look forward to the remainder of 2026, our estimated tax rate of 26% compares with 16% for the full year of 2025, with the higher rate reflecting the normalization of our tax profile and profitability increase. The diluted EPS impact of a higher effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately $0.44 per share in 2026. Turning to slide 6, we have delivered noticeable improvement in our profit trajectory dating back to the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2026, we reported non GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.7% representing a material increase compared to the $3.2 million and 16.9% in the first quarter of 2025. Non GAAP adjusted earnings which adds back non cash stock based compensation expenses. Income tax Provision expense was $3.5 million or $0.94 per basic and $0.88 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted earnings of 2.4 million or $0.67 per basic and $0.62 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. All in our profitability trend has been strong and we anticipate this trajectory will continue as product mix shifts and the BKR Series platform scales and the BK1 Solutions ramp. Turning to cash generation and capital efficiency, we continued to deliver strong Results. In the first quarter 2026 we generated after tax free cash flow of $4.1 million, underscoring the consistency and resilience of our cash engine. Even as we continue to invest for growth. That performance reflects the disciplined way we manage the business while still maintaining strong cash conversion. We also remain focused on capital efficiency and that is reflected in our return on invested capital progression. After recovering meaningfully over the last several years, return on invested capital remained north of 20% in 24 and 25, reaching 24.7% in the first quarter quarter of 2026 on a trailing twelve months basis. Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter of 2026 with another record cash balance and debt free balance sheet, underscoring the strong cash generating capability of the business. At March 31, 2026 we had $29 million in cash, a healthy improvement over the 22.8 million as of the end of 2025 as well as no debt. The company as a part of its capital allocation Plan established a Rule 10b5.1 non discretionary stock repurchase program in September 2025. During the first quarter, the company repurchased approximately 3,000 shares of its common stock as per the conditions of the plan. Working Capital improved to $41.3 million at March 31, 2026 compared with $37.3 million at December 31, 2025. Shareholders equity increased to 47.7 million compared with 44.7 million at December 31, 2025. Taken together, our ability to consistently generate cash gives us important financial flexibility. It allows us to reinvest in the business, evaluate strategic opportunities and return capital to shareholders when appropriate. I will now turn the call back over to John who will provide our 2026 outlook and strategic priorities.

Thanks Scott. We continue to believe our strategy is working and this quarter reinforced that view. Accordingly, we are reiterating the following full year 2026 guidance revenue of at least $90 million, full year gross margin of 50% or greater, full year GAAP EPS of $3.15 and full year non GAAP adjusted EPS of $3.55. These targets reflect our current expectations for continued revenue growth, further margin expansion and operating leverage. Overall, we remain disciplined in balancing strategic investment with profitability and cash generation. A key point is that our capital deployment remains focused on the best long term use of cash. In the near term, that means reinvesting in engineering, software and product development to support the roadmap we outlined at Investor Day. We believe that this is the most effective way to create shareholder value, particularly as we accelerate the execution of our Vision 2030 goals. With that, we can now open the call for questions.

Jenny, thank you very much. At this time we will be conducting our question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. And for anyone using speaker equipment, it might be necessary to pick up your handset before you press the keys. Please wait a moment while we poll for questions. Thank you. Our first question is coming from Jason Schmidt of Lake Street. Jason, your line is live.

Jason, thanks for the question and good morning to you sir. It's really coming from both, right? So you know the example that I used with Minnesota, they're an existing customer. They purchased the BKR 5000 initially when it first came out and now they've made a pretty substantial volume order for the 9,000. That's what we're seeing across the board. For our existing customers, they will start off with the 5000. They'll test out the 9000 and a large number of them seem to be moving, at least on the state agencies are moving to the multiband radio which allows them to use the radio not only for their Wildland Fire mission, but also to interoperate on their statewide radio systems which which is a different frequency band in terms of new customers. I would say the volume is lower because they're still in that test and evaluation phase for the 9,000. But we see that as those radios are deployed, as they prove themselves in the field, we are seeing larger add on volume orders from these new customers. So I would say it's definitely from both.

Well, I expect that the adoption rate will be faster than the 9,000 because the customers who bought the 9,000 are also interested in the 9,500. You know, our pipe, we've already received orders for the 9500. So we just launched it, we started to receive orders. Our forecast out for the year is on track with what our expectations were when we set the program. The customer reception on that is very positive. They're very excited about the new product. And you know, I think that activity is going to be is going to continue on pace as expected through the balance of the year. Again, I believe the adoption rate will be actually faster than what we saw in the 9,000.

I'm not going to comment beyond my guidance, Jason. I don't think that's appropriate at thas point. You know, our goal Is to be 50% plus. Clearly we surpassed that in the first quarter. Our long term goal as to get to 60%. You know, the path to get there as not going to be as linear as the last five years just because we're talking about a 10% increase over the next few years. But our expectation as that we are going to be above 50% again for the full year.

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. My question is really just on expenses and maybe it's more appropriate for Scott. I know we talked about shifting some of the 9,500 development expenses to being expensed on the income statement. Now, any idea how much those were in Q1? I think for the full year we're expecting 2 million or something like that. Is that roughly right? I would explain it this way. I think you are correct that you know, our Increases in SGA reflects our deliberate strategic investment in engineering and product development. The exact amounts vary from quarter to quarter because the development cycle for prototypes and other expenses vary and you know, we've got to get FCC approval and those sorts of things. So those costs aren't really linear. They're based on, you know, when the event occurs. But. So that's the way I would describe it. But I would say yes, overall you are correct that it's going to. The increases are primarily for our product and software development. Software engineering development. Got it.

Thank you, Jenny. Thank you all for participating in today's call. In closing, we remain intensely focused on building a scalable communications platform capable of delivering sustained revenue growth, expanding earnings and strong free cash flow generation while supporting the mission critical needs of our first responders nationwide. We appreciate your support and are confident in our strategy, our team and our ability to successfully deliver on our objectives aimed at creating long term value for our shareholders. We look forward to speaking to you again on our next quarterly earnings call. All the best to all of you and have a great day.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.