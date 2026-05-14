Nova Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Nova reported record revenue of $235.3 million for Q1 2026, driven by strong demand in memory devices, especially advanced DRAM, and advanced packaging applications.
The company gained 400 basis points in market share in film metrology, securing its position as the second largest vendor in the market.
Nova is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with a new facility in Asia, expected to be operational by the end of 2026, to increase production capacity and optimize cost structure.
Record quarterly sales were achieved in multiple product lines, including the Metrion platform and Nova Ancothium, with significant customer wins in both memory and logic segments.
Gross margins were strong, with GAAP margins at 57.7% and non-GAAP margins at 59.4%, supported by favorable product mix and growth in services.
The company expects Q2 2026 revenue between $245 million and $255 million, with continued focus on investing in R&D and supporting customer needs to drive long-term growth.
Nova sees robust demand in hybrid bonding processes, advanced packaging, and broader engagement with leading customers such as Intel, highlighting its strategic importance in these areas.
Supply chain pressures and cost management remain active areas of focus, with the company managing supplier relationships to meet demand effectively.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Miri Segal (CEO)
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Guy Kisner (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Elizabeth Sun (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is Elizabeth for Atif. I guess my first question is. Gabby, in your prepared remarks you talk about you had multiple customers win in several products line. So I was wondering if you could elaborate a little bit on that. Is it more on memory or foundry logic customers and is it driven mostly by new products or like really like overall strength across the portfolio? Thanks.
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Thank you so much Elizabeth for the question. So it's across logic and memory and across several of our product lines. I believe I mentioned they are chemical metrology solutions. And I also indicated the fact that we have a broader adoption of our inline sims, the Metrion solution, but we see some wins across our product portfolio and definitely across segments.
Elizabeth Sun (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then on the share gain perspective this year, are you expecting similar outperformance versus last two years and where do you see the most share gain opportunities this year? Is it more from front end or packaging side?
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Elizabeth Sun (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Gabby.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from Michael Manny with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Michael Manny (Equity Analyst)
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Michael Manny (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And for my follow up, I just want to ask about gross margin. So nice strength there in the first half of this year, the upper end of your target, you know, what were the drivers kind of led to you being able to kind of sustain at this 59% level. And do you think staying at these levels is possible through the second half? Just what are the puts and takes there? Thank you very much.
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Yeah, so our target model as I mentioned is 57 to 60%. Currently based on the business dynamic and obviously based on the first half results, we see gross margins for 2026 will be within the same rate that we are giving the guidance for the first half of the year. So we'd say this will be sustainable during the year.
Michael Manny (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Shane Brett with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Shane Brett (Equity Analyst)
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Shane Brett (Equity Analyst)
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Shane Brett (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Matthew Prisco with Cantor. Please go ahead.
Matthew Prisco (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. So I guess first, maybe could you just give us an update on where lead times stand today and how we should think about your visibility both in terms of kind of customer orders and how those customer conversations are going. Are Those extending into 2027 and 2028 at this point?
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Matthew Prisco (Equity Analyst)
And then for a follow up on the supply side, given this robust demand backdrop, how are you thinking about that capacity today? Are any constraints arising on your side? And if we're in kind of a 180 billion-plus WFE world next year, is that something you can support and continue outgrowing the market? Thanks.
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Sharos Chi with Needham and company. Please go ahead.
Sharos Chi (Equity Analyst)
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Sharos Chi (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Appreciate that.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Vedvati Shrotre with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.
Vedvati Shrotre (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, hi, thanks for taking my question. The first one I have is you're seeing your logic customers sort of put their roadmap together. How are you thinking about the 500 million gate all round revenue target and what do you think happens to the gate all round revenues next year?
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Thank you. So we're on track for the forecasted $500 million the cumulative gate all around revenue that we provided and we are very well positioned with all gate all round manufacturers across the portfolio. We do see growth in gatel around investments in 2027 compared to this year as well.
Vedvati Shrotre (Equity Analyst)
Understood and also on a similar line. What are you thinking about advanced packaging growth this year or into the second half versus the first half this year?
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
I would say that advanced packaging for Nova is edging towards the middle 20s of product revenue this quarter with the majority coming from Logic. Looking forward we also see healthy hybrid memory bookings and for the year in general we see similar levels of growth in advanced packaging to what our peers have already mentioned.
Vedvati Shrotre (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thank you again.
OPERATOR
If you have a question, please press star then one. The next question comes from Thomas o' Malley with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Tripp Smith
Hi, this is Tripp Smith on Fatah O'. Malley. Thank you for the question today. Just wanted to step back to gross margins. Gross margins are coming down sequentially in the guide in your range. Just curious the drivers there and why A bit of the step down.
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
We guided the gross margin for the second quarter for a non GAAP of 59%. Usually when we are guiding it's plus minus 1%. So it's within the same magnitude I would say.
Tripp Smith
Okay, thank you. And then just as a follow up, I was curious about the timeline around hybrid bonding. You guys have talked about it being a driver there. So just curious what you're seeing in that market and any color there be great. Thank you.
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Gabby Weissman.
Gabby Weissman (President and CEO)
Thank you operator and thank you all for joining our call today.
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