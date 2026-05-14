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May 14, 2026 9:22 AM 22 min read

Transcript: Aebi Schmidt Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/et6k83dj/

Summary

Aebi Schmidt Holding reported a 9% increase in order intake and a 23% rise in order backlog for Q1 2026, with net sales growing 7% year over year.

The company launched a new brand architecture and secured strategic partnerships, notably with Yetimove, to enhance autonomous mobility solutions for airports.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 6%, with a notable increase in margin to 7.3% from 6.9% the previous year, driven by strong performance in Europe and Rest of the World.

Operational highlights include significant contract wins such as a €40 million European airport deal and a $50 million truck body contract, contributing to the company's record backlog of $1.3 billion.

Management indicated a positive outlook for 2026, confirming full-year guidance with expected net sales between $1.95 to $2.15 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $175 to $195 million.

North America showed strong order momentum despite geopolitical challenges, with expectations for substantial growth in the second half of 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Simone Grantini (Investor Relations Director)

Barend

Steffen

Henning Schroeder (CEO of Europe and Rest of World)

Marco Portman (Group CFO)

Barend

OPERATOR

To ask a question, you will need to press Star one and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up only. To withdraw your question, please press Star one and one again. We will now go to our first question and our first question today comes from the line of Michael Schlitzky from DA Davidson. Please go ahead.

Michael Schlitzky (Equity Analyst)

Hello and thank you. Can you maybe tell us a little bit more about the autonomous airport product agreement that you made? I guess I'm kind of wondering what will Aebi Schmidt Holding's role be in that? It's just an upfitting but just of a vehicle that's on a tarmac and also any sense of the size of what that might mean for your EBITDA in the coming years.

Stefan

Michael Schlitzky (Equity Analyst)

Stefan

Marco

Michael Schlitzky (Equity Analyst)

Great. I appreciate the insight guys. I'll pass it along. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Greg Lewis from btig. Please go ahead.

Barend

Marco

Greg Lewis

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of Matt Karanda from Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Karanda

Marco

Matt Karanda

Okay, that's fair. And I appreciate the comments and then on, just like the cadence of the year, especially for North America, sounds like you're signaling steady ramp up in production throughout the year. So probably sequential improvement across the year in terms of revenue. Should we assume that EBITDA sort of improves commensurately with sales growth as well, sequentially throughout the year?

Stefan

Yeah. Matt, this is Stefan. I take this one. Yes, this assumption is correct and we see this trend kicking in and that's a correct assumption. Yes.

Marco

Matt Karanda

Okay, very much so. Thank you. I appreciate it. I'll leave it there.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the Q and A for today and I will now hand back to Simon Simone Grandini for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Simone Grantini (Investor Relations Director)

Thank you. I thank everyone for joining today's call and your interest in the Ebishmit Group. As always, please reach out to investor.relationsbishmit.com if you have any follow up questions. And with that, please disconnect the call.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

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