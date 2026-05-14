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May 14, 2026 9:26 AM 17 min read

Full Transcript: BK Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2208/53934

Summary

BK Technologies reported a strong start to 2026 with 11.8% year-over-year revenue growth to $21.3 million, driven by robust demand for their BKR series radios.

The company achieved a 24% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 180 basis point margin expansion, reflecting a favorable product mix and strategic investments.

Management reiterated their full-year 2026 guidance, expecting at least $90 million in revenue, a gross margin of 50% or greater, and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $3.55.

A significant operational highlight was the debut of the BKR 9500 multiband mobile radio, which received positive customer feedback and has already secured its first order.

BK Technologies ended the quarter with a record $29 million cash balance and no debt, underscoring strong cash generation and financial flexibility.

Full Transcript

Operator

Corbin Woodhull

John Suzuki (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Malmenger

John Suzuki (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. John, I know you don't like giving out kind of specific numbers on the 9000 or any metrics around there, but just curious if you're primarily seeing momentum from existing customers expanding or if this is coming from new customers.

John Suzuki (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And then just curious if you can expand more on sort of the 9500 reception and just thinking about kind of what that customer engagement pipeline or conversation pipeline is currently and how you expect that to progress throughout the year.

John Suzuki (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And last one for me and I'll pass the mic. Really strong gross margin. Obviously mix was a large driver there. Should we think that you can build upon this level throughout the year?

John Suzuki (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)

Okay, understood. Thanks a lot, guys.

Operator

And our next question is coming from Robert Van Voorhis of Vanatok Capital Management. Robert, your line is live.

Scott Malmenger

Robert Van Voorhis

So I suppose maybe just to follow on and maybe this is too much detail and you guys don't really want to comment, but is the right way to think about this year just sort of annualizing Q1, SG&A, or is that maybe that's just too much detail to ask for?

Scott Malmenger

It's a little bit more detailed than I'm comfortable to give at this point. But you know, we are focused on the correct investments for long term strategic growth. So I would describe it that way. But the software element is the area that we're going to see, you know, more consistent cost, where the hardware and product development is going to be a little bit more lumpy. That's the way I would describe it. Got it.

Robert Van Voorhis

Okay, thanks. That's it for me.

Operator

Thank you very much. Just a reminder there, if there are any remaining questions, you can still join the queue by pressing star1 on your phone keypad now. Okay, I'm not seeing any further questions in the queue at this time. John and Scott, would you like to make any closing remarks?

John Suzuki (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you very much. This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect.

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