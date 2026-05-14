MariMed Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

MariMed (OTC:MRMD) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
MariMed Inc reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $39.5 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, reflecting strong brand performance despite challenging market conditions.
The company noted significant growth in wholesale revenue, particularly in Illinois and Delaware, with a 25% and 13% increase respectively, reinforcing their leadership in these markets.
Strategic initiatives include expansion plans in Massachusetts following the increase in dispensary cap, new store openings in Ohio, and continued licensing agreements in Pennsylvania and New York.
The company is optimistic about the impact of the rescheduling of medical cannabis, which will eliminate certain tax burdens and potentially boost future profitability.
Management highlighted the resilience and market-leading positions of their core brands, such as Betty's Eddie's and Vivations, and emphasized ongoing product innovation and customer loyalty programs as key growth drivers.
Full Transcript
Tina (Operator)
Alex Swartz (Regional Retail Director)
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
I'll now turn the call over to Ryan.
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Mario Tinhu (Chief Financial Officer)
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
As clarity emerges, I'll now turn it over to John for closing remarks. Thank you, Mario. Before we take questions, I want to thank our employees. They are what fuels my optimism about our future every day. Their tireless efforts and contributions are the backbone of our success. Operator, you can now open the line for questions as a reminder.
Tina (Operator)
To ask a question, simply press star1 on your telephone keypad. Again, that is star1 to ask a question. And our first question comes from the line of Pablo Zwanek with Zwanek and Associates. Please go ahead.
Pablo Zwanek
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
Pablo Zwanek
Okay, thank you for that. But just if you can expand on the theme of gaining depth versus, you know, entering new states. And by that I mean, for example, in those licensing states, could you actually be in a position to buy the assets to buy those businesses or is it more about entering other states? Just trying to understand the M and A part from a gaining death component versus actually entering new states
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
Pablo Zwanek
Mario Tinhu (Chief Financial Officer)
Pablo Zwanek
Right, thank you. And just one last one and apologies to the other people on the Q and A queue here. I mean John or Mario. With all the news flow and rescheduling, are you getting more inbounds in terms of M and A meaning more bankers reaching out or more brokers reaching out or even more companies reaching out in terms of supply of businesses available for purchase? Have those inbounds changed since the rescheduling news or not really much.
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
Pablo Zwanek
Thank you. That's all for me. Thank you.
Tina (Operator)
Your next question comes from a line of Joe Gomes with Noble Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Joe Gomes
Good morning. Congrats on the quarter. I'd like to start out on Massachusetts with the increase from 3 to 6. Any geographies in Mass where you would prefer to look at are still more just Boston area focused. Maybe you could touch on that first.
John Levine (Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Gomes
Okay. And then you mentioned, pardon me, an isolated production issue in Maryland that maybe you could give us a little more color as what happened there. And are we all fixed and back to normal?
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Yeah, Joe, thank you for the question. I mean, we did have some turnover issues for some key people there that we have since recovered from. And yes, that has all been resolved and I think we are in a great position.
Joe Gomes
Okay. And then Ryan, maybe just on the loyalty program, impressive quarter over quarter increases. How many people are on the loyalty program now? And I think you mentioned like 80% of sales are now coming from members in the loyalty program. What percent of revenues are also coming from online sales.
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Joe Gomes
Okay, and one more for me, if I may. The Metropolis dispensary, I know that one has been had some competitive challenges. I don't know if you can give us an update on how that is going these days.
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Sure, Joe. Yeah, I mean Metropolis is a fantastic store for us. Very profitable store. We've got two stores that opened within a mile of us, a mile and a half of us. You know, that impact has been felt. We compete very well with those stores. And ultimately I feel like the Metropolis store has stabilized and has started to show signs of growth again.
Joe Gomes
Great, thanks. I'll get back in queue. And just to circle back on the loyalty number. Sorry, you can answer.
Ryan Crandall (Chief Commercial Officer)
Yeah, Joe, just to circle back on the loyalty number, it's just short of 400,000. It's 398,000 active members. Thank you.
Tina (Operator)
And with no further questions in queue, this does conclude our conference call. You may now disconnect.
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